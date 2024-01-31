Israel demands resignation of UN Secretary General Guterres, accusing UN staff of aiding Hamas

Israel is demanding that United Nations Secretary António Guterres resign following accusations that UN staff were involved in the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel, said Israeli Foreign Minister Irael Katz, Politico reported.

Israel has accused 12 UN staff at UNRWA (UN Relief & Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees in the Near East) of involvement of the Oct. 7 attack that killed approximately 1,200 Israelis, leaving around 230 as hostages.

"He (Guterres) bears responsibility as UN Secretary General,” said Katz. “Guterres has to resign or to be replaced.”

The Hamas attack "did not happen in a vacuum" and Israel is to be accused of waging "56 years of suffocating occupation", Guterres said in October.

“Israel must take measures within its power to prevent and punish the direct and public incitement to commit genocide in relation to the members of the Palestinian groups in the Gaza Strip.”, the ​UN’s International Court of Justice ordered on Jan. 26.

“A cease-fire in the Gaza Strip before Hamas is defeated would allow the militants to "rearm and carry out further atrocities.", Israel officials said.

