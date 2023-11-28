Israel-Gaza hostages – live: Hamas and IDF ‘break truce’ amid scramble to find more hostages

Hamas and Israel have accused each other of breaking the truce agreement which has led to the release of dozens of Israelis and Palestinians.

“As a result of the enemy violating the terms of the truce today, there has been a field clash today and our mujahedeen dealt with the violation. We are committed to the truce as long as the enemy is,” Hamas military spokesperson Abu Obaida said, according to Gazan state TV.

Meanwhile, IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari said three explosive devices were “activated” in two locations near IDF forces in northern Gaza “contrary to the ceasefire agreements”.

It comes as Hamas is searching for more Israeli hostages in Gaza as part of planned exchanges for Palestinian prisoners to allow the ceasefire deal with Israel to continue.

The four-day pause in fighting was extended on Tuesday by two days, with 51 Israelis and 18 foreigners released by Hamas since the ceasefire began, and 150 Palestinians freed by Israel.

Now, as part of the truce deal extension, more hostages look set to be released, with a list of hostages to be freed today sent to Israeli prime minister’s office.

04:31 , Shweta Sharma

A mother and her three-year-old twin daughters were among the 11 hostages released yesterday on the fourth day of a truce between Israel and Hamas.

Sharon Aloni-Cunio, 34, and her three-year-old daughters Emma and Yuli were being held captive by Hamas since they were taken from their home kibbutz Nir Oz.

Her husband, David Cunio, and his brother, Ariel, are still believed to be in captivity in Gaza.

The family was abducted during the attack on 7 October while seeking refuge in a secure room.

Following the arson of their house by Hamas, the family was seized as they attempted to flee the flames.

Sharon’s sister, Daniele Aloni, and her daughter, who were also taken captive, were released last Friday.

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum described Emma as “an open-hearted and amazing child, full of love. A true kibbutz girl who prefers trucks and mechanical tools over dolls”.

It said her sister Yuli “was shy, and in the weeks before her kidnapping she became more open and smiley to her surroundings”.

Another mother and seven other children were among the latest batch of freed hostages.

(AP)

Hamas and Israel accuse each other of breaking truce

15:07 , Alexander Butler

Hamas and Israel have accused each other of breaking the truce agreement, according to reports.

“As a result of the enemy violating the terms of the truce today, there has been a field clash today and our mujahedeen dealt with the violation,” the Hamas-run TV channel al Aqsa quoted Hamas military wing spokesperson, Abu Obaida, as saying.

“We are committed to the truce as long as the enemy is.”

Meanwhile, IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari said three explosive devices were “activated” in two locations near IDF forces in northern Gaza “contrary to the ceasefire agreements”.

“In one of the cases, shots were also fired at the force. As a result, several fighters were slightly injured. The fighters responded by firing at the sources of the gunfire,” he said.

“In both cases, the IDF forces stayed within the agreed ceasefire lines.”

14:00 , Alexander Butler

Palestinian women and teenagers released from Israeli prisons as part of the exchange deal told The Independent of their joy to be home, but also about the sharp deterioration of conditions in jail, after Hamas’s bloody attack on 7 October, chief international correspondent Bel Trew reports.

Many of the released Palestinians the Independent spoke to are being held in administrative detention which means there is no charge or trial and detention can be extended indefinitely.

Israel said this is necessary for security and counterterrorism activities. Amnesty International, which has called for all Palestinian prisoners who are arbitrarily held to be released separate to hostage deals, said there has been dramatic surge in the use of administrative detention since Hamas’ 7 October bloody attacks.

The organisation said administrative detention “is one of the key tools through which Israel has enforced its system of apartheid against Palestinians”, a characterisation that Israel has vehemently rejected.

Palestinian rights groups say it deprives Palestinians their right to fair trial which constitutes a grave violation of the Fourth Geneva Convention and may amount to a war crime - a point that Israel has also denied.

Palestinian rights groups and prison monitoring groups said there are now 2,200 Palestinians in administrative detention, a historic high.

Hanan al-Barghouti, 59, the oldest detainee to be released in the truce deal with Israel, said she was arrested in a dawn raid on her home in September - a full month before the war - and has been held since without no charge or trial.

Speaking from her home outside of Ramallah, she said more than 15 members of her extended family are also in administrative detention which she called “collective punishment”.

Her brother Nael al-Barghouti – is the longest-serving Palestinian prisoner and has been in and out of detention since he was first arrested 44 years ago for engaging in attacks against Israeli military. He was re-arrested in 2014 for “Hamas membership” according to Israeli media.

Mrs Barghouti said conditions in Damon prison for women where she was being held, rapidly deteriorated after 7 October attack by Hamas.

