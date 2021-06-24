Israel delays entry for vaccinated tourists as Delta variant spreads

Bailey Schulz, USA TODAY
·2 min read

Travelers looking to visit Israel are going to have to wait a little longer than expected.

The country is postponing the date individual tourists can enter amid an uptick of COVID cases. Government officials had planned to allow individual vaccinated tourists to enter the country beginning July 1, but have pushed back the start date to Aug. 1. Authorized tour groups may still enter the country.

The decision comes as the highly-contagious Delta variant, which was first detected in India, becomes the dominant strain in various countries.

The Delta variant: the 'most serious' COVID-19 variant, scientists say. How will it affect the US?

Have COVID vaccine, will travel: These are the countries open to fully vaccinated Americans

"Our goal at the moment, first and foremost, is to safeguard the citizens of Israel from the Delta variant that is running amok in the world," newly-elected Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said Wednesday in a statement from his office. "We have decided to take action as soon as possible, even now, in order not to pay a heavier price later, by taking quick and responsible actions."

People enjoy the mediterranean sea during the Eid al-Adha holiday in Tel Aviv&#39;s beach, Israel, Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020.
People enjoy the mediterranean sea during the Eid al-Adha holiday in Tel Aviv's beach, Israel, Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020.

Under the new mandates, all Israelis traveling abroad are now required to sign a declaration promising not to enter high-risk countries. Officials also plan to reinstate a mask mandate in closed spaces if the country surpasses 100 new cases every day for one week.

Should the 100-new-cases-a-day threshold be crossed every day for a week, it will be obligatory to wear masks in closed spaces. At this stage, the professional officials are recommending that the citizens of Israel return to wearing masks.

More than 55% of the country's population is fully vaccinated, according to Israel's Ministry of Health. The ministry's website shows there were 169 new cases verified Wednesday, compared to 13 the week prior.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Delta variant spread delays Israel entry for vaccinated tourists

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Expert shares how we can protect children from coronavirus Delta variant

    The Delta variant, which accounts for about 20 percent of COVID-19 cases in the U.S., is expected to become the dominant strain of the virus in coming months — if not sooner, experts say.

  • Delta plus variant: Can India prevent third Covid wave?

    Experts say a third wave is inevitable but its impact can be limited with timely decisions.

  • Khris Middleton with a 2-pointer vs the Atlanta Hawks

    Khris Middleton (Milwaukee Bucks) with a 2-pointer vs the Atlanta Hawks, 06/23/2021

  • Mets sign veteran right-hander Vance Worley to minor league deal

    It’s no secret that the Mets are in need of pitching depth, and they added a veteran arm to their minor league system by purchasing the contract of 33-year-old right-hander Vance Worley.

  • Jennifer Aniston says she 'absolutely' won't use dating apps and prefers the 'normal' way of dating

    Jennifer Aniston is opening up about her dating life. The Friends actress, 52, is open to falling in love, but tells PEOPLE in this week's issue that dating apps are not her preferred method for finding someone.

  • Democrats' two-step infrastructure plan draws Republican ire

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Hours after U.S. President Joe Biden declared "we have a deal" to renew the nation's infrastructure, the Senate's top Republican lashed out at plans to follow the $1.2 trillion bipartisan bill with another measure addressing what Democrats call "human infrastructure." Biden and top congressional Democrats - House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer - had long signaled their plan to link the bipartisan deal with another measure including spending on home health care and child care in an infrastructure bill.

  • Canadian report slams 'reckless' Iran for downing of flight PS752

    Canada found no evidence the tragedy was premeditated but called out Iran's "recklessness".

  • House Republicans to join Trump during border visit next week

    Roughly a dozen House Republicans will join former President Donald Trump on a visit to the southern border next week.

  • Trump questioned if Kushner accomplished peace in the Middle East 'after all' amid recent Israel-Hamas violence, report says

    The Trump administration's overall handling of US-Israel relations inflamed tensions in the region and undermined the US goal of a two-state solution.

