Israel denies reports of atrocities at Gaza hospital

Palestinians inspect a destroyed building belonging to the Abu Al-Awf family after an Israeli air strike on Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. Two people were killed inside. Abed Rahim Khatib/dpa

Israel has rejected reports of atrocities committed by Israeli soldiers at a hospital in the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli army, the IDF, had nothing to do with bodies discovered at the Kamal Adwan hospital in Jabalia in the north of the Gaza Strip, it said in a statement on Sunday.

A video had been circulated on social media in which a red bulldozer allegedly buries people underneath it at a hospital. However, this video dates back to 2013 and has nothing to do with the current deployment of Israeli soldiers in Jabalia, the IDF said.

It was not possible to independently verify the information.

A week ago, the news channel Al Jazeera reported that Israel's army had used a bulldozer to destroy the tents of displaced people in the courtyard of the hospital, killing around 20 people in the process.

On Saturday, the US broadcaster CNN cited patients and doctors as saying that Israeli soldiers had used a bulldozer to uncover the bodies of victims who had already been buried and pushed them together.

They had also shot several doctors even though they had already checked them for terrorist activities and let a military dog bite into a man in a wheelchair, according to the CNN report.

The army rejected the accusations and claimed it was doing everything possible to avoid harming innocent bystanders. The hospital had been used by Hamas for terrorist activities and was located near one of its headquarters, the IDF said.

The war began after Hamas fighters and other militant groups committed the worst massacre in Israeli history on October 7 in border communities close to Gaza, killing more than 1,200 people and abducting some 240 more into the coastal area.

Israel responded by pounding Gaza with airstrikes and launched a ground offensive into the densely populated sealed off strip in late October. More than 20,000 people, mostly civilians, are said to have been killed there so far and tens of thousands more have been injured.

Palestinian men who were arrested during the Israel Defense Forces ground operation in the north of Gaza receive medical treatment after their release at Al-Najjar Hospital in the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. Abed Rahim Khatib/dpa

Damages are seen after an Israeli airstrike on the centre of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip. Mohammad Abu Elsebah/dpa