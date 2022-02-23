Israel expresses "concern" on Ukraine invasion but doesn't mention Russia

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Barak Ravid
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia

In its first response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Israeli government expressed support for Ukraine's territorial integrity but declined to condemn Vladimir Putin or even mention the word Russia.

Why it matters: The Foreign Ministry statement hinted at Israel's attempt to balance aligning itself with its biggest ally, the U.S., while maintaining good relations with another superpower, Russia, with which it has an important security relationship.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

The statement:

“Israel shares the concern of the international community regarding the steps taken in eastern Ukraine and the serious escalation in the situation. Israel hopes for a diplomatic solution which will lead to calm, and is willing to help if asked. Israel supports the territorial integrity and the sovereignty of Ukraine."

Foreign Ministry spokesman Lior Haiat

Between the lines: Russia holds enormous influence in neighboring Syria, but allows Israel to operate freely against Iranian activity there.

  • Israel's pragmatic approach to Russia was also underscored when Israeli officials asked Moscow for help evacuating Israeli citizens in the event that Russia invades, prompting Ukraine to summon the Israeli ambassador.

  • Israel also notified the Russian government before evacuating its embassy in Kyiv on Monday night, and it even gave the Russian government the coordinates of Israel's temporary mission in Lviv in western Ukraine to ensure it isn't bombed, Israeli officials tell me.

  • Israel also shared the evacuation plans with the Ukrainians, who expressed disappointment.

Behind the scenes: Wednesday's statement was approved in a high-level meeting convened by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, which included Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Finance Minister Avigdor Lieberman.

  • Israeli officials say the statement was intended to show which side Israel was on in the conflict without burning any bridges with Russia, and was not the result of U.S. pressure. The language can be strengthened in case of further escalation, the officials said.

  • A senior U.S. official confirmed the Biden administration hasn't pressed Israel on Ukraine. The official said the U.S. understands Israel’s situation with Russia in Syria and is satisfied with what the Israelis are saying and doing in private.

State of play: Israel had planned to evacuate the embassy on Tuesday morning but Lapid decided to begin immediately after Putin's threatening speech on Monday.

  • The Israeli diplomats left secretly at midnight in several motorcades and arrived in Lviv on Tuesday.

  • Preparations for an evacuation had already taken place days earlier, including the burning of classified documents and removal of sensitive equipment, Israeli officials say.

What to watch: The government also proposed an immediate transfer of humanitarian assistance to Ukraine and said it was in contact with the Ukrainian government on that issue.

  • In the statement, the Israeli Foreign Ministry also said it was concerned about the welfare of the thousands of Israeli citizens living in Ukraine and of the Jewish community in the country.

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • US sanctions target finance network for Yemen's Houthis

    The United States on Wednesday announced sanctions against what it said were members of an international financing network for Yemen’s Houthi rebels after the Iran-backed group recently escalated cross-border drone and missile attacks on its oil-rich Gulf neighbors . The penalties from the Treasury Department appeared to fall short of the tougher measures that the Saudis and Emiratis, key strategic partners of the U.S., had sought from the Biden administration. U.S. officials have been in talks with Saudi Arabia and the UAE as the crisis in Ukraine worsens high petroleum prices and a supply shortfall.

  • 'Who Cares?': Trump Allies Question U.S. Support For Ukraine

    The GOP’s response to the crisis in Ukraine is fractured as former President Trump heaps praise on Russian President Vladimir Putin.

  • EU sanctions hit Russian minister, top advisor, lawmakers

    The European Union agreed to slap sanctions Wednesday on Russia's defense minister, a top adviser to President Vladimir Putin and hundreds of Russian lawmakers who voted in favor of recognizing the independence of separatist areas in southeast Ukraine. The sanctions, mostly a freeze on the assets of those listed and a ban on them traveling in the 27-nation EU, are the first steps in a planned series of retaliatory measures designed to be ramped up should Putin launch an attack or push troops deeper into Ukraine. Putin signed a decree recognizing Donetsk and Luhansk as independent and appears to be driving Russia's campaign against Ukraine, but he is not on the EU’s list even though the sanctions target those “ involved in the illegal decision.”

  • Former Temple Israel rabbi Jon Adland targeted in ethics investigation

    Retired Temple Israel Rabbi Jon Adland was part of an investigation of sexual misconduct that allegedly occurred in the 1970s.

