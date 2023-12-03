Israel Defense Forces resume Gaza advance while Hamas still holds 130 hostages

With the cease-fire in shambles, Israel Defense Forces resumed their advance in Gaza while Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu insists the ground operation gives Israel leverage to free the remaining 130 hostages who remain in the hands of Hamas. This weekend in Qatar, Israeli intelligence sent a team to continue negotiations with Hamas, but hours later, that team turned around saying "Hamas did not uphold its part of the agreement, which included the release of all of the women and children." Chris Livesay reports.

