Israel, Egypt May Build Gas Pipeline as They Eye European Market

(Bloomberg) -- U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson will announce that all schools in England will reopen from March 8, as he outlines how the national coronavirus lockdown will be lifted over the coming months.The U.S. is poised to reach 500,000 Covid-19 deaths, though the pace of fatalities has slowed dramatically. The Pfizer Inc. vaccine appeared to stop the vast majority of recipients in Israel becoming infected, according to a study, providing the first real-world indication that the immunization will curb transmission of the coronavirus.Germany needs to further slow the spread of the virus before the government can consider additional steps to loosen restrictions on Europe’s largest economy, the country’s health minister said. Anthony Fauci said U.S. vaccinations slowed by bad weather should be back on track by midweek. Global Tracker: Cases exceed 111.3 million; deaths pass 2.4 millionVaccine Tracker: More than 205 million shots given worldwideU.S. nears 'stunning' toll of 500,000 coronavirus deathsPfizer-BioNTech vaccine reduces transmission by 89%, study showsBiden's $1.9 trillion stimulus plan enters 3-week Congress dashCan I be required to get vaccinated?: QuickTakeRussia Reports Lowest Daily Fatalities Since November (4:15 p.m. HK)Russia reported 337 deaths caused by the coronavirus, the lowest daily number since mid-November. The country has also seen a steady decline in cases -- it reported 12,604 new cases on Monday, down from a peak of almost 30,000 a day in December. Russia over the weekend became the first country with three approved Covid-19 vaccines as it registered an inoculation by the state-run Chumakov Center, even as Phase 3 safety trials won’t begin until March.Mumbai Cautioned With Lockdown Threat as Cases Rise (4:11 p.m. HK)The chief minister of the Indian state of Maharashtra, which includes the financial capital of Mumbai, warned that new regional lockdowns could be imposed after the number of daily cases rose to nearly 7,000 on Sunday, accounting for about half the entire country’s reported infections.Uddhav Thackeray said he will monitor the situation in the state over the next two weeks and would impose movement restrictions if mask-wearing rules weren’t being followed. So far India has avoided a large-scale second wave since a September peak of nearly 100,000 cases a day. The country began its vaccination drive last month, but with only 11 million people inoculated so far, is lagging behind a target to inject 300 million people by August.Vietnam Plans Vaccines in March: Tuoi Tre (3:58 p.m. HK)Vietnam is in talks to buy more vaccine doses as the country prepares to begin inoculations in March, with medical workers and the elderly first in line, the Tuoi Tre newspaper reported on it website, citing information from the health ministry.Vietnam will need to buy more vaccines after contracting to get 30 million doses from AstraZeneca Plc and 30 million committed from the World Health Organization-led Covax program, the report said.Israel to Switch to Moderna Once Pfizer Shot Runs Out (3:42 p.m. HK)Israel has sufficient Pfizer Inc.-BioNTech SE coronavirus vaccine to inoculate 5 million people and the country will switch to Moderna Inc. shots when that runs out, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein said.“It’s the same type of vaccine, with results that are just as good,” Edelstein told Kan News radio.Some 4.4 million Israelis have been vaccinated with at least one dose, and almost 3 million people have had two doses, according to the health ministry.Poland to Report 3,890 Cases: Deputy Minister (3:39 p.m. HK)The number of new cases over last 24 hours is higher than the 2,543 reported a week earlier, Deputy Health Minister Waldemar Kraska said in and interview with Polskie Radio 24 interview.The country is seeing the number of hospital patients rising as new, more contagious variants of the virus are spreading. Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said in a TVN24 interview that the new wave could peak by early April, with the weekly average of daily cases ranging from 10,000 to 12,000. Tokyo Reports Fewest New Cases Since November (2:09 p.m. HK)Tokyo reported 178 new coronavirus cases, the lowest number since Nov. 9. Japan is in the midst of an extended second state of emergency for much of its urban areas, as the country was hit by a winter surge of cases at the end of last year. Cases have been easing significantly, and the country began its vaccination drive last week.Hong Kong’s Leader Gets Vaccine (12:28 p.m. HK)Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam received a Covid-19 vaccine on Monday, as the Asian financial hub prepares to begin its delayed rollout of inoculations. Hong Kong will start its vaccination drive on Friday.Philippines Clears China’s Sinovac Shot (12:15 p.m. HK)The Philippines approved Sinovac Biotech Ltd.’s coronavirus vaccines for emergency use, ahead of the expected delivery of 600,000 doses.The Chinese developer’s shots are effective to prevent Covid-19, Food and Drug Administration head Eric Domingo said. Sinovac isn’t recommended for health workers exposed to the virus due to its 50.4% efficacy for this group, he said.Vaccines from Pfizer Inc.