IDF says it hit 200 targets as it expands ground operations, evacuations in Gaza

People carry away the body of a victim recovered amid the rubble of a building in the aftermath of an overnight Israeli bombing in Rafah in southern Gaza on Sunday. Israel carried out more deadly bombings in Gaza as international calls mounted for greater protection of civilians. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI

Dec. 4 (UPI) -- In an expanded operation, the Israel Defense Forces said on Monday that struck about 200 terrorist targets, including its infrastructure inside a school and two tunnel shafts.

The Israeli military said that fighter jets hit Hamas vehicles containing missiles, mortar shells and weapons in hopes of dwarfing a counterattack. The IDF said its navy struck a Hamas observation post at the Gaza harbor.

The IDF also confirmed the death of three soldiers during Sunday fighting in the Gaza Strip. It identified them as Sgt. Maj. Neriya Shaer, 36; Sgt. First Class Ben Zussman, 22; and Sgt. Binyamin Yehoshua Needham, 19.

It said Shaer, a reservist, was killed in the central Gaza Strip, while Zussman, also a reservist, and Needham were killed in the enclave's north.

The IDF said the deaths brought the death toll of its military to 401 since the start of the war with Hamas, 75 coming from the ground offensive inside the Gaza Strip.

Israeli flares light the sky above Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, on Sunday. Israel carried out more deadly bombings in Gaza as international calls mounted for greater protection of civilians. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI

Israel over the weekend ordered additional evacuations in the Palestinian enclave, which it has continued to bombard just days after the collapse of a weeklong standdown.

IDF spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari announced the expanded ground operations late Sunday in a press conference in which few specifics were given.

People mourn over relatives killed in Israeli bombings at the al-Najjar hospital in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, on Sunday. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI

The announcement comes on the heels of the military expanding evacuations for parts of southern Gaza near the city of Khan Younis, seemingly preparing the region for a potential ground invasion.

Within the first week of the war that began Oct. 7, the Israeli military ordered citizens of northern Gaza to evacuate south ahead of ground operations in and around northern Gaza City.

A man sits near the corpse of a person killed in Israeli bombing on Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on Sunday. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI

In Arabic-language posts on social media, Israel published maps of evacuation zones ahead of what officials called "the next stage of the war."

The announcement also came as Israel continued to bomb Gaza days after the warring sides failed to extend the weeklong military truce that allowed for the exchange of hostages held by each side and the escape of civilians from targeted areas of Gaza.

Palestinian search for victims following the resumption of Israeli bombing raids on houses in Rafah in southern Gaza on Sunday. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI

The truce ended Friday.

Amid the attacks on Sunday, Israel killed a Hamas commander, identified as Haitham Hawajri, Hagari said in a post on social media that included aerial footage of the airstrike.

People mourn over relatives killed in Israeli bombings at the al-Najjar hospital in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, on Sunday. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI

Hagari said Hawajri commanded Hamas fighters who raided Israel during the Oct. 7 surprise attack that killed some 1,200 Israelis and initiated the war.

In response to Hamas' initial attack, Israel has launched repeated airstrikes on Gaza and has conducted a ground invasion of the enclave's northern half.

The Hamas-controlled Palestinian health ministry said Sunday that more than 15,500 Palestinians have been killed in the war with 70% of the victims being children and women.

The war is estimated to have internally displaced 1.8 million people, which accounts for nearly 80% of Gaza's population, according to statistics from the United Nations Office for Coordinating Humanitarian Affairs.