Israel defense chief: Iran launched drone strike on tanker

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ILAN BEN ZION
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel's defense minister on Wednesday accused Iran of launching a deadly drone strike on an oil tanker last month from its territory and reiterated that Israel would act alone if needed to stop Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons.

Benny Gantz spoke as Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett was visiting Washington to discuss Iran with Biden administration officials during his first state visit in Washington.

The Mercer Street, an oil tanker that was sailing in the Arabian Sea off Oman, was struck by a drone aircraft on July 29. The attack killed two, a British national and a Romanian. The tanker is managed by a firm owned by an Israeli billionaire.

The United States, Britain and Israel have all blamed Iran for the drone strike on the Mercer Street, but no country has yet offered evidence or intelligence to support their claims. Iran has denied any wrongdoing.

“Our assessment is that the UAV employed in the Mercer Street attack was launched from Iranian territory and approved by Iranian leadership,” Gantz told foreign diplomats in a briefing. His remarks were released by his office.

Gantz, a former Israeli army chief, has previously warned that Israel is prepared to take military action against Iran and called for international action to halt Iranian aggression.

The two countries have been locked in a shadow war for years, which in recent months has taken a higher profile after a long string of attacks on merchant vessels.

The attacks began after then-President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew in 2018 from the nuclear deal between Iran and world powers, which saw Iran limit its enrichment of uranium in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions. President Joe Biden has said he’s willing to rejoin the accord, but talks over salvaging the deal have stalled in Vienna.

Israel contends its regional archrival Iran seeks nuclear weapons, while Tehran insists its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes only.

Gantz doubled down on those threats on Wednesday, saying that Israel "has the means to act and will not hesitate to do so – I do not rule out the possibility that Israel will have to take action in the future in order to prevent a nuclear Iran.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Oil spill from power station spreads along Syria's coast

    A massive oil spill caused by leakage from a power plant inside one of Syria’s oil refineries is spreading along the coast of the Mediterranean country, Syria's state news agency said and satellite photos showed Wednesday. SANA said the spill reached the coastal town of Jableh, about 20 kilometers (12 miles) north of the refinery in the town of Baniyas, adding that Syria's environment department and the municipality of the coastal province of Latakia have placed all concerned departments on alert.

  • Morocco 'regrets' Algeria's decision to cut diplomatic ties

    Morocco’s foreign ministry said early Wednesday that the country “regrets” the “completely unjustified" decision of neighboring Algeria to break off diplomatic relations. Algeria formally announced the decision on Tuesday, citing a series of alleged hostile acts. The move was “expected ... in view of the logic of escalation observed in recent weeks,” Morocco's foreign ministry said in a statement released overnight.

  • U.S. Turning Away Some Afghan Allies from Kabul Airport to Give Priority to American Citizens

    Amid reports that Taliban operatives have been going door to door, hunting down its former enemies, many Afghan allies are desperate to flee the country.

  • Indonesian navy seizes oil tanker wanted in Cambodia

    Indonesia's navy said Wednesday that it seized an oil tanker that was wanted by Cambodian authorities on suspicion of stealing nearly 300,000 barrels of crude oil. The Bahamas-flagged tanker MT Strovolos was detained in waters off Indonesia's Riau islands in late July, the navy said in a statement. The captain of the tanker, a Bangladesh national, is suspected of anchoring in Indonesian territory without permission and faces up to one year in prison and maximum fine of 200 million rupiah ($13,900) if found guilty.

  • Nancy Pelosi leads divided Democratic Party to agreement on infrastructure

    Democrats voted in unison, but some progressives remain skeptical.

  • Global stocks mixed after Wall Street hits new high

    Global stocks were mixed Wednesday as investors looked ahead to a Federal Reserve gathering for an update on U.S. stimulus. London and Frankfurt advanced in early trading while Tokyo, Hong Kong and Paris declined. Wall Street futures edged higher after the S&P 500 index set its second record in two weeks on Tuesday.

  • Afghans in Indonesia protest Taliban, demand resettlement

    Hundreds of Afghan refugees living in Indonesia, mostly members of the Hazara ethnic minority, held a rally on Tuesday decrying the Taliban’s takeover of their country and calling for resettlement in third countries. Indonesia is not a signatory to the U.N. Refugee Convention of 1951 and its 1967 Protocol, and the government doesn’t allow asylum seekers to work or have access to schools and public hospitals. The protesters took to the streets outside the U.N. refugee agency’s office in the capital, Jakarta, with many saying they’re extremely worried about their families back home.

  • Hakainde Hichilema: Zambia's new president inspires African opposition leaders

    Long-suffering politicians hope to copy Hakainde Hichilema, who was elected at his sixth time attempt.

