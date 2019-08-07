Israel’s El Al Airlines Tries to Reinvent Itself for the Modern Era

Each Friday this summer, an El Al Airlines Boeing 787-9 — an airplane with a list price of almost $300 million, arrives in Las Vegas in the late morning, then sits for nearly 36 hours before returning to Tel Aviv late the next night.

This is typically not how airlines use their newest, most efficient and priciest assets. But it’s normal for Israel’s national airline, which grounds its airplanes on Shabbat every week, from sundown Friday to sundown Saturday.

It’s among the many reasons El Al, Israel’s national carrier since 1948, could be the world’s most unusual airline. “People try to compare us to Air New Zealand, but they fly on Saturdays,” CEO Gonen Usishkin said in a recent interview.

It’s probably no surprise El Al has struggled to turn a profit in recent years. In the first quarter of this year, the airline said it lost $55 million, a larger loss than in the same period last year, when the Passover holiday boosted revenues. In full-year 2018, El Al lost $52 million, though it posted a small profit ($6 million) in 2017.

Its idiosyncrasies make it tough to run. How many other carriers shut down for a day each week? How many represent countries that have no diplomatic relations with many neighboring countries? How many struggle to sell connecting itineraries because security controls at its home airport are too stringent to make it viable?

But Usishkin, a former combat pilot in the Israeli Air Force, took over as CEO last year, with a mandate to turn the airline, which privatized more than a decade ago, into a more nimble business.

El Al still won’t be flying on the Sabbath, but it is finally confronting the realities of a new era, amid increased competition from U.S. legacy carriers and European low-cost airlines. It is spending to upgrade its fleet and onboard product, while changing where it flies, betting on long-haul flights where the competition is a little less fierce. It would also like its government, which has opened its borders to just about any foreign carrier, to show a little more favoritism to the national airline.

It’s not hopeless. Not long ago, El Al operated in a small niche, carrying Israelis and religious tourists, both Christian and Jewish. But in the past decade, Israel has not only established itself as a technologic center, rivaling Silicon Valley in many ways, but also has become a hot tourist destination for non-religious visitors, who come for Tel Aviv’s beach, food, and party scene.

“The market is growing,” said Jared Harckham, a vice president at ICF, an aviation consulting firm. “There is still an opportunity for them. They can ride the wave of Israeli being this high-tech country being at the cutting edge of the business.”

Massive Competition

For decades, El Al was essentially an arm of the government, flying passengers to and from the tiny nation when other airlines would not.

It didn’t always make money, but it served a valuable purpose. Between 1950 and 1956, EL Al flew more than 160,000 immigrants from Yemen, Iran and India to Israel. In 1960, the airline helped Israeli forces sneak Nazi war criminal Adolph Eichmann from Argentina to Jerusalem for trial. The Israelis pretended they were El Al crew members to get him out without Argentinian officials noticing.

Through the 1990s, El Al continued to help the national cause, carrying Jews back home or flying when other airlines did not. In 1991, during the first Gulf War, El Al had nearly 100 percent market share in Tel Aviv, as other carriers pulled out, according to the Associated Press.

More recently, after the airline’s 2005 privatization and with Israel’s economy booming and the security improving, the landscape has changed.

El Al remains vital to Israel’s security and sovereignty, and Israeli travelers may prefer it for patriotic reasons. But over the past decade, Israel has opened its skies, permitting any airline from the United States and Europe to fly into Tel Aviv, without restraints. Israel also has a liberal bilateral agreement with Turkey and several other countries.

Tourism has boomed. Last year, more than 4.1 million tourists visited Israel, an increase of 42 percent compared to 2016 and an all-time record, according to the government. As recently as 2004, Israel received about 1.9 million tourists.