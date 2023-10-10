'You do not speak for me' to 'A strong statement needed to be made': Canadians react to leaders addressing Israel-Gaza war

Both the Canadian and Ontario Premier were in attendance and made statements at pro-Israel rallies on Thanksgiving Day

Corné van Hoepen
Contributor, Yahoo News Canada
3 min read
Canadians gathered across the country on Thanksgiving Day in a display of solidarity — some to Palestine, some to Israel — as the conflict lingers on and the death toll mounts.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took a firm stance against the deadly Hamas attack at a gathering Monday evening at the Soloway Jewish Community Centre in Ottawa.

“Hamas terrorists aren't a resistance, they're not freedom fighters. They are terrorists, and no one in Canada should be supporting them, much less celebrating them,” Trudeau said.

Over in Toronto, Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland took to the stage at Mel Lastman Square in North York where a massive crowd gathered to show support for Israel.

“We will always be an ally, we will always be a friend and, my friends, we wish you lasting peace and freedom,” Ford said.

'You will NEVER speak for me': Social media reacts

With both the prime minister and Ontario premier making blanket statement pledging support of Israel while denouncing the pro-Palestinian rallies held on Canada's streets, social media users are reacting with varied responses.

Some point to Palestine's right to defend themselves — but it is worth noting that the unprecedented attack against Israel on Saturday by Hamas militants was not an act of self-defence.

Some notable responses poured in applauding the prime minister's strong denunciation of the Hamas attack.

"He nearly sounded like a prime minister," commented one social media user.

Although, the synonymous front Canadian leaders from various political backings appear to hold is drawing skepticism from some.

Over in Toronto, one social media user says the Ontario premier "spoke with moral clarity," during his remarks in North York.

Others were calling for the Ontario premier to share some of the history behind the the Israel-Palestine conflict.

"Proud to have you as a premier of Ontario!" said one social media user in response to the premier's speech.

