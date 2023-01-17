Israel deports Italian activist arrested in West Bank raid

Mourners carry the body of 14-year-old Palestinian Omar Khumour during his funeral in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. The Palestinian Health Ministry said Khumour died after being struck in the head by a bullet during an Israeli military raid into Dheisha refugee camp near the city of Bethlehem. The Israeli army said that forces entered the Dheisha camp and were bombarded by Molotov cocktails and rocks. It said soldiers responded to the onslaught with live fire. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
26
ISABEL DEBRE
·3 min read

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel deported an Italian activist to Italy after security forces detained her during a raid in the occupied West Bank, Israeli authorities said Tuesday, accusing her of having links to a Palestinian militant group.

The Israeli military arrested Stefania Costantin during a pre-dawn incursion Monday into the the Dheisha refugee camp in the Palestinian city of Bethlehem.

Footage shared on social media shows an Israeli soldier picking up Costantini and flipping her over his shoulders as she shrieks. A group of soldiers drag her out of the camp and shove her into a military vehicle, videos show. Israeli forces fatally shot a 14-year-old boy in the head during the same raid as they opened fire on Palestinians throwing rocks and Molotov cocktails.

Italian media described Costantini as an advocate for Palestinian rights. Israel's Shin Bet security service said Costantini was arrested on suspicion of belonging to, and transferring funds to the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine. The militant group, known as the PFLP, was involved in hijacking passenger planes in the 1960s and 1970s and later claimed responsibility for suicide attacks during the Second Intifada, or Palestinian uprising, in the early 2000s. It is considered a terrorist organization by the United States and the European Union.

The Shin Bet said Costantini arrived in Israel on May 2 last year on a tourist visa and was summoned for interrogation last September about her alleged involvement with the PFLP. Costantini did not report to authorities “and even continued her activities" for the militant group, the security agency said. Israel deported her on Monday afternoon, the Interior Ministry said.

The COBAS leftist labor union in Pisa, Italy, to which Costantini belongs, expressed “consternation” at the news of her arrest and deportation. The union said it was concerned for Costantini's “health and safety.”

The group described Costantini as a specialist working with students with disabilities who has long sought to defend "those whose rights are denied.” Several months ago, the group said, Costantini left her life in Italy and moved to a Palestinian refugee camp. It made no mention of the Israeli security agency's allegations.

The Italian consulate in Jerusalem did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The Israeli and Italian foreign ministries also did not comment.

But on Monday, the day of Costantini's deportation, Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen wrote on Twitter that he held a phone conversation with his Italian counterpart. The readout of the call focused on the countries' joint efforts to “fight terrorism” and boost their “political cooperation." It made no mention of Costantini’s case.

Israel has stepped up its fight in recent years against Palestinian activists and rights groups. Last summer, the Israeli military raided and shuttered the offices of Palestinian human rights organizations that it designated as terrorist groups over their alleged links to the PFLP. Nine European countries rejected Israel's charges against the rights groups, citing a lack of evidence.

___

Associated Press writer Colleen Barry in Milan contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • Palestinian attacker 'neutralized' by Israeli soldiers, army says

    Israeli soldiers on Tuesday shot and "neutralized" a Palestinian who opened fire on them in the occupied West Bank, the Israeli army said. The Palestinian Health Ministry said the man died of his wounds and that his body was being held by the Israeli military. Palestinian officials told Reuters the man was a Palestinian security officer in the West Bank.

  • Jordan protests to Israel after envoy blocked from holy site

    Jordan summoned the Israeli ambassador to Amman on Tuesday to protest a move by Israeli police to block the Jordanian envoy from entering a volatile holy site in Jerusalem. The incident quickly escalated tensions between the neighbors and reflected the heightened sensitivity around the sacred compound under Israel’s new ultranationalist government. Jordan's Foreign Ministry said its ambassador to Israel, Ghassan Majali, was blocked from entering the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem’s Old City, the third-holiest site in Islam.

  • Netherlands will transfer Patriot SAM battery to Ukraine

    The Netherlands will provide Ukraine with an additional Patriot air defense system – on top of the two previously pledged by the United States and Germany, Dutch PM Mark Rutte said during his visit to Washington on Jan. 17, as reported by Reuters.

  • Air finance summit tackles jet shortages amid China travel thaw

    DUBLIN (Reuters) -China's abrupt decision to lift COVID-19 travel curbs could accelerate a global recovery in air traffic - but after widespread staff shortages, the airline industry is now struggling with a shortage of jets, financiers said on Monday. The world's two largest aircraft lessors, Dublin-based AerCap and Chinese-owned Avolon, both predicted on Monday that global traffic would return to normal levels as soon as June - months earlier than most industry predictions. "We are seeing a very strong rebound in travel," AerCap Chief Executive Aengus Kelly told the Airline Economics conference in Dublin, the world's air finance capital.

