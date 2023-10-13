'All of Israel are my family': In Fort Walton Beach, shock, not surprise at Hamas attack

FORT WALTON BEACH - Almost fifty years to the date from the beginning of the Yom Kippur War, the Palestinian militant group Hamas launched an attack on Israel on Oct. 7, killing more than 1,300 people.

The attack provoked strong reactions around the world, and Okaloosa County was no exception.

In response to the attacks, local political and religious leaders from Okaloosa County will hold a pro-Israel rally at the Northwest Florida Fairgrounds in Fort Walton Beach this Sunday at 5 p.m.

In the parking lot of Temple Beth Shalom this week sat a patrol vehicle from the Fort Walton Beach police department.

"The things we have to do when we are at war," said Michael Walker, president of the synagogue. "They have agreed to provide more security around the Temple."

"With the recent events in the United States, even somewhat locally in Pensacola with the Chabad House getting attacked, by whomever, it still has an impact," Walker added. "So, as part of our security protocols, we try to make sure we have someone from the Fort Walton Beach Police Department here anytime we have a special event. Given the state of war that now exists in Israel, to be more on the cautious side, the police department has agreed to do that for us. We are thankful for that."

Not surprise, but shock

Walker, it wasn't so much of a feeling of surprise by the attack, but more shock from its magnitude and scope.

"Sadly, we are used to these kinds of things happening on small scales," Walker said. "It seems now that Israel has at least sealed the border crossings, so that's stopping that part of it, but the missile attacks have continued."

Previously, acts of violence between Palestinians and Israel have been on a smaller scale. For Walker, this time around, it's different.

Walker also noted that for some in the Jewish community, Oct. 7 can be remembered as Israel's version of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.

"This is purposely seeking out and hunting down civilians to murder them," he added. "Children. Old people. Bloodshed that is not human. It's not even animal; it's beyond all of that. It's monstrous."

Walker said that some in his congregation still have family members in Israel. Their feelings of despair are shared with other members of the synagogue. Although Walker doesn't have family in Israel, he said he still takes the turn of events hard.

"All of Israel are my family," he added. "We are all family. It's tough. It's really tough."

Future hopes of peace

"We certainly hope that there will be peace," Walker said. "One would have to be crazy or downright evil to not hope for peace. We have been hoping for peace for the last 75 years and we have been rebuffed over and over again."

Walker also said that while he is hopeful that peace may come to the area, he has doubts that it will ever happen.

"Contrary to what a lot of propaganda might tell you, Jewish people are not violent, war-mongering people. That's not what we are about. We are about peace. But you can't make peace with someone who is shooting at you.

"Our world is in turmoil, all of it, not just Israel," Walker said. "They say when Israel sneezes, the world catches a cold. Everything starts in Israel and the rest of the world deals with a lot of the things.

"I think it's a call for people of faith and goodwill to join together. Not to ignore their differences of opinion or differences of theology but to stand together and say we are all human beings. We are all created in God's image and we need to honor that in one another and increase goodness in the world."

Walker said that everyone - people of faith and others who may not be religious - should do whatever you can to do good to others in your community.

"The only way to overcome evil is to make more good," he said.

