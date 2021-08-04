Israel demands 'diplomatic, economic and even military' retaliation against Iran's oil tanker attack

Israel demands 'diplomatic, economic and even military' retaliation against Iran's oil tanker attack
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Joel Gehrke
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Western allies must develop an urgent plan to retaliate against Iran following multiple reported attacks on oil tankers near Oman, according to a senior Israeli official who warned Tehran is reaching a major nuclear threshold.

“Iran has once again proven to be a global challenge, a regional challenge, and also a challenge to the State of Israel,” Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz told a group of ambassadors Wednesday. “It is time for diplomatic, economic, and even military deeds — otherwise, the attacks will continue.”

Gantz, along with Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, directed that message to envoys from each of the countries that currently hold a seat on the United Nations Security Council. The outreach followed last week’s attack on an Israeli-linked oil tanker in international waters off the coast of Oman that killed two sailors, one from the United Kingdom and another from Romania.

“The UK has written to [United Nations] Security Council President . . . alongside Romania & Liberia to raise Iran’s attack on MV Mercer Street,” British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab tweeted Wednesday. “The Council must respond to Iran’s destabilizing actions & lack of respect for international law.”

BLINKEN WARNS IRAN: CLOCK IS TICKING ON NUCLEAR TALKS

Days after the Mercer Street attack, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations warned a “potential hijack” of another tanker in the Arabian Sea was underway. Omani officials also acknowledged that “a hijacking incident in international waters in the Gulf of Oman,” but the incident reportedly ended with the departure of the boarding party.

"We believe that these personnel were Iranian, but we're not in a position to confirm this at this time,” State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters Wednesday.

Iranian officials deny any incident took place.

“According to our direct links in the Persian Gulf region, no information on new incidents for any merchant ship in the region is confirmed so far,” the regime’s embassy in London tweeted. “Misleading the public all around the world for diplomatic gain in New York is not fair game.”

The oil tanker incidents were reported in the days leading up to the inauguration of incoming President Ebrahim Raisi, a hard-line jurist whose designation as the victor of the recent Iranian elections interrupted the “indirect talks” about the rehabilitation of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, known formally as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

“This is an attack on the world's trade routes. This is an attack on freedom of movement. This is an international crime,” Lapid, the Israeli foreign minister, told the UNSC ambassadors Wednesday. “If the international community does not respond in this attack, then there is no such thing as an international community. Instead, it will be, ‘every man for himself.’”

The controversy could aggravate the already-fraught state of play between the United States and Iran, as President Joe Biden’s team aspires to mend the 2015 nuclear deal while reassuring Middle Eastern allies alarmed by Iran’s other hostile actions. Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s team has characterized the renewal of the nuclear deal as the first step toward a broader negotiation to curtail Iran’s non-nuclear aggression in the region, but incoming Raisi maintains they will never discuss a broader agreement with the U.S.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

“Iran is responsible for dozens of terror attacks across the Middle East while controlling its proxies in Yemen, Iraq, and additional countries,” Gantz, the Israeli defense minister, emphasized to the assembled diplomats. “Iran has violated all of the guidelines set in the [2015 Iran nuclear deal] and is only around 10 weeks away from acquiring weapons-grade materials necessary for a nuclear weapon. Now is the time for deeds – words are not enough.”

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, Foreign Policy, National Security, Iran, Israel, Antony Blinken, United Kingdom, Drones

Original Author: Joel Gehrke

Original Location: Israel demands 'diplomatic, economic and even military' retaliation against Iran's oil tanker attack

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Bennett says Israel able to "act alone" against Iran over ship attack

    JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Israel is rallying global action against Iran over an attack on an Israeli-managed tanker off Oman last week but is capable of responding on its own if necessary, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Tuesday. The United States, Britain and Israel blamed Iran for the suspected drone strike on Thursday in which two crew members, a Briton and a Romanian, were killed. Tehran denies any involvement.

  • Lawyer for Huawei CFO argue US was 'selective' in disclosure

    Lawyers for a senior executive for Chinese communications giant Huawei Technologies argued in court Wednesday that the United States “strategically crafted” a misleading record of the case and acted “in bad faith” when presenting reasons for her extradition. Meng Wanzhou, who is Huawei's chief financial officer and the daughter of the company’s founder, was arrested at Vancouver’s airport in late 2018 at the request of the U.S., which has charged her with fraud. The U.S. accuses Huawei of using a Hong Kong shell company called Skycom to sell equipment to Iran in violation of U.S. sanctions.

  • 'They can't sit calmly in Tehran': Israel vows to retaliate against Iran if US won’t

    Israel will retaliate against an alleged Iranian attack on an oil tanker in the Arabian Sea — and unilaterally, if need be, according to Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

  • Olivia Rodrigo Talks #FreeBritney and Her Love For Y2K Culture In New GQ Interview

    "You can't make art and have a good career if you're not there."