  • The Latest: UN health agency sees virus cases leveling off

    The World Health Organization said the number of new coronavirus cases reported globally appears to be stabilizing at about 4.5 million infections after steadily rising for the past two months. In its weekly assessment of the pandemic, the U.N. health agency said COVID-19 increased by about 20% and 8% in the Western Pacific and in the Americas, while rates of disease either remained the same or dropped in other regions. The countries with the highest numbers of new cases were the United States, Iran, India, Britain and Brazil.

  • New Zealand pushes ahead with vaccinations as Delta outbreak widens

    New Zealand recorded 62 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, taking the total number of infections in the latest outbreak to 210 as the government scrambled to scale up vaccinations amid growing criticism. Most of the cases are in the largest city Auckland, while 12 are in the capital Wellington, the Director General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said at a news conference. Fortress New Zealand's virus-free run since February ended last week after an outbreak of the Delta variant erupted in Auckland and quickly spread to Wellington.

  • China accuses US of politicizing COVID-19 origins research

    China went on the offensive Wednesday ahead of the release of a U.S. intelligence report on the origins of the coronavirus, bringing out a senior official to accuse the United States of politicizing the issue by seeking to blame China. Fu Cong, a Foreign Ministry director general, said at a briefing for foreign journalists that “scapegoating China cannot whitewash the U.S.” “If they want to baselessly accuse China, they better be prepared to accept the counterattack from China,” he said.

  • Jewish prayers held discreetly at contested Jerusalem shrine

    As police protected them, three Jewish men stepped forward, placed their hands out at chest level and began reciting prayers in low tones in the shadow of Jerusalem’s golden Dome of the Rock. Jewish prayers at Jerusalem’s most sensitive holy site, known to Jews as the Temple Mount and to Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary, were once unthinkable. “What is happening is a blatant and dangerous violation of the status quo,” said Sheikh Omar al-Kiswani, a top official with the Waqf, the Jordanian-backed Islamic trust that administers the site.

  • Fast-food worker wages rose 10% as restaurants struggle to hire and retain workers, report says

    Walk around any restaurant district, and you're likely to see a "Help Wanted" sign on the window. What are the reasons behind it, and what can employers do?

  • Joe Biden's two-term dream is over as even Democrats realise he's not up to the job

    Joe Biden is flailing. Following his parade of stumbles - verbal and physical - the fall of Kabul has proved not so much the straw, but the sledgehammer, that broke the camel’s back.

  • Two members of Congress fly to Kabul amid evacuation, stunning State department and military officials

    Officials said Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Mass., and Rep. Peter Meijer, R-Mich., flew in on a charter craft and were at the Kabul airport for several hours.

  • Kayleigh McEnany Claim On Fox News Has Critics Wondering 'What Planet' She's Been On

    "When Trump was president, you didn't see crisis after crisis," Trump's former press secretary said.

  • Narayan Rane: India minister arrested over slap remark gets bail

    Narayan Rane said he would have slapped a state chief minister over this Independence Day speech.

  • The Taliban Now Controls a U.S.-Made Super-Surveillance System

    AFP/Getty ImagesIn Kabul, checkpoints are now manned by Taliban fighters using biometric scanners paid for by the American people to hunt down civilians who worked and fought alongside us, in what should be a reckoning for everyone who sold biometric surveillance as a tool for good.Over the last 20 years, Afghanistan became a technological training ground. It was the place America experimented with new weapons of war, like the Predator drone, often with horrific results. It’s also where we exper

  • 'Don't panic and get back to work', Taliban order former officials

    Ashraf Haidari, an economist at the Aghan finance ministry, was waiting anxiously at home when a call came from the Taliban: a commander ordered him back to work so he could help run the country once the "crazy foreigners" had left. On the other end of the line was a Taliban commander, urging Haidari to return to his ministry where he works allocating funds to the country's 34 provinces. To fit in with the norms of the previous Taliban rule, when they brutally enforced a strict interpretation of Islamic law, Haidari grew a beard.

  • U.S. VP Harris forges on with Vietnam trip despite mystery 'health incident'

    Vice President Kamala Harris pushed ahead with a trip to Vietnam on Tuesday after delaying the visit over concerns due to a health incident potentially related to the mysterious Havana syndrome. Harris arrived in the Southeast Asian country's capital after a three-hour delay in Singapore that the U.S. government blamed on reports that someone in Hanoi may have been targeted by the Havana syndrome, a condition of unknown origin with symptoms including dizziness, nausea, migraines and memory lapses. The incident upstaged a bid by President Joe Biden's top deputy to woo the allies Washington hopes will help it challenge China's assertive foreign policy in the region.