  • Nintendo Makes Revisiting Classic Metroid Games A Huge Hassle

    As hype builds for the next main entry in the Metroid series, people looking to play some of the previous games are dusting off old Nintendo consoles or resorting to emulators.

  • Courteney Cox was 'hurt' to be only 'Friends' star not nominated at Emmys

    Courteney Cox was the only one of the six stars whose acting in the show was never nominated for an Emmy.

  • California’s Drought Is So Bad That Almond Farmers Are Ripping Out Trees

    (Bloomberg) -- Christine Gemperle is about to do what almond farmers fear the most: rip out her trees early.Water is so scarce on her orchard in California’s Central Valley that she’s been forced to let a third of her acreage go dry. In the irrigated areas, the lush, supple trees are dewy in the early morning, providing some relief from the extreme heat. Walking over to the dry side, you can actually feel the temperature start to go up as you’re surrounded by the brittle, lifeless branches that

  • 'Ashamed' Capitol rioter gets probation after guilty plea

    'Ashamed' Capitol rioter gets probation after guilty plea

  • Arctic heat roasts Finland and Russia, melts sea ice

    An intense and expansive heat wave has gripped parts of Siberia, northwestern Russia and Scandinavia, inducing a record plunge in sea ice cover in the Laptev Sea, which is part of the Arctic Ocean.Why it matters: Due largely to human activities such as fossil fuel burning and deforestation, the Arctic is warming at a rate more than twice as fast as the rest of the globe.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Sweeping changes there are reverberating beyond in t

  • CDC Director 'hopeful' that COVID-19 restrictions coming to an end

    Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control, joins Yahoo News National Correspondent Alexander Nazaryan to discuss the latest in the efforts to end the COVID-19 pandemic. Walensky says that, despite a slow-down in vaccinations and the spread of deadly variants, she is hopeful that further lockdown measures won't be necessary.

  • Honda hopes new Civic hatchback to be basis for more efficient cars

    Honda Motor Co unveiled its latest Civic hatchback designs on Thursday, with hopes that the all-new model will become a foundation for developing cars more efficiently. The eleventh generation model of the Civic reflects Honda's company-wide initiative dubbed Honda Architecture, which is aimed to increase the efficiency of development and to expand parts-sharing for mass-produced cars. Yosuke Sato, development leader for Japan's second biggest automaker, told reporters this month the company utilised Honda Architecture to increase efficiency when developing the Civic's engine compartment by integrating parts and arrangements for components such as an inlet air cooler.

  • 2022 Honda Civic Si seems to be sedan-only

    With the Civic coupe going away, some people were holding out hope that the eleventh-generation 2022 Honda Civic hatchback would get an Si variant. Unfortunately, Honda Canada says the next Civic Si will be sedan-only. It also seems a little odd, since Honda was touting the coupe-like look of the hatchback, and the fact that it's offered with manual transmissions.

  • Michael Cohen Reveals The Family Member Trump’s About To ‘Throw Under The Bus’

    "Family fireworks about to be ignited for our viewing entertainment," the longtime Trump fixer wrote.

  • Losing His Law License Is the Least of Old Man Rudy’s Problems

    Chris Haston/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via GettyySeeing Rudy Giuliani’s law license suspended brought a jolt of schadenfreude to the hearts of countless lawyers. We had watched in horror as the man made a mockery of the legal system last year that fueled an attack on our capital. Even by the standards of a “justice” system rooted in racism and inequity, Rudy’s tactics were a shock.So it was a thrill to read the 33-page ruling issued Thursday detailing the outright lies that one of America’s m

  • Benigno Aquino III, Who Led Philippine Growth Spurt, Dies at 61

    (Bloomberg) -- Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino III, the former Philippine president who oversaw the fastest period of growth since the 1970s and challenged China’s expansive territorial claims before a United Nations-backed tribunal, has died. He was 61.Aquino, who served as the nation’s leader from 2010 to 2016, died peacefully in his sleep, his sister Pinky Aquino-Abellada said, adding that he was pronounced dead in a hospital in Quezon City due to renal disease secondary to diabetes. “No words can ex