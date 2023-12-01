Israel Defence Forces strike Gaza Strip, saying Hamas violated operational pause

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) have said it had resumed operations against Hamas in the early hours of 1 December as the terrorist group broke an operational pause.

Source: the IDF on Telegram; CNN

Quote from the IDF: "Hamas has violated the operational pause and, in addition, bombarded Israeli territory. The Israel Defence Forces have resumed combat operations against the terrorist organisation Hamas in the Gaza Strip. IDF fighter jets are striking Hamas terrorist targets in the Gaza Strip. Details will follow.".

Details: CNN reports that the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas appears to have expired, with no signs of an extension.

According to the American outlet, this happened due to the fact that an hour before the end of the Friday deadline, the Israeli air defence system intercepted one missile launched from the Gaza Strip.

The IDF later added that after the first report of air-raid warning sounding at Kibbutz Holit, several rocket launches were recorded from the Gaza Strip towards Israeli territory.

According to protocol, these launches were reportedly not intercepted.

Background:

Earlier, it was reported that Israel and Hamas agreed to extend the temporary truce in the Gaza Strip for the eighth day.

