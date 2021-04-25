Israel examining heart inflammation cases in people who received Pfizer vaccine

Israel's Health Ministry said on Sunday it is examining a small number of cases of heart inflammation in people who had received Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, though it has not yet drawn any conclusions. Pfizer said it has not observed a higher rate of the condition than would normally be expected in the general population.

Video Transcript

[NO SPEECH]

Recommended Stories

  • Over 5 Million People Skipped Their Second COVID-19 Dose

    Over 5 million people that were due for their second Modern or Pfizer vaccine skipped it this month As the U.S. lumbers forward towards something resembling herd immunity, some new — and disappointing — intel has come to light and it’s that over 5 million people, or 8% of the those who got a first []

  • Israel examining heart inflammation cases in people who received Pfizer COVID shot

    Israel's Health Ministry said on Sunday it is examining a small number of cases of heart inflammation in people who had received Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, though it has not yet drawn any conclusions. Pfizer said it has not observed a higher rate of the condition than would normally be expected in the general population. Israel's pandemic response coordinator, Nachman Ash, said that a preliminary study showed "tens of incidents" of myocarditis occurring among more than 5 million vaccinated people, primarily after the second dose.

  • Chuck Schumer aims to mock Larry Kudlow with 'plant-based beer' Oscars tweet, confuses everybody

    Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) wants everyone to know he watched the Oscars, with alcohol in hand, like a normal person. The photo he posted on social media, did not, however, reflect how most people watch the Academy Awards — in a hardback chair, about 18 inches from the screen — and unless you spent a lovely spring weekend obsessing about politics (which, to be fair, would include many people on Twitter), you probably have no idea what he meant by "plant-based beer." Excited to be watching the Oscars with an ice cold plant-based beer. Thanks Joe Biden. pic.twitter.com/Wk8MQnjkUf — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) April 26, 2021 Yes, beer is plant-based — typically, malted grain, hops, yeast, water, and whatever other plant-based (non-meat, usually) ingredients a brewer dreams up to add. But Fox Business host Larry Kudlow, former President Donald Trump's former White House economic adviser, used the phrase on his show Friday, when trying to paint President Biden's proposed emissions cut as the ultimate July 4th spoiler. For those confused Larry Kudlow said that Biden will force people to drink plant based beers. Just Shumer throwing some shade! pic.twitter.com/ACLrLtwVzs — Andrea (@AndreaPunksmom) April 26, 2021 As CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale points out, Biden has not proposed any modification to the American diet, and the University of Michigan researchers who published the study linking less meat consumption with lower carbon emissions are reportedly just as confused about how this happened as everyone else. This stuff is completely imaginary. Biden has not proposed any limit on Americans’ meat consumption. What happened: 1) The Daily Mail ran an article that dishonestly connected Biden’s climate plan with a not-at-all-about-Biden study. 2) Others on the right just ran with this. pic.twitter.com/VRB52TPmUj — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) April 25, 2021 So, that's what the "plant-based beer" comment was about. Schumer's TV viewing posture remains an enduring mystery. More stories from theweek.com5 brutally funny cartoons about COVID anti-vaxxersOscars end on a bizarre note after Best Picture isn't presented lastJoy Behar says she misgendered Caitlyn Jenner on The View because she 'didn't get enough sleep'

  • 'Outrageous': New York man hospitalized in critical condition after latest anti-Asian attack

    An Asian man was hospitalized in New York after being knocked down and kicked in the head, in yet another attack on Asians during the pandemic.

  • Conflict with China over Taiwan 'should not be discounted', Australian defence minister says

    Australia’s defence minister said Sunday that a conflict with China over Taiwan should not be discounted because Beijing has made its goal of taking control of the island "very clear". Peter Dutton’s comments follow recent warnings by US admirals that annexing Taiwan is Beijing’s “no. 1 priority” and that it could launch a military attack on Taiwan within the next six years. China’s foreign ministry has said that the US is hyping up the threat to justify an increase in American military expenditure and its “interference in regional affairs”. Mr Dutton said in a television interview Sunday that people needed to be realistic and Australia will work with its allies in the region to try to keep the peace. Asked on the Australian Broadcasting Corp (ABC) whether the prospects of a conflict over Taiwan are growing, he replied: “I don’t think it should be discounted.”

  • The world is starting to grasp the true toll of India’s Covid-19 crisis

    Countries rush to send oxygen, medical equipment, and treatments as the world sees the true toll of Covid-19 in India.

  • Help Wanted: In pandemic, worry about finding summer workers

    The owner of seafood restaurants on Cape Cod has eliminated lunch service and delayed the opening of some locations because his summertime influx of foreign workers hasn’t arrived yet. Cem Küçükgenç (Gem Koo-CHOOK-gench), a 22-year-old engineering student at Middle East Technical University in Turkey, is among thousands of foreign students worldwide awaiting approval for a J-1 visa.

  • Members of disabled community struggle to get COVID shots as eligibility expands

    Now that the coronavirus vaccine is available to all adult Americans, the Biden administration is working to make sure that everyone who wants a shot has access to it. But obstacles still remain for members of the disabled community and for those who are homebound. CBS News reporter Alex Tin joins CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss what's being done to reach these communities.