  • Guilford County Schools lifts mask mandate for students and staff

    Guilford County Schools lifts mask mandate for students and staff

  • OG Anunoby

    Fearless Forecast vs Charlotte Hornets: Fantasy Pts: 31.24 Small Forward Rank: 6

  • Chicago to lift mask and vaccine mandates on Feb. 28

    The proof-of-vaccine and mask mandates will be lifted on Feb. 28 in Chicago and in Cook County, officials announced Tuesday.

  • LAUSD to lift outdoor mask mandate Tuesday

    Some higher risk patients just passed the six-month mark since they received their booster shot and are wondering if it's time for a fourth shot.

  • 'We need de-escalation now': UN Chief

    STORY: "When troops of one country enter the territory of another country without its consent, they are not impartial peacekeepers. They are not peacekeepers at all," Guterres told reporters.The United States has dismissed Russia's justification to deploy troops as "peacekeepers" as "nonsense."

  • Petrol prices hit new high amid Ukraine tensions

    UK gas and fuel prices continue to rise as Russia-Ukraine tensions worsen.

  • Israel urges diplomatic solution in Ukraine, avoids mention of Russia

    Israel called on Wednesday for a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine crisis and said it was concerned about the country's large Jewish community but avoided any mention of Russia, a major player in the conflict in Syria. "Israel shares international concern over the steps in eastern Ukraine and the severe escalation in the situation (and) hopes that a diplomatic solution will be found," the foreign ministry said in a statement. It said it supported "the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine" but offered no comment on Russia's actions in ordering troops into two breakaway regions in the east of the country.

  • Gold Fights Off Rising Rates, Bitcoin to Be Haven in Tough Times

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says Meeting With Lavrov Is Canceled: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionLeissner Says Lover Blackmailed Him Into Buying $10 Million HomeBiden’s First Salvo of Russia Sanctions Hits With Thud, Not RoarU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateLook no further than bullion to get a sense of how an historically unusual constellation of global risks is rippling through markets.Prices have surge

  • Oil Pares Gains as Traders Weigh Geopolitical Risks, Iran Talks

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil pared gains with markets keeping a close eye on ongoing Russia-Ukraine tensions while weighing a potential conclusion to nuclear talks with Iran, which could add supply to the market.Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says Meeting With Lavrov Is Canceled: Ukraine UpdateLeissner Says Lover Blackmailed Him Into Buying $10 Million HomePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionU.S. to Sanction Nord Stream 2; EU Calls Summit: Ukraine UpdateBiden’s First Salvo of Russi

  • Former Pacers swingman Kelan Martin signs with Celtics, per report

    Former Indiana Pacers and Butler Bulldogs swingman Kelan Martin has a new NBA home.

  • Wednesday's letters: Rise in antisemitism, support for Jewish community, school cuts, more

    President Joe Biden deemed Israel irrelevant and renewed a relationship with Iran, which has stated it wants to wipe Israel off the face of the map.

  • Putin has U.N. chief worried about "perversion" of peacekeeping idea

    With member nations set to discuss the crisis on Russia and Ukraine's borders, Kyiv's envoy and the U.N. secretary-general say the global organization is facing a crucial test.

  • Tensions mount along Russia-Ukraine border as invasion appears imminent

    A long-feared Russian invasion of Ukraine appears to be imminent, if not already underway, with Russian President Vladimir Putin ordering forces into separatist regions of eastern Ukraine.

  • US military firepower rushing to Ukraine as besieged nation faces Russian invasion

    Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said President Biden promised his country more weapons from the U.S. in its bid to fight off a Russian invasion.

  • Ukraine says another sweeping cyberattack underway as state websites and banks hit

    KYIV (Reuters) -The websites of Ukraine's government, foreign ministry and state security service were down on Wednesday in what the government said was the start of another massive denial of service (DDoS) attack that began at around 4 p.m. (1400 GMT). Ukrainian authorities said this week they had seen online warnings that hackers were preparing to launch major attacks on government agencies, banks and the defence sector. Ukraine has suffered a string of cyberattacks that Kyiv has blamed on Russia.

  • U.S. to announce sanctions against Russia Tuesday in coordination with allies

    The United States is coordinating with allies and will announce new sanctions against Russia on Tuesday after Moscow recognized two breakaway regions of Ukraine as independent and sent "peacekeeping" forces there, U.S. officials said on Monday. "Tomorrow, the United States will impose sanctions on Russia for this clear violation of international law and Ukraine sovereignty and territorial integrity," U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, told reporters after a U.N. Security Council meeting on Monday evening. "We can, will, and must stand united in our calls for Russia to withdraw its forces, return to the diplomatic table and work toward peace."