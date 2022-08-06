Israel-Gaza fighting spills into second day with air strikes, rockets

Nidal al-Mughrabi and Maayan Lubell
·3 min read

By Nidal al-Mughrabi and Maayan Lubell

GAZA/JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Israeli aircraft struck in Gaza and Palestinians fired rockets at Israel on Saturday after an Israeli operation against the Islamic Jihad militant group ended more than a year of relative calm along the border.

Israel on Friday killed one of the group's senior commanders in a surprise daytime air strike on a high-rise building in Gaza City which drew rocket salvoes in response.

On Saturday, Israel said it struck Islamic Jihad militants preparing to launch rockets. Additional bombings targeted three houses, witnesses said, flattening at least one as the sounds of more explosions rocked Gaza City.

Palestinian militants fired at least 160 rockets across the border, setting off air raids sirens and sending people running to bomb shelters as far as the central Israeli city of Modiin, between Tel Aviv and Jerusalem.

Most of the missiles were intercepted and there were no reports of serious casualties, according to the Israeli ambulance service.

Egyptian, U.N. and Qatari efforts to end the fighting were underway. Further escalation would largely depend on whether Hamas, the Islamic militant group which controls Gaza, would opt to join the fighting.

The Israeli strikes killed 12 Palestinians, including at least four more Islamic Jihad militants and a child, and have wounded at least 84 people, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Islamic Jihad did not provide precise details on how many of its members had been killed and signalled no immediate ceasefire. "The time now is for resistance, not a truce," a group official told Reuters.

Overnight, the Israeli military said it had apprehended 19 Islamic Jihad militants in raids in the Israeli-occupied West Bank while targeting the group's rocket manufacturing sites and launchers in Gaza.

U.N. ENVOY CONCERNED

Around 2.3 million Palestinians are packed into the narrow coastal Gaza Strip, with Israel and Egypt tightly restricting movement of people and goods in and out of the enclave and imposing a naval blockade, citing security concerns.

Israel stopped the planned transport of fuel into Gaza shortly before it struck on Friday, crippling the territory's lone power plant and reducing electricity to around 8 hours per day.

The frontier had been largely quiet since May 2021, when 11 days of fierce fighting between Israel and militants left at least 250 in Gaza and 13 in Israel dead.

The U.N. Mideast envoy Tor Wennesland said he was deeply concerned about the violence and the Western-backed Palestinian Authority condemned Israel's attacks.

Gaza streets were largely deserted and shops remained closed early on Saturday. At the site where top Islamic Jihad commander Tayseer al-Jaabari was killed, rubble, glass and furniture were strewn along the street.

A neighbour, Mariam Abu Ghanima, 56, said the Israeli military did not issue a warning before the attack as it has done in previous rounds of violence.

A spokesperson for the military said the force had made efforts to avoid civilian casualties in the surprise attack, which had used precision means to target a specific floor of the building.

Israel has imposed special security measures in its southern territories near Gaza and is preparing to call up some 25,000 military personnel, according to Army Radio.

Tensions rose this week after Israeli forces arrested an Islamic Jihad commander in the West Bank, drawing threats of retaliation from the group.

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid said Friday's strikes thwarted an immediate and concrete attack by Islamic Jihad, which is backed by Iran and designated as a terrorist organisation by the West.

Some Israeli political analysts said the military operation provided Lapid with an opportunity to bolster his security credentials ahead of a Nov. 1 election.

(Writing by Maayan Lubell; editing by Robert Birsel and Jason Neely)

Recommended Stories

  • Analysis-Japanese backing for military build-up likely to rise after China's missiles

    TOKYO (Reuters) -China's firing of missiles into waters less than 160 km (100 miles) from Japan in a display of might after Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan will likely bolster public support for a military build-up aimed at defence against Japan's big neighbour. China launched five ballistic missiles into the sea at the western end of the Okinawa island chain on Thursday, part of flurry of military exercises and activity two days after the U.S. house speaker became the highest-ranking U.S. official to visit self-ruled Taiwan in 25 years. "It clearly shows that if anything happened with Taiwan that we will be affected," said Taro Kono, a senior ruling Liberal Democratic Party lawmaker and former foreign and defence minister.

  • Meloni says would be honour to be Italy's first female PM

    Italy's far-right leader Giorgia Meloni said it would be a "great honour" if she were the first woman to lead the country, with her Brothers of Italy party topping the polls ahead of an election next month. The conservative alliance led by Brothers of Italy includes the rightist League and the more moderate Forza Italia party of former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi. The allies have agreed to follow their customary rule that the party with the most votes in the coalition will choose the prime minister if they win the Sept. 25 election, leaving Meloni in pole position for the job.

  • Saudis open airspace to more flights serving Israel

    Cathay Pacific and Air Seychelles have overflown Saudi Arabia for Israel flights for the first time, aviation data showed on Thursday, after Riyadh announced last month it would open its airspace to all airlines, paving the way for more overflights to and from Israel. Opening Saudi airspace to flights to and from Israel was a focus of U.S. President Joe Biden's tour of the countries, which do not have formal ties, last month. Riyadh agreed in principle.

