Israel denies Zelenskyy visit, 4 children returned from Russia, PiS leads polls in Poland

Your slice of the headlines in Ukraine. Daily. Tuesday, October 17, 2023.

● Israel rejects Zelenskyy's request to visit together with Blinken, says it’s ‘not the right time’ for joint visit

The Israeli turned down a request by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to visit Israel at the same time as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken last week, local outlet Ynet reported on Oct. 16.

● IMF establishes new aid fund for Ukraine — Pyshnyi

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has announced the creation of the Capacity Development Fund for Ukraine, with $14 million already received from donors, National Bank of Ukraine Governor Andriy Pyshnyi said in a post on Facebook.





● Qatar helps negotiate return to Ukraine of four children abducted by Russia

Russia has agreed to return four children it abducted from Ukraine after talks mediated by Qatar, U.S. newspaper the Washington Post reported on Oct. 16, citing a representative of the Qatari government.

● 60% of votes counted in Poland, PiS leads with 37.67%, but hasn’t got majority

Poland’s current governing party, Law and Justice or PiS, has secured 37.67% of the votes after processing data from 60% of polling stations in the parliamentary elections, the Polish National Electoral Commission reported on its website on Oct. 16.

● Third cargo ship hits mine in Black Sea in one month – Sky News

The Liberian-flagged oil tanker Ali Najafov has hit a floating mine in the Black Sea, marking the third such incident in the last month, UK news channel Sky News reported on Oct. 16.





● Georgia’s Constitutional Court allows parliament to start impeachment of President Zourabichvili for unauthorized EU trip

The Constitutional Court of Georgia has declared President Salome Zourabichvili 's working tour of Europe without the government's permission a violation of the Constitution, and allowed impeachment procedures to begin, Radio Liberty’s Ekho Kavkaza reported on Oct. 16.





● New satellite images suggest North Korea is regularly supplying arms to Russia by sea

Over the past two months, Russian ships have repeatedly picked up cargo from North Korea and delivered it to a Russian military port, new satellite images published on Oct. 16 by U.S. newspaper the Washington Post show.

● Ukraine to supply graphite to United States for battery production

An Australian company is exploring the possibility of supplying Ukrainian graphite to the U.S. Department of Defense, news agency Nadra.Info reported on Oct. 13.