  • ‘Bachelor’ Names Jodi Baskerville First Black Executive Producer in Franchise History (EXCLUSIVE)

    Back in March, amid escalating controversy surrounding former host Chris Harrison, ABC Entertainment and Warner Horizon committed to hiring an executive producer of color for “The Bachelor.” Now, Variety has exclusively learned that the franchise has named its first-ever Black executive producer. Jodi Baskerville, a veteran producer who has been with “The Bachelor” franchise for […]

  • Daily Crunch: Second-day trading surge launches Robinhood stock into meme territory

    It’s been hectic: Robinhood’s stock lost its mind. It’s been a great day for tech news. This Week in Apps by Sarah Perez launches this Saturday morning, August 7, and is the place to go for all of your app news goodness.

  • ‘Butcher of Tehran’ should work with the West, says Dominic Raab

    Britain will remain “calm and composed” in the face of Tehran’s “nefarious conduct”, Dominic Raab has said, as he urged Iran’s new hardline president to work with the West.

  • Delays in deliveries of Russia's Sputnik V shot to be resolved this month -RDIF

    Delays in international deliveries of the second dose of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine will be fully resolved this month, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), responsible for the shot's marketing abroad, said in a statement on Wednesday. The Russian vaccine uses two doses made of different components and administered 21 days apart. "Sputnik V team confirms that owing to a major scale-up in vaccine production capacity, temporary second component delivery delays that occurred due to this production scale-up will be fully restored in August," the statement said.

  • Biles returns to Olympic competition, wins bronze on beam

    A mental block — one brought on by exhaustion or stress or something the American gymnastics star still can't quite grasp — that forced her to pull out of four Olympic finals saw to that. Even with the degree of difficulty lowered, she earned a 14.000, good enough for third behind Chinese teammates Guan Chenchen and Tang Xijing.

  • Biden's Iran miscalculation

    Biden's Iran miscalculation

  • Seoul: North Korea releases army rice reserves amid shortage

    North Korea is releasing emergency military rice reserves as its food shortage worsens, South Korea’s spy agency said Tuesday, with a heat wave and drought reducing the country’s supply. While mass starvation and social chaos have not been reported, observers expect a further deterioration of North Korea’s food situation until the autumn harvest. Seoul’s National Intelligence Service told a closed-door parliamentary committee meeting that North Korea is supplying rice reserved for wartime use to citizens with little food, other laborers and rural state agencies, according to Ha Tae-keung, one of the lawmakers who attended the session.

  • Afghanistan war: Bodies on the streets as fighting traps Lashkar Gah residents

    Terrified locals are fleeing if they can as the Taliban and troops battle to control Lashkar Gah.

  • Nearly two out of three Republicans believe Biden stole the election, poll finds

    Trump has continued to spread false claims about 2020 election since leaving office

  • Potential Hijack Off UAE Coast Ends as Boarders Leave Vessel

    (Bloomberg) -- The British Navy said a ship was safe after a possible hijacking near Iran raised friction in the region, days after a deadly drone attack on a tanker that the U.S., U.K. and Israel all blamed on the Islamic Republic.The U.K. Maritime Trade Operations, which monitors commercial shipping routes, reported on Wednesday that “boarders have left the vessel,” which it did not name. A day earlier, it said there was a “potential hijack” roughly halfway between Iran and the United Arab Emi

  • Robert Saleh still stunned Jets landed Michael Carter, Elijah Moore & Alijah Vera-Tucker

    Jets head coach Robert Saleh still can't believe New York managed to land Michael Carter, Elijah Moore and Alijah Vera-Tucker in the draft.

  • The Ultra Rich Use This Retirement Strategy To Invest Millions Tax-Free — And You Can, Too

    News recently broke of how the super wealthy are avoiding taxes on hundreds of millions of dollars -- and they're doing it using the same retirement vehicle we all are. How To Get Rich: 10 Steps To...

  • Ship Seized in Gulf of Oman Amid Rising Tensions With Iran

    A tanker ship in the Gulf of Oman was seized by suspected Iranian gunmen, Western officials said, less than a week after a fatal drone attack on another vessel that the U.S. and its allies have blamed on Tehran.

  • More Inside a Fantastical Amsterdam Penthouse Full of Whimsy

    Thanks to the avant-garde antics of design wonder Job Smeets, the home of Viktor & Rolf's Rolf Snoeren puts a smile on his face from morning to night Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Airstrikes pummel Taliban positions in southern Afghanistan

    U.S. and Afghan airstrikes hit Taliban targets overnight in southern Helmand province in an effort to dislodge the insurgents after they captured much of the provincial capital of Lashkar Gah, officials said Wednesday. The Taliban have waged a fierce push over the past months as U.S. and NATO forces complete their pullout from the war-torn country. Ghulam Wali Afghan, a lawmaker from Helmand, told The Associated Press that his relatives and constituents in Lashkar Gah have told him of bodies in the streets and residents hiding inside their homes, too afraid to venture out and collect the dead.

  • White extremism is winning in my Vermont town. I'm selling my animal sanctuary and moving.

    The assault-weaponed bullies are winning on my road, and I refuse to weaponize myself to fight back. My town is unsafe if you're non-white or unarmed.