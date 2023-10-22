Israel destroys ‘terrorist cell’ hiding in West Bank mosque

An Israeli warplane has struck a mosque in the West Bank where a terrorist cell was believed to be hiding.

The Israeli military said the mosque compound in Jenin belonged to Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorists who had carried out several attacks in recent months and were planning another one.

Israeli forces killed at least five people early on Sunday in the West Bank, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

The strike is at least the second in recent days to hit the West Bank, where violence has surged since Hamas gunmen from Gaza killed 1,400 Israelis on Oct 7.

Israel is under rising American and European pressure to delay a ground offensive into Gaza to give negotiators more time to win freedom for Hamas-held hostages.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Writing in Sunday’s Telegraph Rishi Sunak, the Prime Minister, warned that Israel also faces the threat of the “heavily armed, Iranian-backed force of Hezbollah” on its northern border. He said diplomacy was needed “to deescalate the situation”.

Israeli troops killed at least five people on Sunday - Majdi Mohammed/AP

Mr Sunak added: “Palestinian people in Gaza are suffering terribly at the moment, with the casualty numbers climbing constantly. They are the victims of Hamas too, who use the innocent as human shields.”

It comes as tensions have soared in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

On Saturday, 20 trucks of aid were allowed to enter Gaza from Egypt through the Rafah crossing, the first time anything has gone into the territory since Israel imposed a complete siege two weeks ago, although aid workers said it was far too little to help all those in need.

Gaza’s Hamas-run interior ministry reported heavy Israeli airstrikes across the territory overnight into Sunday, including southern areas where Israel had told Palestinians to seek refuge. It was also reported that two airports in Syria had been targeted.

Late Saturday, an airstrike hit a cafe in the southern town of Khan Younis where displaced people had gathered to charge their phones. The nearby Nasser Hospital said 12 people were killed and 75 wounded.

Israeli forces have again told Palestinians to evacuate north Gaza - RANEEN SAWAFTA/REUTERS

Late on Saturday Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli prime minister, convened his Cabinet to discuss the expected invasion.

Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, Israel’s military spokesman, said the country planned to step up its air strikes starting on Saturday as preparation for the next stage of the war.

“We will deepen our attacks to minimise the dangers to our forces in the next stages of the war. We are going to increase the attacks, from today,” Mr Hagari said, repeating his call for Gaza City residents to head south for their safety.

Palestinians said they had received renewed calls from Israel’s military to move from north Gaza to the south of the strip, with the added warning that they could be identified as sympathisers with a “terrorist organisation” if they stayed put.

The message was delivered in leaflets marked with the Israel Defense Forces name and logo from Saturday and sent to people via mobile phone audio messages across the Gaza Strip.

The leaflet said: “Urgent warning, to residents of Gaza. Your presence north of Wadi Gaza puts your life in danger. Whoever chooses not to leave north Gaza to the south of Wadi Gaza might be identified as an accomplice in a terrorist organisation.”

The IDF said the Arabic translation was “imprecise”, adding that it had no intention of considering those who have yet to evacuate as a member of a terrorist group.

But it warned that “all those who remain are endangering themselves due to Hamas’ terrorist activities within civilian areas”.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.