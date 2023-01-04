Israel demolishes parts of West Bank hamlet set for eviction

SAM McNEIL
·3 min read

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military has demolished homes, water tanks and olive orchards in two Palestinian villages in the southern West Bank where some residents are at risk of imminent expulsion, residents and activists said Wednesday.

One of the villages whose structures were demolished on Tuesday is part of an arid area of the West Bank known as Masafer Yatta, which the Israeli military has designated as a live-fire training zone. Some 1,000 residents of the eight hamlets that make up Masafer Yatta are slated for expulsion, an order Israel’s Supreme Court upheld in May after a two-decade legal battle.

According to images shared by local residents and activists, armored vehicles escorted construction equipment to the demolitions in the villages of Ma’in and Shaab al-Butum, which is part of Masafer Yatta.

Guy Butavia, an activist with the Israeli rights group Taayush, said the army razed five homes, animal pens and cisterns, spilling the contents of people’s lives out onto the cold desert.

“They come and demolish your house. It’s winter. It’s cold. What’s next? Where are they going to sleep that night?” he said.

Most residents of the area have remained in place since the ruling, even as Israeli security forces periodically roll in to demolish structures. But they could be forced out at any time.

Local officials and rights group said Israeli defense officials have informed them that they would soon forcibly remove more than 1,000 residents from the area.

“There is a genuine concern that a grave war crime will be committed,” said Roni Pelli, a lawyer working with ACRI.

COGAT, the Israeli defense body that deals with Palestinian civilian affairs, declined to comment.

Both villages are in the 60% of the occupied West Bank known as Area C, where the Israeli military exercises full control under interim peace agreements reached with the Palestinians in the 1990s. Palestinian structures built without military permits — which residents say are nearly impossible to obtain — are at risk of demolition.

Tuesday's demolition comes against the backdrop of a new government in Israel, headed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, where proponents of Israel's West Bank settlement enterprise hold influential portfolios and are expected to both drive up settlement building and suppress construction for Palestinians in Area C.

The families living in Masafer Yatta say they’ve herded their sheep and goats across the area long before Israel captured the West Bank in the 1967 Mideast war.

But Israel says the nomadic Arab Bedouin had no permanent structures when the military declared the area a firing and training zone in the early 1980s. In November 1999, security forces expelled some 700 villagers and destroyed homes and cisterns.

A twenty-year legal battle began the following year that ended in 2022 with the Israeli Supreme Court denying an additional hearing in October over the expulsion.

While previous Israeli governments have for decades demolished homes in the area, the current government is expected to step up demolitions in the area.

Recommended Stories

  • Palestinian rights lawyer says deportation won't stop him

    Palestinian lawyer and activist Salah Hammouri vowed to keep up his fight for the rights of the Palestinian people despite his deportation to France following Israel’s claim that he has ties to a banned militant group. Hammouri, who holds French citizenship, landed in Paris on Dec. 18 following months of legal wrangling, despite France’s public opposition to the expulsion.

  • Iran releases Oscar-winning film actress held over protests

    Iran released a prominent actress from an Oscar-winning film on Wednesday, nearly three weeks after she was jailed for criticizing a crackdown on anti-government protests, local reports said. Iran’s semi-official ISNA news agency said Taraneh Alidoosti, the 38-year-old star of Asghar Farhadi’s Oscar-winning “The Salesman,” was released on bail. Alidoosti was among several Iranian celebrities to express support for the nationwide protests and criticize the authorities' violent clampdown on dissent.

  • Religious dissent in Israel at Ben-Gvir's Al Aqsa compound visit

    Leading ultra-Orthodox Jewish figures supporting Israel's coalition government on Wednesday criticised a visit by a far-right minister to a flashpoint holy site in Jerusalem, adding internal religious dissent to a cascade of foreign censure. One lawmaker accused National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir of "goading the entire world". Ben-Gvir's tour on Tuesday of the Al Aqsa Mosque compound, which Jews revere as the Temple Mount, stirred protests from across the Arab world and Western concern about long-standing understandings on non-Muslim access.

