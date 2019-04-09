Israel election: Netanyahu warns his voters are 'complacent' and must get to the polls

Netanyahu votes in Jerusalem. The election looks to be tight - REUTERS

Benjamin Netanyahu launched a last-minute campaign blitz to urge Right-wing voters to support him in Tuesday's election, as he tries to see off a centrist challenger and secure a fifth term as Israel’s prime minister.

Standing outside a pub in the middle of a busy Jerusalem market, Mr Netanyahu warned on Monday that Right-wing Israelis were “complacent” because of media reports that he was on course to victory.

“Some of our people are complacent and believe the media, which is trying to put them to sleep,” Mr Netanyahu said. “Right now we are behind by several seats.”

The prime minister’s strategy is to frighten supporters of small Right-wing parties into giving their vote to his Likud party at the last minute. A similar method helped propel him to victory in the last election in 2015.

Polls have shown Mr Netanyahu’s Likud trailing slightly behind Blue & White, which is led by former army general Benny Gantz.

However, the same polls give Likud and other Right-wing parties a slim majority in parliament, which could be enough to keep the 69-year-old Mr Netanyahu in power.

After an election eve visit to the Western Wall, Mr Netanyahu, 69, voted at a polling station in Jerusalem on Tuesday morning, accompanied by his wife, Sara.

"This is truly the essence of democracy and we should be blessed with it," he said, shaking hands with election officials and posing for selfies. "With God's help the State of Israel will prevail. Thank you very much. Go to vote."

Casting his vote in Rosh Ha'ayin near Tel Aviv, Gantz, 59, said: "This is a day of hope, a day of unity. I look into everyone's eyes and know that we can connect."

Mr Netanyahu is facing criminal corruption charges and this year has been the most serious election challenge since he took power in 2009.

If Mr Netanyahu wins today - and is able to stay in office until July despite the indictments against him - he will become the longest-serving prime minister in Israeli history.

Mr Gantz, 59, has attacked the prime minister as a corrupt politician who is prepared to tear Israeli society apart to hold onto office, while offering himself as a unifier with vast military experience.

“I have presented Israeli society with an honest and clean alternative,” he said. “Netanyahu chose to incite and malign and to go to the lowest places that any Israeli prime minister has ever gone.”