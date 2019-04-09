Israel election: Netanyahu warns his voters are 'complacent' and must get to the polls

Benjamin Netanyahu launched a last-minute campaign blitz to urge Right-wing voters to support him in Tuesday's election, as he tries to see off a centrist challenger and secure a fifth term as Israel’s prime minister.
Standing outside a pub in the middle of a busy Jerusalem market, Mr Netanyahu warned on Monday that Right-wing Israelis were “complacent” because of media reports that he was on course to victory.
“Some of our people are complacent and believe the media, which is trying to put them to sleep,” Mr Netanyahu said. “Right now we are behind by several seats.”
The prime minister’s strategy is to frighten supporters of small Right-wing parties into giving their vote to his Likud party at the last minute. A similar method helped propel him to victory in the last election in 2015.
Polls have shown Mr Netanyahu’s Likud trailing slightly behind Blue & White, which is led by former army general Benny Gantz.
However, the same polls give Likud and other Right-wing parties a slim majority in parliament, which could be enough to keep the 69-year-old Mr Netanyahu in power.
After an election eve visit to the Western Wall, Mr Netanyahu, 69, voted at a polling station in Jerusalem on Tuesday morning, accompanied by his wife, Sara.
"This is truly the essence of democracy and we should be blessed with it," he said, shaking hands with election officials and posing for selfies. "With God's help the State of Israel will prevail. Thank you very much. Go to vote."
Casting his vote in Rosh Ha'ayin near Tel Aviv, Gantz, 59, said: "This is a day of hope, a day of unity. I look into everyone's eyes and know that we can connect."
Mr Netanyahu is facing criminal corruption charges and this year has been the most serious election challenge since he took power in 2009.
If Mr Netanyahu wins today - and is able to stay in office until July despite the indictments against him - he will become the longest-serving prime minister in Israeli history.
Mr Gantz, 59, has attacked the prime minister as a corrupt politician who is prepared to tear Israeli society apart to hold onto office, while offering himself as a unifier with vast military experience.
“I have presented Israeli society with an honest and clean alternative,” he said. “Netanyahu chose to incite and malign and to go to the lowest places that any Israeli prime minister has ever gone.”
Election day brings an end to what many Israelis have seen as an especially ugly campaign, where more time has been spent on personal attacks than policy discussions.
Around 6.3 million Israeli citizens - around 74 per cent Jews and 21 per cent Arabs - are eligible to vote and turnout is expected to be around 70 per cent. The roughly 2.5 million Palestinians living in the Israel-occupied West Bank cannot vote.
More than 40 political parties are taking part in the election but either Mr Netanyahu’s Likud or Mr Gantz’s Blue & White will be tasked by the Israeli president with forming a government.
Shahar Levinson, who arrived to vote in Jerusalem with his wife and three young children, said he was voting for Netanyahu's Likud, citing security like many of the premier's supporters.
He also spoke of wanting a government that is "right-wing and capitalist".
Voting was also underway in Israel's settlements in the West Bank, the Palestinian territory under occupation since 1967.
In Elazar settlement, three parties had displays outside a voting station: Likud and two far-right parties, United Right and Zehut.
Saville, an accountant, said he was supporting Netanyahu as he did in the last elections in 2015 because he "is the best", but also because he finds Gantz "dangerous".
Likud won most votes in the settlement four years ago.
Yishai Dror, a 28-year-old banker, was voting for Zehut mainly because of its libertarian view of the economy.
He said he hoped for a coalition between Zehut and Likud.
"The right-wing bloc will be strong," he predicted.
In Jerusalem, most Palestinians do not hold Israeli citizenship and as a result cannot vote. They instead have residency cards.
Israel occupied east Jerusalem in the 1967 Six-Day War and later annexed it. It now considers the entire city its capital.
A polling station was set up in Beit Safafa neighbourhood of mainly Palestinian east Jerusalem and saw only a handful of voters enter.
Marwan Alyan, 65, voted for Ahmed Tibi, one of the most popular Arab Israeli parliament members.
Arab Israelis are the descendants of Palestinians who remained on their land after the creation of Israel in 1948.
They account for some 17.5 percent of the population of nearly nine million people and hold Israeli citizenship.
They are largely supportive of the Palestinian cause and say they face blatant discrimination.