  • Trump Tells Judge He Was Too Busy as President to Sue Clinton Sooner

    (Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump’s lawyers argued the statute of limitations shouldn’t apply to the lawsuit he filed against political rival Hillary Clinton because the “immense and unrelenting demands” of the job prevented him from doing so sooner.Most Read from BloombergChina Announces Sanctions on Nancy Pelosi Over Taiwan TripDemocrats Drop Carried Interest as Sinema Paves Way for Tax VoteR Kelly Has $28,000 in His Prison-Inmate Account. Prosecutors Want to Seize ItYOLO Stock Bulls Say Wake Me Whe

  • Putin’s Pals Furious Younger Russians Don’t Want to Die in Ukraine

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / GettyAs Russia’s invasion of Ukraine marches on, there is a dark undercurrent of waning public support—and it’s coming through even on tightly controlled state television. In the first days of the bloody war, the public was promised a quick victory due to the superiority of Russia’s military. Instead, the Kremlin’s offensive has been plagued by heavy losses and equipment deficiencies, to the point that state TV pundits publicly contemplate seeking aid and

  • Alex Jones, Roger Stone, and why the Jan. 6 committee getting their 'intimate messages' is more than just a joke on Twitter

    Twitter is cracking up over the Jan. 6 committee getting two years of Alex Jones' texts to Roger Stone. Given their roles in the riot, it's no laughing matter.

  • US, Taliban trade accusations after drone strike on al-Zawahiri

    The drone strike that killed al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri is a double-edged sword for President Joe Biden, both bolstering his claim that counterterrorism operations need not rely on U.S. boots on the ground while casting doubt on his claim that Afghanistan would never again become a safe haven for America's enemies. Taliban leaders, who initially tried to obscure evidence of the strike, waited days after to issue an official response. On Thursday, the Taliban formally denied having any knowledge of al-Zawahiri's "arrival and stay in Kabul," even though he was living in the guest house of Afghanistan's influential Interior Minister and the U.S. intelligence community has assessed that other top-level members of the government were also aware of Zawahiri's location, according to a senior administration official within the Biden administration.

  • Dick Cheney torches Trump in ad: 'He's a coward'

    In a new campaign ad for his daughter Rep. Liz Cheney, former Vice President Dick Cheney does not mince words about former President Donald Trump, calling him a "coward" and a "threat to our republic."

  • America's best confronted America's worst at Trump's LIV golf fest in NJ — Kelly

    America's best confronted its worst last weekend as the U.S. killed Ayman al-Zawahiri while the LIV Golf tournament played out on a Trump course.

  • Village of Dibrivne in Kharkiv Oblast liberated after Russians abandon vehicles and flee

    Soldiers from Ukraine’s 93rd Separate Mechanized Brigade have pushed Russian invading forces out of the village of Dibrivne, Kharkiv Oblast, forcing the enemy to abandon their vehicles, the brigade said in a video posted on its Facebook page on Aug 5.

  • Judge disqualifies Rebekah Jones from running as Democrat in Aug. 23 primary

    Rebekah Jones is disqualified from running as a Democrat in the Aug. 23 primary election, a Leon County Circuit Court judge ruled Friday.

  • Apple reportedly warned suppliers not to use 'made in Taiwan' labels on products to avoid angering China following Nancy Pelosi's visit

    Apple said suppliers should avoid identifying Taiwan as independent of China to side-step possible supply chain disruption from Chinese scrutiny.

  • Jared Kushner told Ivanka Trump he was ready for the end of Trump's presidency during its final days: 'We will get our lives back'

    Kushner and Ivanka Trump have stayed out of the spotlight since leaving the White House and largely avoided former President Trump last year.

  • On Barack Obama's 61st Birthday, He Remembers His Late Mother — and Reveals New Project to Honor Her

    Former President Obama announced the Ann Dunham Water Garden in honor of his mother, who died in 1995

  • Ever heard of the Michigan-Ohio War? The true story of how Michigan gained the Upper Peninsula

    You'll be forgiven if you've never heard of the Michigan-Ohio War. On the face of it, it sounds ridiculous. But the territorial spat was essential in the overall makeup of today's Mitten State.

  • San Bernardino County secession measure moves forward

    San Bernardino County voters will get a chance to vote on whether they want the county to secede from California.

  • North Korea Offers Russia 100,000 ‘Volunteers’ for War on Ukraine, Russian State TV Says

    The reports come as Russia's military force is depleted after its unsuccessful attempt to take key parts of Ukraine, including the capital of Kyiv.

  • South Korea Leader Snubs Pelosi Over Holiday, Adding to His Woes

    (Bloomberg) -- After US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi captivated the world’s attention with a groundbreaking trip to Taiwan, she received far less fanfare on her next stop. Most Read from BloombergChina Announces Sanctions on Nancy Pelosi Over Taiwan TripDemocrats Drop Carried Interest as Sinema Paves Way for Tax VoteR Kelly Has $28,000 in His Prison-Inmate Account. Prosecutors Want to Seize ItChina Likely Fired Missiles Over Taiwan in Drills, Japan SaysSouth Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, who has

  • A drug addict, an officer and a descendant of the Cossacks: Azov presents their latest Russian captives

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - FRIDAY, 5 AUGUST 2022, 15:54 The Azov Special Operations Regiment has captured five Russian occupiers. Source: Andrii Biletskyi, the founder and first commander of the Azov Regiment, on Telegram Quote: "Here are the latest five prisoners captured by the Azov Special Operations Regiment.

  • NATO’s Secretary General warns of rising risk of direct conflict with Russia over Ukraine

    Russian aggression against Ukraine may bring NATO into direct conflict with Russia, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg warned in a NATO statement published on Aug. 4.