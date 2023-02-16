Israel 'committed to Ukraine', minister says on Kyiv visit

Israel's Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said Thursday his country was "committed to the sovereignty" of Ukraine during the first visit by an Israeli minister to the war-torn nation since the Russian invasion began nearly a year ago.

"Israel stands firmly in solidarity with the people of Ukraine and remains committed to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine," Cohen said during a press conference with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba.

Shortly after arriving, the minister visited the Kyiv suburb Bucha, the site of an alleged massacre of Ukrainian civilians.

"The tragic images are still imprinted in my heart," he told the press conference in Kyiv, adding that "Israel stands firmly against the killing of innocent civilians."

Cohen, who is due to meet Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, did not however announce any pledges of weapons which Ukraine has been requesting for months.

He said his government would "support and help approve a guarantee for up to 200 million dollars for Israeli projects in healthcare and civilian infrastructures".

Ukraine's peace initiative at the United Nations next week will have Israel's support, Cohen also said.

Israel has adopted a cautious approach since Russian forces invaded Ukraine last February, seeking to maintain neutrality between the warring sides.

- 'Most important' weapons -

It has sent humanitarian aid to Ukraine during the conflict but stopped short of delivering weapons.

In February Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he was "certainly looking into" military aid for Ukraine, in an interview with CNN.

This prompted Moscow to warn that further supplies of weapons to Ukraine will lead to an escalation of the conflict.

"We are very grateful to the government of Israel for all humanitarian initiatives," Kuleba told his Israeli counterpart on Thursday.

He however emphasised that what was "most important" for Ukraine was victory on the battlefield.

"Israel is aware of our list of military needs, and we will wait for the relevant decisions to be made, primarily regarding the protection of Ukrainian sky," Kuleba said.

Story continues

The foreign minister also formally reopened the Israeli embassy in Kyiv.

The diplomatic mission "will return to continuous activity, with the aim of strengthening relations between the countries," Cohen said in an earlier statement.

Cohen also paid his respects at Kyiv's Babi Yar memorial to the almost 34,000 Jews massacred in 1941 while the city was under Nazi occupation.

Israel has also emphasised its special ties with Moscow and more than a million Israeli citizens have origins in the former Soviet Union.

bur/lcm