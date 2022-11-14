Israel expands nature reserve into Mediterranean
Israel is working to protect sections of its 170-mile coastline, a measure experts say is crucial to maintain biodiversity. (Nov. 14) (AP Video/Sam McNeil)
Coming out of the Covid pandemic and in the midst of the Russia/Ukraine conflict, the aerospace industry is assessing the future.
Liberated from the Russian occupiers, Kherson is currently lacking water, medicine, and food, but humanitarian supplies are beginning to arrive in the city. Source: Roman Holovnia, adviser to Kherson's mayor, on air during the joint national 24/7 newscast Quote: "Regarding the humanitarian disaster.
Discussions have begun over a prequel to the critically acclaimed British royal drama, which would follow the reign of four different kings.
A Russian Iskander-K missile carrying an unexploded cluster-bomb warhead that hit a residential area of the city of Zaporizhzhya on Nov. 12 has been successfully disposed of, Zaporizhzhya Oblast military administration head Oleksandr Starukh said on Telegram on Nov. 13.
"I am grateful for all the precious memories we got to share while you were here with us."
The scenes of residents of Kherson greeting Ukrainian soldiers and celebrating their liberation depict the failure of the “Russian world,” Adviser to the Head of the Office of Ukrainian President Mykhaylo Podolyak wrote on Twitter on Nov. 12.
The housing market is already in recession. While home builders look cheap, it may not be time to start bargain hunting just yet.
Sony's newest LinkBuds S combine stellar sound in a compact package and they're now available for $52 off
One of China's most prominent tech tycoons is relinquishing direct ownership and executive roles in various entities under the business empire he founded nearly a quarter century ago, triggering questions about his next steps after the abrupt end of a lengthy legal battle in the US involving a rape allegation. Richard Liu Qiangdong, the billionaire founder of JD.com and the world's 155th richest man with an estimated net worth of US$10.8 billion, has surrendered his 45 per cent stakes in each of
Elon Musk has just put himself in an unenviable position. The Tesla CEO has been busy revamping Twitter for a few weeks now, after taking over the social network on October 27 for $44 billion. The billionaire, who has incurred a debt of $13 billion to pay for the acquisition, wants to find sources of income as soon as possible to make the platform profitable.
It’s no secret that Paul Walker’s superstar daughter Meadow Walker is a confident goddess. Whether it be a daring advertisement or a gorgeous mirror selfie, Meadow knows how to take everyone’s breath away — and especially now with her most vulnerable selfie to date. On Nov 11, Meadow shared a stunning, unedited photo of herself […]
Kamryn Babb of Ohio State caught a TD pass after suffering 4 ACL injuries in his career
IMAX CEO is bullish on the theatrical window as direct-to-consumer losses accelerate for most streaming-facing media giants.
"Josh Shapiro will be our next Governor, and I ask everyone to give him the opportunity to lead and pray that he leads well," Mastriano said in a statement posted on his Twitter feed. In his page-long message, Mastriano also thanked his wife and followers and pledged to work on election reform for Pennsylvania from his seat in the state Senate. The retired Army colonel, who was backed by former President Donald Trump, alienated some Republicans with his defense of Trump's false claims of a stolen presidential election in 2020 and his views on legal abortion as "a national catastrophe."
Carmen Electra just made everyone’s weekend with this showstopping bikini photo set! On Nov 12, the Baywatch alum shared a series of showstopping photos from her new OnlyFans photography session. She posted the alluring photos with the caption, “angel electra 🤍 happy saturday everyone! 💫 you know where to find me! #linkinbio 👈🏼.” In the […]
Democrat Katie Hobbs’ lead over Republican Kari Lake in Arizona’s gubernatorial race has narrowed to just 1 percentage point with 93 percent of the state’s vote tallied. The two candidates are now separated by just 26,000 votes, five days after last week’s election. Hobbs’ lead stood at about 36,000 votes earlier in the day. Despite…
The backup quarterback stole the show in Hollywood.
The 29-year-old daughter of Donald Trump and Marla Maples wed the Lebanese American businessman on Saturday after nearly two years of being engaged
"I think we've got to reflect now. What didn't happen?" Scott said on Friday while on Fox News. "I think we didn't have enough of a positive message."
Kari Lake didn't want moderate Republican voters and it appears they're returning the favor. Barring a miracle, she's done.