  • Ben-Gvir talks tough on Hamas at Jerusalem holy site

    STORY: "The Temple Mount is open for everybody," Ben-Gvir said as he walked the compound, "also Jews", he added, using the Jewish name for the site. Video footage showed him strolling at the periphery of the compound, surrounded by a heavy security detail and flanked by a fellow Orthodox Jew.An Israeli official said the 15-minute visit by Ben-Gvir, a top member of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's nationalist-religious cabinet, complied with a so-called status-quo arrangement dating back decades that allows non-Muslims to visit on condition they do not pray. He did not approach the mosque.Although the visit passed without incident, it risks stoking tensions with Palestinians that have already been running high after an upsurge in violence in the occupied West Bank in the past year.

  • Israel's Ben-Gvir visits Al Aqsa mosque compound, Palestinians incensed

    JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Israel's new far-right national security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir briefly visited Al Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem on Tuesday, a site also revered by Jews, angering the Palestinians and drawing a slew of condemnations. "The Temple Mount is open to all," Ben-Gvir said on Twitter, using the Jewish name for the site. Video footage showed him strolling at the periphery of the compound, surrounded by a heavy security detail and flanked by a fellow Orthodox Jew.

  • Dubai Rolls Out $8.7 Trillion Economic Plan for Next Decade

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergChina’s Foreign Minister Says ‘Deeply Impressed’ With AmericansShopify Tells Employees to Just Say No to MeetingsMcCarthy Loses Third Round of Voting for House SpeakerDubai set out a 32 trillion-dirham ($8.7 trillion) economic plan on Wednesday that includes doubling foreign trade and investment over the next decade to boost its standing as a global financial hub. The emirate, part of the United Arab Emirates’ federation, is the Middle East’s business and f

  • The 5 best Amazon deals you can get this Wednesday — save up to $200

    Snag a bestselling Conair clothes steamer for its lowest price in 30 days, Beats earphones for $100 off and more.

  • S. Korea fines Tesla $2.2 million for overstating driving range of EVs

    The Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC) announced that a 2.85 billion won (approximately $2.2 million) fine would be imposed on Tesla for exaggerating the range of their vehicles in low temperatures on their official website. On Tuesday, the KFTC released a statement claiming that the driving range of Tesla’s vehicles can drop by up to 50.5 percent in cold weather compared to how they are advertised on the electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer’s official local website, reported Reuters. Along with the exaggerated driving range, the KFTC also stated that Tesla’s “fuel cost-effectiveness compared to gasoline vehicles as well as the performance of its Superchargers” had also been overstated since August 2019 until recently.

  • Armed Forces of Ukraine liberate Velykyi Potomkin Island, Kherson Oblast

    As of the evening of 2 January, Ukrainian Armed Forces have liberated the island of Velykyi Potomkin between the left and right banks of the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast. Source: Informed sources of Ukrainska Pravda, video shared by Oleksii Honcharenko, a parliamentarian of the European Solidarity party on Telegram Details: Honcharenko also shared a video of a Ukrainian soldier talking about the liberation of the island.

  • Analysis-Brazil's Bolsonaro faces legal risks after losing immunity

    Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's loss of broad protections from prosecution when he stepped down on Sunday leaves him more exposed to criminal and electoral probes that could lead to his arrest or prevent him from running for office. Bolsonaro, a far-right nationalist, left Brazil for Florida on Friday after losing to leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in Brazil's most fraught vote in a generation. It remains unclear how long he plans to stay in Florida, which is home to his political idol, former U.S. President Donald Trump.

  • South Korea fines Tesla $2.2 mln for false advertising

    STORY: South Korea’s antitrust regulator is fining Tesla $2.2 million dollars. Saying the company overstated the driving range of its electric vehicles, which turn out to be shorter in cold weather. A spokesman for the Korea Fair Trade Commission, Nam Dong-il, on Tuesday explained the EV maker’s violations in an online briefing. "This is due to false, exaggerated and deceptive advertisements on driving ranges, performance of superchargers and reduction in fuel costs for its electric vehicles.” According to the Commission, the driving range of the American EV maker's cars can plunge in low temperatures by up to about half of what they’re advertised online. Tesla could not be immediately reached for comment. On its website, Tesla provides winter driving tips, such as pre-conditioning vehicles with external power sources and using its app to monitor energy consumption, but does not mention the loss of driving range in sub-zero temperatures. The issue has been known at least since 2021, when a South Korean consumer group said the driving range of most EVs drop by up to 40% in cold temperatures when batteries need to be heated. It cited data from the country's environment ministry, which stated that Tesla’s vehicles fared the worst.

