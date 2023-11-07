Israel falls silent to mark one month since Hamas attacks

Quiet sobs pierced memorial speeches and mourning crowds lit candles as Israel briefly fell silent on Tuesday, marking one month since the deadly Hamas attacks of October 7 plunged it into war.

At Jerusalem's Hebrew University around 1,000 people observed a minute of silence and recited prayers for the 1,400 killed, mostly civilians, in the worst attack on Israel since its founding in 1948.

"The atrocities left a horrible mark," said university president Asher Cohen. "But there is hope. There will be rebirth."

As they remembered the dead, the bloodiest Gaza war yet raged on in Israel's campaign to destroy Hamas and has claimed more than 10,300 lives according to the Hamas-run health ministry.

Mayaan, 38, who lost both her parents in one of the kibbutz communities attacked by Hamas, said it was hard to watch the "devastating" images of death and destruction coming out of Gaza.

"It drives me crazy when people say 'I'm pro-Palestinian' or 'I'm pro-Israeli'," Mayaan told AFP, her voice laden with grief.

"I am pro-peace. My parents would have said the same," added Mayaan, a staff member of Jerusalem's Bezalel Academy of Arts and Design.

In a reflection of how that sentiment stands out as rare amid an avalanche of hate and anger triggered by the October 7 attack, Mayaan requested that her last name be withheld to avoid a public backlash.

Dozens attended a memorial at the academy, where a crowd wearing black lit rows of tealight candles commemorating the victims.

Sobs could be heard as they sang the "Hatikvah" national anthem -- meaning "The Hope" in Hebrew.

- 'Despair, horror' -

"No one has the right words," said academy president Adi Stern, standing behind a row of screens that beamed portraits of Israeli hostages held by Hamas, alongside the words "Bring him home" or "Bring her home".

They are among more than 240 hostages which Israel says Hamas seized and dragged back to the Gaza Strip.

"We are all in despair, in horror," Stern added. "We want to add some hope."

Many of those attending the sombre memorials across Israel, some of which were held Monday, told AFP they all knew someone who was hurt, killed or impacted by the Hamas assault.

A university teacher clutched a photograph of his son killed alongside his girlfriend when Hamas gunmen spilled out of the Gaza Strip at dawn raiding communes, army bases and a music festival.

Remembering his loved ones killed, he said "they believed in peace".

"There's not one person not impacted by these horrible attacks," said 52-year-old Sharon Balaban.

"Everyone knows somebody who was hurt, killed, murdered or impacted."

- 'In our heart' -

In Tel Aviv, a minute's silence was also held by many of the families of hostages seized by Hamas.

At other rallies, universities and in Israel's parliament the minute of silence was observed around 11:00 am (0900 GMT) and many more memorial services were planned throughout Tuesday.

In retaliation for the attacks, Israel has launched a war to "eliminate Hamas" in Gaza, pounding the densely-population coastal enclave with a land, air and sea assault.

"We don't have other ways to commemorate them except with prayers, lighting candles, and having them in our heart," said Yossi Rivlin, who lost two brothers in the music festival killings.

"It's a terrible time. I just hope we won't forget and return to our routine."

