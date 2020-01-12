Israel Foreign Minister Delays Dubai Trip Over Security: Reuters

(Bloomberg) -- Israel’s foreign minister is delaying a mid-January visit to Dubai due to security concerns linked to the assassination of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, Reuters reported citing unidentified diplomats.

Security officials instructed Foreign Minister Israel Katz to postpone the trip as a precautionary measure in case Tehran attempted to target him in retaliation for Soleimani’s killing in a U.S. drone strike, Reuters said. No evidence of a specific threat was given, and no new date for his visit was reported.

Katz, who also serves as intelligence minister, was due to travel to Dubai for meetings related to Expo 2020, where Israel will have a pavilion. A November media report said Israelis would be allowed to attend, despite the absence of official diplomatic relations with the United Arab Emirates.

NOTE: Nov. 6, U.A.E. to Allow Israelis to Enter for Expo 2020, Yedioth Reports