  • Uncle says Damar Hamlin had to be resuscitated twice

    The uncle of Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin revealed that he needed to be resuscitated twice after he collapsed during the Bills’ game against the Cincinatti Bengals on Monday. Dorrian Glenn told CNN in an interview that Hamlin needed to be resuscitated first on the field and a second time at the hospital after his…

  • Blinken talks Lula White House visit, Venezuela with top Brazil diplomat

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Brazil's new Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira on Tuesday and discussed a trip to Washington by newly sworn-in leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. They also talked about Venezuela, ministry sources told Reuters. At a time when the Biden administration is relaxing some sanctions on Venezuela, the new Brazilian government could become a bridge with Caracas due to Lula's good relations with Venezuelan leaders, they said.

  • Times Square attack casts scrutiny on threat assessment used by US law enforcement

    A New Year's Eve machete rampage targeting police officers in Times Square is the latest example of law enforcement failing to prevent an individual already on their radar from carrying out an act of violence, prompting some counterterrorism experts to call for a new model for evaluating would-be attackers. The Times Square assault on three New York City police officers came just weeks after the suspect, 19-year-old Trevor Bickford of Maine, was placed on a federal watch list, authorities said. The FBI evaluated Bickford when his mother informed the agency he was gravitating toward Islamic extremism, officials said.

  • Smucker’s Tells Other Crustless Sandwiches to Cease and Desist

    Uncrustables are a pretty handy snack or school lunch, considering you can just pull them right out of the freezer, put them in your bag, and run out of the house. That circular, crimped-edge form factor makes the Uncrustable an easy one-handed bite, and it only makes sense that other businesses would be interested in making a similar product. But the J.M. Smucker Company, owner of Uncrustables, isn’t exactly a fan of that idea. Smucker is trying to stop startup Gallant Tiger from selling its po

  • Everton boss Lampard defiant after Brighton battering

    Everton manager Frank Lampard said his focus is on preparing the side for Friday's FA Cup tie against Manchester United after another crushing defeat left his job seemingly hanging by a thread.

  • Winnwood Skate Center sets new rules for minors after New Year’s Eve fight

    Winnwood Skate Center set new rules for minors after authorities broke up a fight between a group of teenagers on New Year’s Eve.

  • Ukrainian ambassador criticises Israel because of conversation with Russian Foreign Minister: it indicates change in policy

    Ukrainian ambassador to Israel Yevhen Korniichuk has criticised the conversation between Eli Cohen, Israelʼs Foreign Minister and Sergey Lavrov, his Russian counterpart. Source: comments to The Times of Israel outlet Details: According to Korniichuk, communication with Lavrov indicates a change in the country's policy, since Israeli diplomats have not spoken with Lavrov since the beginning of the war.

  • Iranian Star Taraneh Alidoosti to be Released on Bail

    Iranian actor Taraneh Alidoosti (“The Salesman”) is being released on bail from Evin Prison. Nadereh Hakim Elahi, Alidoosti’s mother, revealed her release via an Instagram post. The actor’s attorney, Zahra Minooei, tweeted about her release, saying: “Today, my client Ms. Taraneh Alidoosti will be released from Evin Prison after posting bail.” The actor, who starred […]

  • Hong Kong allows Cardinal Zen to attend Benedict's funeral

    Hong Kong’s outspoken Roman Catholic Cardinal Joseph Zen was allowed to leave the southern Chinese city to pay his respects to the late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI in Vatican City, his secretary said Tuesday. Zen, a 90-year-old retired bishop, will attend the funeral Mass, led by Pope Francis, at St. Peter’s Square on Thursday and return to Hong Kong on Saturday, the secretary said. Zen was elevated to cardinal by Benedict in 2006, which he said signaled the pope’s focus on China.