  • The biggest Oscar moments you missed, from Chadwick Boseman's loss to Glenn Close's 'Da Butt'

    Wait, what? Anthony Hopkins beat Chadwick Boseman for best actor? Glenn Close did 'Da Butt'? Here's everything you may have missed at Oscars 2021.

  • Covid: Countries send aid to ease India's oxygen emergency

    The UK is sending oxygen machines and ventilators while France and the US are also sending supplies.

  • 'Worst Oscars ever': Viewers outraged over bizarre ending to show

    The Oscars decided to switch-up the order of proceedings this year, but it seems like not everything went to plan.

  • Oscars 2021: 13 major red carpet looks from the Academy Awards

    All the suits, sparkles and sequins from Sunday night's Academy Awards.

  • Large fight breaks out at Miami International Airport. One arrest made

    One person was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct after a large fight broke out at Miami International Airport Sunday, according to Miami-Dade police.

  • Minnesota AG tells "60 Minutes": We didn't have evidence George Floyd's killing was a hate crime

    Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison told "60 Minutes" that prosecutors didn't charge Derek Chauvin with committing a hate crime as "we only charge those crimes that we had evidence that we could put in front of a jury to prove."Driving the news: The former Minneapolis police officer was convicted of murder and manslaughter charges over George Floyd's last Tuesday — one of the few to even face charges of killing a Black person.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat they're saying: CBS' Scott Pelley noted to Ellison in the interview, broadcast Sunday, that prosecutors could have charged him with a hate crime under Minnesota law and that "the whole world sees this as a white officer killing a Black man because he is Black." But Ellison said without evidence of an explicit bias prosecutors could not bring hate crime charges. "In our society, there is a social norm that killing certain kinds of people is more tolerable than other kinds of people," Ellison said."In order for us to stop and pay serious attention to this case and be outraged by it, it's not necessary that Derek Chauvin had a specific racial intent to harm George Floyd. "The fact is we know that, through housing patterns, through employment, through wealth, through a whole range of other things — so often, people of color, Black people, end up with harsh treatment from law enforcement. And other folks doing the exact same thing just don't." Of note: Chauvin is due to be sentenced on June 16. Pelley asked Ellison what kind of message it would send were Chauvin to receive the maximum 40-year sentence."It is important for the Court to not go light or heavy," Ellison replied. "The sentence should be tailored to the offense, tailored to the circumstances of the case. ... the state never wanted revenge against Derek Chauvin. We just wanted accountability." EllisonScott Pelley: Do you think we ever would've known the truth [about George Floyd’s murder] without the video?Keith Ellison: I have real doubts of that we ever would. https://t.co/ywxl97trtW pic.twitter.com/oxplHN0VCj— 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) April 25, 2021 Go deeper: Minnesota AG says he wasn't "convinced we were going to win" Chauvin caseEditor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Exclusive: Prince Charles announces plans to open a new craft training base at Highgrove

    For 40 years, Highgrove has been the Prince of Wales’s private sanctuary, gradually evolving and expanding to incorporate his love of organic farming. Now, his beloved Gloucestershire estate is to become home to another of his passion projects, as he announces plans to open a new craft training base for the Prince’s Foundation in his own backyard. The education centre, to be based in converted outbuildings just a quarter of a mile from the Prince’s home, will soon be buzzing with students studying everything from fine woodworking to textiles. Taking its lead from the Foundation’s hugely successful work at Dumfries House in East Ayrshire and two further sites in London, it will extend the charity’s reach into the South West for the first time. The timing of the expansion, as so many organisations have buckled under pressures caused by the coronavirus pandemic, is considered testament to the success of the scheme. Its training opportunities aim to help preserve heritage craft skills, which the Prince has frequently warned are at risk of being lost to future generations.

  • Britain's Ben Ainslie beats Slingsby's Aussies in SailGP

    British star Sir Ben Ainslie pulled ahead of Australia’s Tom Slingsby early on the second leg of the podium race and held on to win the opening regatta of SailGP’s second season Sunday on a wild day in strong wind on Bermuda’s Great Sound. This time the victory counts for Ainslie, a four-time Olympic gold medalist and former America’s Cup winner. Ainslie joined SailGP following its inaugural season of 2019 and dominated what had been the Season 2 opener in Sydney in February 2020.

  • Brad Pitt joked that Leonardo DiCaprio in 'Romeo & Juliet' made him fall in love with movies while presenting at the Oscars

    The "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" star presented the award for best supporting actress at the 93rd Academy Awards on Sunday.

  • Chad crisis: Army refuses to negotiate with rebel 'outlaws'

    "We are waging war" against the rebels, Chad's ruling military junta says, after an offer of talks.

  • A Virginia woman was fired from her job after she was caught on video telling a Black neighbor she's 'not the right color'

    The woman worked at Chesterfield Food Bank in Virginia and was terminated from her job, according to local news.

  • Two Kansas women, arrested in deadly Capitol riot, expected peaceful pro-Trump protest

    One of the women said she sang the U.S. national anthem inside the Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot.