Israel-Gaza border heats up after West Bank violence

1
Nidal al-Mughrabi
·2 min read

By Nidal al-Mughrabi

GAZA (Reuters) - Gaza militants fired rockets and Israel carried out air strikes across the Israel-Gaza frontier on Thursday, a day after 11 Palestinian were killed during a Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank, renewing concerns of broader escalation.

Mediation efforts were underway by Egypt and the United Nations to calm the situation, officials said.

Israel's military said six rockets had been fired from the Gaza Strip overnight, setting off air raid sirens in southern Israeli communities. Five rockets had been intercepted by missile defences and the other had fallen in an open area. No injuries were reported.

The Palestinian militant faction Islamic Jihad stopped short of directly claiming responsibility for the rocket attack on Thursday but said it had the right to defend against Israeli aggression.

Israeli fighter jets had later struck a weapons manufacturing site belonging to Hamas, the Islamist group that controls Gaza, the Israeli military said. No injuries were reported.

The cross-border attacks followed an Israeli operation in the West Bank city of Nablus on Wednesday. Israeli troops had killed 11 Palestinians, including at least four gunmen and four civilians, and wounded more than 100 people, Palestinian sources said.

The Israeli army said troops there had tried detaining militants suspected of planning imminent attacks when they had come under fire and shot back.

The Islamic Jihad said Israeli troops had surrounded two of its Nablus commanders in a house, triggering a clash that drew in other gunmen. Explosions sounded and youths pelted armoured troop transports with rocks.

Palestinian sources said the two Islamic Jihad commanders had been killed along with another gunman. The four civilian fatalities had included a 72-year-old man and a 14-year-old boy, they said.

"I am continuing my engagement with all concerned parties to de-escalate the situation. I urge all sides to refrain from steps that could further enflame an already volatile situation," said U.N. envoy Tor Wennesland in a statement.

Palestinian groups in Jerusalem, the West Bank and Gaza called for a general strike on Thursday. Schools, universities and banks in Gaza did not open after activists walked the streets with loudspeakers calling on businesses to remain shut.

Nablus and nearby Jenin have been a focus of raids that Israel has intensified over the past year following a spate of lethal Palestinian street attacks in its cities.

Sixty-two Palestinians, including gunmen and civilians, had been killed in 2023, the Palestinian health ministry said. Ten Israelis and a Ukrainian tourist died in Palestinian attacks in the same period, according to Israel's foreign ministry.

(Reporting by James Mackenzie, Nidal al-Mughrabi, Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Bradley Perrett)

Recommended Stories

  • Man arrested after frightening home invasion in Sammamish, 3 others at-large

    A man is facing burglary charges in Sammamish after a family says four men broke into their home and shot their son.

  • Whitehorse Gold Announces Name Change to Tincorp Metals Inc.

    Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 22, 2023) - Whitehorse Gold Corp. (TSXV: WHG) (OTCQX: WHGDF) ("Whitehorse Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed a Notice of Alteration to change its name from "Whitehorse Gold Corp." to "Tincorp Metals Inc.", effective February 27, 2023. There is no change in the capitalization structure of the Company as a result of this change of name.The decision to change the name ...

  • Israel says Palestinian militants fired rockets after raid

    The Israeli military said Palestinian militants fired six rockets from the Gaza Strip toward the country's south early Thursday, hours after an Israeli army raid in the occupied West Bank triggered a fierce gunbattle in which 11 Palestinians were killed. The rocket attacks, which were not immediately claimed by Palestinian militant groups, appear to be triggered by the Wednesday morning raid in Nablus. The Israeli military said air defenses intercepted five of the rockets which were fired toward the cities of Ashkelon and Sderot.

  • Afghanistahn's Taliban reopen key trade route with Pakistan

    Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers reopened a key border crossing with Pakistan Thursday, allowing thousands of trucks carrying desperately needed food and other items to creep forward for the first time in days, officials said. The jam at the Torkham crossing between the two nations began to ease after Islamabad sent a high-level delegation to Kabul to discuss a range of issues, including the Taliban's closure of the border on Sunday. Taliban-appointed officials in Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province confirmed the reopening of the Torkham border.

  • Ukraine Latest: Germany Sets Out Peace Steps Ahead of UN Vote

    (Bloomberg) -- With the one-year mark of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine a day away, Joe Biden said Moscow made a “big mistake” in suspending a landmark nuclear treaty with the US, but added that he doesn’t believe it signals that Vladimir Putin plans to use atomic weapons. Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchPutin Has Decided to Normalize His WarUS Housing Market Posts $2.3 Trillion Drop, Biggest Since 2008Putin Says He’s Waiting for X

  • Gaza rockets, Israeli strikes follow deadly West Bank raid

    Palestinian militants in Gaza launched rockets at southern Israel and Israeli aircraft struck targets in the coastal enclave early Thursday after a deadly gun battle with Israeli troops in the occupied West Bank killed 10 Palestinians. The bloodshed extends one of the deadliest periods in years between Israelis and Palestinians in the West Bank, where dozens of Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since the start of the year.

  • Threatened by war, Ukrainian paintings find safe haven in Switzerland

    When Russia sent troops into Ukraine a year ago, the director of the Kyiv National Art Gallery had only one thing on his mind: the safety of the paintings. As air sirens blared, Yuri Vakulenko packed a bag and headed to the gallery, where he would spend the next 66 days living in the basement, a bulletproof vest and gas mask at the ready, and caring for the exhibits. Vakulenko, who didn't want the paintings to gather dust in storage abroad, asked European museums if they would be interested in holding modified versions of two exhibitions that had already been held in Ukraine.

  • Man hiking with scout troop dies after friends rush to save him, Texas officials say

    The man began to experience chest pains before he died, authorities said.

  • Watch: Rockfall in Yosemite National Park crashes down the side of El Capitan

    Video recorded from the Yosemite valley floor captures images of debris falling down the rock face and a “thunderous" roar.

  • Gen Z is driving force among adults identifying as LGBTQ, poll shows. Here's a breakdown.

    A total of 7.2% of U.S. adults identify as LGBTQ, and younger generations are leading the way, according to a Gallup poll released Wednesday.

  • Donald Trump Jr. Gets Scathing Reminder Of His Father's 'Mental Competency'

    Person. Woman. Man. Camera. TV.

  • India is trying to get G20 countries to follow Putin's instruction not to refer to Russia's war in Ukraine as a 'war,' reports say

    India has tried to convince G20 member countries to instead refer to the military conflict in Ukraine as a "crisis" or a "challenge."

  • Biden stumbles, falls while boarding Air Force One

    President Biden appeared to trip and fall Wednesday while he was climbing the steps to board Air Force One in Warsaw, Poland, according to video of the incident.

  • ‘Putin’s Chef’ Leaks Grisly Corpse Photo in Public Betrayal of Kremlin

    SPUTNIKIf there were ever a time for the Kremlin to worry about an uprising by its most out-of-control private army, now would appear to be it.Wagner Group founder Yevgeny Prigozhin has gone from accusing the Russian military of treason to flooding the internet with gruesome photos of the country’s war dead.“Who is to blame for them dying? Those who should have resolved the issue of supplying us with sufficient quantities of ammunition are to blame,” Prigozhin said Wednesday in comments to a pro

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene Shares Unhinged Details Of Her 'National Divorce' Idea

    The Republican congresswoman from Georgia proposed prohibiting Democrats from voting for five years if they moved to a red state.

  • A missile system was spotted nearby as Putin spoke for just 4 minutes in Moscow, showing how the Russian city is becoming a wartime capital

    The defense systems to protect against aerial attacks have popped up on rooftops all over the Russian capital since the Ukraine war began.

  • Ukraine targets Russian fuel depots in Mariupol

    The Armed Forces of Ukraine have destroyed two Russian fuel supply depots in occupied Mariupol, Donetsk Oblast, city mayoral adviser Petro Andriushchenko said in a Telegram post on Feb. 22.

  • MTG defends her call to split up the US by saying the country is moving towards another civil war: 'We have to do something about it'

    Marjorie Taylor Greene went on Fox News to defend her proposal to split the US by "red" and "blue" states.

  • Russian troops refuse to mount an offensive due to heavy losses near Vuhledar

    Troops from the Russian so-called Cossack Detachment are refusing to take part in offensive operations due to Russian forces' heavy losses near Vuhledar in Donetsk Oblast. Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook Quote from the General Staff: "Troops from the so-called volunteer Cossack Detachment, attached to the 155th Marine Brigade of the Russian Pacific Fleet, are refusing to continue to take part in offensive operations due to the failure of the offensive and signifi

  • Dems consider break with tradition to get Biden more judges

    Even as Democrats celebrated the 100th judicial confirmation of Joe Biden's presidency, they are clamoring for more — and some are flirting with ending a century-long Senate practice to help make it happen. The rising friction over what in Washington parlance is known as the “blue slip” is creating tensions on the Senate panel that handles judicial nominations and prompting stern warnings from Republicans about a dangerous escalation in the partisanship that already dominates the judicial confirmation process. The clash over Senate procedure could have major ramifications for Biden as he seeks to fill as many court vacancies as possible during the final two years of his term.