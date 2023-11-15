Israel finds 'concrete evidence' Gaza hospital was Hamas fortress: Live updates

Israeli special forces sweeping through the Gaza Strip's largest hospital Wednesday found "concrete evidence" Hamas was using the hospital as a military command center, multiple media outlets reported, citing Israeli military sources.

A senior military official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told the Times of Israel that Hamas weapons and other evidence were found at the sprawling Shifa campus where the U.N. estimates at least 2,300 staff, patients and displaced Gaza civilians have taken refuge.

The Israel Defense Forces will soon publicly reveal some details of the discoveries, Lt. Col. Richard Hecht told CNN. He added that no exchange of gunfire had taken place on hospital grounds.

Israeli officials said in a statement the military brought medical teams, incubators, baby food and medical supplies to ensure that "no harm is caused to the civilians being used by Hamas as human shields."

But Munir al-Boursh, a senior official with Gaza’s Health Ministry, said Israeli forces had ransacked the basement and other buildings at Shifa.

Israel has claimed for weeks that Hamas was hiding militants and assets in Shifa and other Gaza hospitals. The White House said this week it had intelligence confirming the claim, which Hamas leaders have repeatedly denied.

Israeli forces have been rolling through Gaza since Hamas militants stormed into Israeli border communities Oct. 7 on a violent rampage that left more than 1,200 people dead, most of them civilians, and more than 240 people taken hostage. The Gaza Health Ministry says more than 11,000 Palestinians have died in the ensuing Israeli offensive aimed at freeing the hostages and crushing Hamas.

IDF enters Gaza hospital: Hamas targeted; thousands in D.C. rally for Israel

Developments:

∎ Reuters, citing three unnamed sources, reported that Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei recently told Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh that Iran will not enter the war in support of the militant group. That is encouraging news for the U.S. and Israel, which have worked to keep the war from spreading.

∎ The head of UNRWA, the U.N. relief agency for Palestinian refugees, confirmed Wednesday that it has received 6,000 gallons of fuel that crossed into Gaza via the Rafah crossing but said much more is needed.

∎ Israel's Knesset approved legislation granting honorary Israeli citizenship to non-citizens killed in the fighting, the Times of Israel reported.

∎ Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau's plea to Israel to stop "the killing of women, of children, of babies" in Gaza drew a sharp rebuke Wednesday from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on social media: "Justin Trudeau, It is not Israel that is deliberately targeting civilians but Hamas that beheaded, burned and massacred civilians in the worst horrors perpetrated on Jews since the Holocaust."

A Palestinian boy stands among the destruction after Israeli strikes on Rafah, Gaza Strip, on Nov. 15, 2023.

White House: No prior approvals for Israeli military operations

Israeli military operations in Gaza, including at Shifa hospital, are planned and executed without prior approvals from the Biden administration, White House national security spokesman John Kirby said Wednesday. He said the U.S. does believe hospitals should be protected. That means no attacks from the air and redoubled efforts to keep civilians, patients and medical staff from becoming victims of crossfire between Hamas and Israeli forces. But Kirby said he understands Israel's urgent need to push forward.

"We know that Hamas uses hospitals like Al Shifa for command and control for storage facilities, even sometimes, as a barracks of sort for their fighters," Kirby said.

− Francesca Chambers

UN humanitarian chief joins calls for cease-fire

Martin Griffiths, under-secretary-general for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, issued a statement urging the combatants to respect international law and engage in an immediate cease-fire. Israeli officials have repeatedly said they won't stop fighting until all 240 hostages have been released. Griffiths also wants both sides to support efforts to bring a continuous flow of aid convoys into Gaza.

"As the carnage in Gaza reaches new levels of horror every day, the world continues to watch in shock as hospitals come under fire, premature babies die, and an entire population is deprived of the basic means of survival," Griffiths said. "This cannot be allowed to continue."

FBI: Terrorists inspired by Hamas could attack US

Hamas or another foreign terrorist organization may exploit the current conflict in Gaza to to conduct attacks on U.S. soil, FBI Director Christopher Wray said Wednesday. Wray, testifying before the House Committee on Homeland Security, cited a "rogue’s gallery" of foreign terrorist organizations including Hamas calling for attacks against Americans and U.S. allies since Oct. 7. Immediate concerns include "lone wolf" individuals or small groups inspired by events in the Middle East, he said.

"While this is certainly a time for heightened vigilance, it is by no means a time to panic," Wray said. "Americans should continue to be alert and careful, but they shouldn’t stop going about their daily lives."

Jewish students sue NYU claiming antisemitism

Three Jewish students filed an antisemitism lawsuit against New York University accusing the school of civil rights violations that created a hostile educational environment in which Jewish students are subjected to "pervasive acts of hatred, discrimination, harassment and intimidation." The "latest and worst outbreak" has occurred since the start of the war in Gaza, the suit says, with numerous students and faculty "enthusiastically endorsing" the deadly Oct. 7 rampage of Hamas militants in Israel.

NYU spokesperson John Beckman said in a statement the school has worked to combat antisemistism and provide a environment for Jewish Students. NYU "looks forward to setting the record straight, to challenging this lawsuit’s one-sided narrative," he said.

Humanitarian aid staffers imperiled in Gaza

The global humanitarian aid organization Mercy Corps says it is concerned for the safety of 70 staff members and their families in Gaza, spokesperson Milena Murr says. In an email to USA TODAY, Murr said staffers report an "increasingly desperate situation" that includes empty grocery stores, five-hour lines for bread that costs $30 for five pieces, cooking on wood or coal because there is no fuel. Internet and communication services could come to a halt as soon as tomorrow, Murr said.

"Our colleagues are making great effort to share their stories and the humanitarian catastrophe they are witnessing and experiencing," Murr said.

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Israel Hamas war live updates: Israel says Hamas using hospital