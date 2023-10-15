Israel will ‘destroy’ Lebanon if war spreads

Israeli jets have started bombing in Lebanon as the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) warned it would “destroy” the country if Hezbollah entered the war.

The air raids came as the United States and the UK expressed fears that Israel’s war with Hamas could “escalate” into a conflict involving “the wider Middle East”.

The Israeli strikes were carried out after anti-tank rockets fired by Hezbollah killed one person in northern Israel in the most serious clashes outside of Gaza since the war began.

Tzachi Hanegbi, an Israeli national security adviser, warned the Iran-sponsored terrorist group not to start a war on a second front, threatening the “destruction of Lebanon” if it did.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Western nations have warned against any escalation in the conflict and have moved to try and prevent it spilling outwards, potentially drawing in Iran, with the US ordering a second aircraft carrier strike group to the region over the weekend.

Yoav Gallant, the Israeli defence minister, with troops near the Gaza border - Israeli Ministry of Defense/Anadolu via Getty Images

On Sunday Rishi Sunak, the Prime Minister, hosted King Abdullah of Jordan for talks on how to defuse the crisis.

The pair discussed “diplomatic efforts to prevent further escalation in the wider Middle East, working with regional leaders as well as the Israeli government and the Palestinian Authority”, Downing Street said in a statement.

Jake Sullivan, the White House national security adviser, said the US saw “a real risk of escalation on the northern border” and had warned Iran via diplomatic back channels not to intervene.

The United Nations reported “intense” rocket exchanges in the area as the IDF and Hezbollah traded fire.

Lt Col Peter Lerner, a spokesman for the IDF, said the group should be “very cautious” of crossing the threshold of war.

“With Hezbollah, we have had several skirmishes along the border over the last few days,” he said.

“I would highly recommend that Hezbollah watch very closely what is happening to Hamas and their organisation in Gaza as we speak,” he added.

Benjamin Netanyahu , the Israeli prime minister, promised to “demolish” Hamas in revenge for its massacre of 1,400 Israeli civilians during a raid into the south of the country last week.

Separately, the IDF said it had killed an elite Hamas commander who led the deadly assault.

In a statement, the Israeli army said that “as part of the extensive IDF strikes of senior operatives and terror infrastructure in the Gaza Strip” they killed the commander Bilal al Kedra, as well as other Hamas and Islamic jihad operatives.

Al Kedra, the IDF said, was behind the Kibbutz Nirim and Nir Oz massacres.

Mr Netanyahu is expected to order a ground invasion of the Gaza Strip in the coming days. The IDF said it was waiting for a “political decision” on the timing of the operation.

Gazan health officials said 2,450 people have been killed so far over a week of preparatory Israeli air strikes.

Israel said it had turned on the water supply in southern Gaza as it continued urging citizens to flee the northern part of the territory, where its invasion will be focused.

Fears of a regional war soared on Sunday after Iran, which has turned Hezbollah into its main proxy force through decades of funding, warned an invasion of Gaza could see the zone of conflict spread.

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, the Iranian foreign minister, said Tehran could not “remain a spectator” and that “heavy losses” would be inflicted on the US if the war expanded.

“No one can guarantee the control of the situation and the non-expansion of the conflicts,” he said, according to an Iranian foreign ministry statement.

Ebrahim Raisi, president of Iran, separately told Emmanuel Macron, the president of France that “the situation can become complicated and the scene will expand” if Israel’s siege of Gaza does not stop.

His comments came after Lloyd Austin, the US defence secretary, ordered a second aircraft carrier strike group to the region on Saturday.

A US defence official called the deployments “a deterrent signal to Iran, Lebanese Hezbollah, and any other proxy across the region who might be considering exploiting the current situation to escalate conflict”.

The USS Dwight D Eisenhower left Norfolk, Virginia, on Friday. It will join the USS Gerald Ford, which arrived off the coast of Israel last week.

The US and Israel have already drawn up a joint strike list of Hezbollah targets to be hit in the event of war, the Right-wing Israeli newspaper Makor Rishon reported, citing Israeli air force pilots.

The deployment came as Antony Blinken, the US secretary of state, visited Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Jordan in a whirlwind diplomatic effort to avert war and ease the humanitarian crisis in Egypt.

Mr Blinken is expected to return to Israel on Monday to inform Israeli leaders of the results of his consultations.

Egyptian state media said Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, the country’s president, told Mr Blinken that Israel’s operation had exceeded “the right of self-defence” and turned into “a collective punishment”.

Mr Blinken said after the meeting that Egypt had agreed to open the Rafah crossing with Gaza, the only exit route for civilians trapped in the territory.

Hezbollah said it fired 20 rockets toward Israel on Sunday. Israel said nine rockets crossed the border, of which five were intercepted.

UNIFIL, the United Nations peacekeeping mission to Lebanon, said it had observed “intense exchanges of fire” along the border and that rockets had fallen on both sides of the Blue Line separating Lebanon and Israel. One rocket hit the UNIFIL headquarters but caused no casualties.

Israel declared a 4km deep zone on its side of the border a closed military zone and shut down GPS signal as the clashes escalated.

Israeli media reported plans to evacuate 70,000 people from the north if war with Hezbollah breaks out.

Earlier, Israel struck the airports of Damascus and Aleppo in overnight air raids designed to prevent Iranian deployments of strategic weapons to the area.

A spokesman for Hezbollah denied the group had decided to fully enter the war, and saying the border clashes so far were “only skirmishes” and represented a “warning”.

The group said Sunday’s rocket attack was a response to an Israeli strike on Lebanon on Saturday which killed two civilians and a Reuters cameraman.

Lindsey Graham, a Republican senator, warned that the US would consider a Hezbollah attack an “existential threat” to Israel and would respond accodingly.

“Here’s my message. If Hezbollah, which is a proxy of Iran, launches a massive attack on Israel, I would consider that a threat to the State of Israel, existential in nature,” he said on NBC’s Meet the Press.

“I will introduce a resolution in the United States Senate to allow military action by the United States in conjunction with Israel to knock Iran out of the oil business. Iran, if you escalate this war, we’re coming for you.”

Ehud Barak, Israel’s prime minister during the second intifada in 2000, blamed Mr Netanyahu for the “greatest failure in Israel’s history”.

In an interview with The Economist, he said that the war aim of totally destroying Hamas was unrealistic and the operation should focus on eliminating the group’s “Isis-like” military capabilities.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.