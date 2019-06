JERUSALEM, June 16 (Reuters) - Israel expects to attend a U.S-led conference in Bahrain next week on proposals for boosting the Palestinian economy as part of a coming U.S. peace plan, Foreign Minister Israel Katz said on Sunday.

"Israel will be at the Bahrain conference and all the coordinations will be made," Katz told Israeli Channel 13 News on the sidelines of the Jerusalem Post conference in New York.

(Reporting by Maayan Lubell; Editing by Mark Potter)