-BioNTech SE and AstraZeneca Plc have already been approved for limited use, with health workers as priority.Ardern Says Auckland Will Move to Level 1 (10:37 a.m. HK)Auckland will step down to Alert Level 1 from midnight Monday, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told reporters. The change from Level 2 means there will be no limit on the size of gatherings at public events or hospitality outlets.Auckland ended a three-day lockdown last week after authorities expressed confidence that a community outbreak was contained. Ardern said Monday that officials advised there is no evidence of undetected Covid clusters.Serum CEO Says India Prioritized for Shots (10:19 a.m. HK)The chief executive officer of the world’s largest vaccine maker said India will be prioritized ahead of other countries in receiving shots.“Dear countries & governments, as you await Covishield supplies, I humbly request you to please be patient,” Adar Poonawalla, CEO of the Serum Institute of India Ltd., wrote in a tweet on Sunday. “Serum has been directed to prioritize the huge needs of India and along with that balance the needs of the rest of the world.”Poonawalla had said earlier this year that Serum, which has an agreement with AstraZeneca Plc to produce the Covishield vaccine, expected to start supplying the shot to Covax, the World Health Organization-backed body that’s purchasing shots for poor nations, by early March.South Korea Has Fewest New Cases in 8 Days (10:11 a.m. HK)South Korea reported 332 new coronavirus cases over the last 24 hours, the smallest increase in eight days. The country on Friday is scheduled to begin using AstraZeneca Plc’s vaccine to inoculate about 272,000 patients and workers at nursing homes and related facilities who are younger than 65. Pfizer Inc.’s vaccine will be used to inoculate medical workers beginning Saturday.U.K.’s Johnson to Say All Schools in England to Open (5:34 p.m. NY)U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson will announce that all schools in England will reopen from March 8, as he outlines how the national coronavirus lockdown will be lifted over the coming months.Alongside the reopening of schools, people will be allowed to meet one-on-one to sit down for a coffee or picnic outdoors, and after-school activities outside can restart from the same date, according to a person familiar with the plans.In a statement to Parliament on Monday, Johnson is also expected to allow more social contact from March 29 when outdoor gatherings of either six people or two households can take place, and outdoor sports such as tennis and football can resume.Gottlieb Says Herd Immunity May Never Come (2:57 p.m. NY)True herd immunity against the coronavirus may never come, said Scott Gottlieb, former head of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Covid-19 “isn’t going to be like measles or smallpox where it just sort of goes away,” Gottlieb said on CBS.Still, even if the virus continues to circulate at a low level, vaccination of vulnerable populations will head off most severe illness and death, said Gottlieb, a board member of Pfizer Inc.He added that despite worries about more transmissible and possibly more lethal strains, Covid-19 variants don’t look prevalent enough to reverse the downward trends of cases in the U.S.Germany Damps Hopes for Easing Curbs (1:18 p.m. NY)Germany needs to further slow the spread of the coronavirus before the government can consider additional steps to loosen restrictions on Europe’s largest economy.“Once we have firm footing, we can take another step” after reopening schools and daycares, Health Minister Jens Spahn said in an interview with ARD television.Germany’s contagion rate rose to the highest level in more than a week on Sunday, the latest evidence that a steady decline since a peak before Christmas has ground to a halt.Fauci Says Vaccine Delays to Be Quickly Reversed (10:13 a.m. NY)The top U.S. infectious diseases specialist said the backlog of vaccinations from last week’s severe weather should be mopped up by midweek.Fauci spoke as the U.S. stands on the verge of a milestone few imagined when the first coronavirus cases were diagnosed a year ago: 500,000 deaths.“It’s something that is stunning when you look at the numbers, almost unbelievable,” Fauci said. “People will be talking about this decades and decades and decades from now.”U.S. Nears Half a Million Covid-19 Deaths (8 a.m. NY)While 88 days passed from the first death, on Feb. 29, 2020, to 100,000, it will take just over a month for the toll to rise from 400,000 to half a million.But fatalities have slowed dramatically: The U.S. reported 1,904 deaths on Saturday, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University and Bloomberg. 