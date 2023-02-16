Israel destroys home of Palestinian attacker

Associated Press
A record 193 homeless people died in Oregon's Multnomah County, home to Portland, in 2021, a 53% increase compared with the previous year, according to a new county report released Wednesday. “Polysubstance, meth and fentanyl are the key takeaways,” said county health officer Jennifer Vines, adding that fentanyl use exploded during the pandemic. “For a long time, we imagined that fentanyl was sort of a drug contaminant that people would kind of stumble upon accidentally, and it would be something that might move through the drug supply,” she said during a news conference.