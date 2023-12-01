Israel Did Not Share Hamas Oct. 7 Plans With U.S. Intelligence: Report

Israel did not reveal classified Hamas plans for the Oct. 7 attack to U.S. intelligence, three current and former American officials told Politico. This revelation comes just a day after The New York Times’ Thursday report that Israel had gotten a hold of Hamas’ strategic document, called “Jericho Wall,” over a year before the assault but disregarded it as impossible for the militant group to execute. Officials told the newspaper that the Israeli military could have prevented the Oct. 7 attack, which killed more than 1,200 Israelis. One U.S. official explained to Politico that it was “very problematic” that they didn’t get to view the document, while the National Security Council’s coordinator for strategic communications, John Kirby, said he couldn’t verify The New York Times article. A spokesperson for the Israeli Defense Forces did not respond to Politico’s request for comment.

