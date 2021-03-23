Bibi Prematurely Declares 'Great Victory' in Inconclusive Israeli Election

Noga Tarnopolsky
·3 min read
RONEN ZVULUN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
After initially showing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's party with a slight advantage, updated exit polls now show that no major parties have a clear path to forming a new government.

But that didn't stop Netanyahu from claiming a premature victory. “You gave a huge victory to the right and the Likud under my leadership,” he said in a statement posted by the Likud immediately after polls closed at 10 p.m. “It is evident that a clear majority of Israeli citizens are right-wing, and they want a strong and stable right-wing government to preserve Israel's economy, Israel's security and the land Israel.”

A five percent reduction in voter turnout—possibly mirroring exhaustion among the Israeli electorate after four successive elections in under two years—has left open the possibility of an ongoing stalemate and a fifth election in the coming months.

There was nothing Benjamin Netanyahu didn’t throw at this campaign, which, if successful, would secure him a sixth term in office.

Bibi’s Trumpian Election Freakout Has Experts Worried

He all but muzzled his ministers, making sure all public attention was on him. When the Central Elections Commission prohibited his party, the Likud, from adopting the health ministry’s vaccination slogan, “We’re coming back to life!,” for the electoral campaign, he doubled down with posters of himself smiling above the words plastered on entire buildings.

Netanyahu spent the campaign’s final weeks belittling his rivals and attacking individual journalists by name. “The media,” he claimed repeatedly, “is a party unto itself. It is the never-Netanyahu party.”

Interviewed by veteran political analyst Rina Matsliah on Saturday night, Netanyahu pointed at his ear with the spiraling gesture that universally means “crazy,” and said, of her earpiece, “Rina, Rina, Rina, go on! Go on, Rina. Rina, Rina, you have anything else to say? You got any more for your loser app… you think anyone believes you? Anyone?”

After supporters of Netenyahu’s Likud party crashed an event at which his rival Gidon Sa'ar was speaking, throwing stones and eggs at members of the public, Netenyahu said that he condemns “all violence against all candidates, and especially against irrelevant candidates like Gideon Sa’ar.”

Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin, a top Netanyahu surrogate, has been accusing the electoral commission of prejudice in an apparent preemptive move to cast doubt on the election should it not go in the Likud’s favor.

He made baseless accusations against the committee chair, Supreme Court Justice Uzi Fogelman, saying he took “bias, one-sided, illogical” positions.

“It’s a huge dilemma for the politicians running against Netanyahu,” Chaim Levinson, political analyst for Haaretz, said in a podcast for the news site Al-Monitor. “Can they become as merciless and amoral as him in order to win? Because Netanyahu will do everything to win. He doesn't have any problem… Netanyahu doesn't care. And if you run against Netanyahu, if you are not willing to be like Netanyahu, you're at a disadvantage, because he is fighting without any rules and you're fighting with rules. You are not trying to kick someone in the balls.”

In an interview, Gayil Talshir, a Hebrew University expert on polling, said Netanyahu’s predicament is a result of “Israelis' exhaustion with the political system—not tiredness with Netanyahu.”

Which, according to his rivals, was Netanyahu’s goal all along.