  • 'Fiscally demented:' In MLK Day remarks, Biden attacks Republicans' legislative priorities

    During remarks honoring Martin Luther King Jr., President Biden told Black Americans they must "stand together" against the Republican Party.

  • MercadoLibre's Top Competitor Is Imploding. Here's What Investors Need To Know

    Shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) flew higher last week, jumping 16% on Thursday and Friday, on some surprising news. A top rival in Brazil, Americanas S.A., was unraveling in an accounting scandal that led to the ouster of its CEO and CFO and wiped out roughly 80% of its stock price in one day. Americanas is Brazil's largest online retailer, but the company is reeling following the revelation of $3.88 billion in accounting inconsistencies -- debt that it hadn't previously reported.

  • Can humanity's new giant leap into space succeed?

    Humanity is set for its next big leap into space with nations and private companies racing to build outposts on other worlds

  • Zaporizhzhya NPP loses over $1 billion due to being occupied by invading Russian forces

    The 10-month Russian occupation of Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant (ZNPP) since March 4 of last year has resulted in losses of approximately UAH 40 billion ($1 billion), state nuclear power company Energoatom has estimated.

  • Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang calls on Israel to stop worsening Palestine issue with provocation

    Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang has called on Israel to refrain from provocations that could worsen the situation with Palestine, saying Beijing supports a fair and permanent solution to the issue. "China is deeply worried" about the recent escalation of tensions between Israel and Palestine, Qin said in the Egyptian capital Cairo - his last stop on a five-nation African tour and first overseas trip since taking office in December. "Israel should stop all incitement and provocation and avoid a

  • NYPD injured in Bronx shooting released from hospital

    The NYPD officer who was shot in the left arm during a shootout with two teenagers in the Bronx early Tuesday morning was released from the hospital later that day. Police say they are still searching for two suspects linked to the shooting.

  • U.S. fines Virgin Atlantic $1.05 million for flying over Iraq

    The U.S. Transportation Department (USDOT) said Tuesday it had fined Virgin Atlantic $1.05 million for flying in restricted airspace over Iraq on numerous occasions. USDOT has jurisdiction since the flights carried Delta Air Lines' code. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) had issued a notice prohibiting U.S. carriers from flying over Iraqi airspace without prior approval.

  • Gov. DeSantis is taking January by storm| Opinion

    If January is any indication of the governor’s mission to get things done, then he’s off to a great start in 2023.

  • In threat, Hamas releases video said to show captive Israeli

    The Palestinian militant group Hamas released a video Monday of an Israeli it said was being held captive in the Gaza Strip, rare footage it described as a warning to Israel's new army chief. Hamas’ military wing, the Qassam Brigades, shared the video, which purportedly showed Israeli prisoner Avera Mengistu calling on the Israeli military to secure his freedom. It remained unclear when the video was taken.

  • NATO deploys surveillance planes to Romania, to monitor Russian activity

    BUCHAREST (Reuters) -A NATO surveillance plane arrived in Romania on Tuesday to bolster the military alliance's eastern flank and help monitor Russian military activity. The plane, the first to be deployed, landed at an air base near Bucharest and two more are expected to land later in the day and on Wednesday. NATO announced last week it would deploy the Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) surveillance planes to Bucharest, where they will start reconnaissance flights solely over NATO territory.

  • Ana Walshe vanished on New Years. Now her fraudster husband is facing a murder charge. What happened?

    A DISAPPEARANCE IN COHASSET : A week after Massachusetts mother Ana Walshe vanished, her husband Brian was arrested for hindering the police investigation. Now, investigators have discovered weapons and blood in their search and he has been charged with murder. <strong>Graeme Massie </strong>reports

  • Taliban asks to keep getting UN aid money despite ending education for women

    Tensions have escalated between the United Nations and the Taliban in Afghanistan after they banned female education.

  • Air Force, Marine Generals Seen as Top Picks for Joint Chiefs Job

    Army Gen. Mark Milley, whose appointment as Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman ends Sept. 30, found himself a target of critics on the right and the left during his tenure.

  • Moving species emerges as last resort as climate warms

    In a desperate effort to save a seabird species in Hawaii from rising ocean waters, scientists are moving chicks to a new island hundreds of miles away. Moving species to save them — once considered taboo — is quickly gaining traction as climate change upends habitats. Similar relocations are being suggested for birds, lizards, butterflies and even flowers.

  • Police Chief Accused of Selling Machine Guns Is Back on the Job

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/GettyBradley Wendt is feeling appreciative that his small Iowa town has his back and is allowing him to return to work as Adair police chief—despite being charged with allegedly lying to federal agents while selling machine guns for a profit.The Adair City Council last week voted to reinstate Wendt as police chief of the town of about 800 residents and a department of three other officers. The decision, which stipulated that Wendt is no longer

  • The breathtaking rally in stocks could be disrupted by these 4 headwinds, top economist Mohamed El-Erian says

    Investors shouldn't take the rally in stocks for granted, and there are four things that could rattle the market, Mohamed El-Erian warned.