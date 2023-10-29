Israel expands ground operation in Gaza
The Israeli military has expanded ground operations in Gaza as part of a "new phase" of its war against Hamas.
Oil jumped as much as 3% after the Israeli army said it would expand its ground operations in Gaza, signaling it was moving closer to an invasion.
As the conflict between Israel and Hamas reaches its third week, internet connectivity in Gaza is getting worse. On Thursday morning, internet monitoring firm NetBlocks wrote on X, formerly Twitter, that the Palestinian internet service provider NetStream “has collapsed days after the operator notified subscribers that service would end due to a severe shortage of fuel supplies.” Hours later, NetBlocks wrote that its network data showed “a collapse in connectivity in the Gaza strip,” including Paltel, which bills itself as “the leading telecommunication company” in Gaza.
A resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict may seem more remote than ever. But experts say Israel can still fight Hamas in a way that leaves open the possibility of peace.
According to the Geneva Conventions, attacks on civilians, like Hamas’s initial attack and Israel’s bombings of targets such as apartment buildings, are war crimes. But Hamas fighters are enmeshed in the Gaza civilian population, complicating the options for an Israeli military response.
President Biden is attempting to balance his administration’s support of Israel with growing concerns about the safety of civilians in the Gaza Strip as violence in the region continues to escalate.
A powerful regional force, Egypt has ties to both the United States and Israel. So far, it has done little to help Gazans displaced by Israeli bombing.
In a speech from Tel Aviv, President Biden forcefully denounced the militant group Hamas, which is responsible for the massacre of some 1,300 Israelis, including many women and children, since its Oct. 7 attack.
The vast majority of Americans now say Hamas is a terrorist group.
Meta is temporarily changing users’ default comment settings on Facebook as part of its response to the Israel-Hamas war.
President Biden condemned Hamas’s attacks, which have killed at least 11 American citizens, calling it an “unprecedented and appalling assault.” U.S. military ships have moved closer to the eastern Mediterranean in response to the recent escalation.
Pleading for restraint over revenge, "Last Week Tonight" host John Oliver's sobering cold open addressed the war between Israel and Hamas.
The European Union has expanded its warning about illegal content and disinformation targeting the Israel-Hamas war circulating on social media platforms to Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram. Yesterday the bloc's internal market commissioner, Thierry Breton, published an urgent letter to Elon Musk, owner of X (formerly Twitter) -- raising concerns the platform is being used to disseminate illegal content and spread potentially harmful disinformation in the wake of Saturday's surprise attacks on Israel by Hamas terrorists based in the Gaza Strip.
The Israel crisis has brought out the best in President Biden. Why can't he muster the same sort of leadership on the economy?
The Hamas attacks on Israel, which killed 1,600 people, have been a cause of celebration for some.
Each team’s statement varied in language but dovetailed in sentiment. The statements’ content, as much as their mere existence, should resonate.
The violence in the area has resulted in scores of false claims.
The Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a surprise raid into Israel over the weekend, killing hundreds of people and injuring thousands more that was likened to 9/11.
Several groups of hacktivists have targeted Israeli websites with floods of malicious traffic following a surprise land, sea and air attack launched against Israel by militant group Hamas on Saturday, which prompted Israel to declare war and retaliate. Israeli newspaper The Jerusalem Post reported Monday that since Saturday morning its website was down “due to a series of cyberattacks initiated against us.” 🔴 The Jerusalem Post is currently experiencing downtime due to a series of cyberattacks initiated against us since yesterday morning.
A top European Union official is warning Elon Musk about the spread of misinformation on X amid the Israel-Hamas war.