Firstly all family visits and visits by international rights groups were stopped. “Then took everything we already paid for, everything you can imagine salt, sugar, cans, books, they closed the prison shop. They took the radios and TVs so we did not know what was happening the outside world.

“They took all the shoes. One male soldier put one of the woman restraining hold, took the shoes from her feet and beat her. They cut all the electricity and they left only one light,” she said.

The Independent has reached out to the Israeli prison service and the military and has yet to get a reply.

Before-and-after photo shows medical volunteer’s demolished Gaza home

13:00 , Josh Marcus

The Israel-Hamas war has had devastating consequences for Gaza’s civilian population.

A photo shared by the Palestine Red Crescent shows medical volunteer Osama Al-Kahlot’s destroyed home.

"The escalation is impacting everyone in #Gaza. Our colleague Nebal Farsakh shared that she sent a WhatsApp message💬to Osama Al-Kahlot, a dedicated PRCS volunteer for over 20 years. He was concluding a 24-hour shift at the Emergency Operation Room in the #Gaza Strip. She asked… pic.twitter.com/hAXV2sghKv — PRCS (@PalestineRCS) November 27, 2023

Family of missing 10-month-old boy call for his ‘immediate release'

11:57 , Alexander Butler

The family of a 10-month-old boy feared missing in Gaza has urged negotiators to release him as soon as possible.

Offri Bibas, who is the auntie of 10-month-old Kfir, said she feared he could be without formula or proper food.

It comes as an Israel-Hamas truce is set to expire on Wednesday before hostilities in Gaza are due to resume.

“He can’t stay there anymore. He is a 10-month-old baby. We don’t know if he is getting formula. There isn’t much food,” Ms Bibas said.

“Every day there is a risk for their mental and physical condition. They must be released. They are children; they are not supposed to be hostages.”

Kfir was kidnapped along with his four-year-old brother Ariel and his parents Yarden, 34, and Shiri, 32, from Kibbutz Nir Oz after Hamas massacred up to 1,200 Israelis on 7 October.

On Monday, the Israel Defence Forces said the Bibas family was transferred by Hamas to another Palestinian militant group in Gaza and they are being held in Khan Younis in the south of Gaza.

Aylon Keshet, who is the cousin of Mr Bibas, added that the family was living through a “nightmare” and didn’t know “anything” about their condition.

He said: “These are real people with real lives. Please do not let them stay for another day. Do not let Hamas keep using them as bargaining chips.

“We really don’t know anything. We are in the dark here. We don’t know anything about their wellbeing or condition.

“This is a nightmare scenario for us. The uncertainty is really hard. We are worried sick about them.”

Ten-month-old Kfir Bibas, who was kidnapped by Hamas on 7 October (PA)

Four-year-old Ariel Bibas, who was kidnapped by Hamas on 7 October (PA)

After antisemitism scandal, Elon Musk visits Israel

11:00 , Josh Marcus

Elon Musk toured a kibbutz attacked by Hamas on Monday during his visit to Israel. It follows an outcry over his endorsement of an antisemitic conspiracy theory on his social media platform, Twitter/X.

The world’s richest man met Israel’s prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and visited the Kfar Aza kibbutz, which Hamas attacked on 7 October, killing an estimated 52 residents. Another 20 people are reported as missing.

It was the home of four-year-old American-Israeli citizen Abigail Edan, who was taken hostage after her parents were killed by the militant group during the attack. Abigail was reunited with members of her family on Sunday as part of the hostage exchange.

Mr Musk said witnessing the scenes of the massacre was “jarring”, during a live event on Twitter/X with Mr Neetanyahu after the tour.

Ariana Baio has the story.

Elon Musk takes tour of kibbutz where Hamas kidnapped Israelis

Met Police investigating reports of war crimes in Gaza

10:35 , Alexander Butler

The Metropolitan Police is investigating reports of war crimes committed in Gaza.

Scotland Yard’s war crimes unit is collaborating with the International Criminal Court to investigate any war crimes committed by Israel or Hamas in the region since 7 October.

The unit has received over 20 referrals, including those made by individuals recently returned from Gaza, since the conflict began.

In one case, the force has contacted a leading surgeon who worked in Al-Shifa and Al-Alhi hospitals for nearly two months to give testimony of potential war crimes.

Met Police investigating reports of war crimes in Gaza

‘If they get additional women and children, there will be an extension'

10:22 , Alex Ross

The words of Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani in an interview with the Financial Times before the truce extension was agreed by Hamas and Israel.

He was talking about Hamas requiring more hostages to complete the exchanges for Palestinian prisoners as set out as part of the truce agreement.

Sheikh Mohammed said that more than 40 other women and children were being kept captive in Gaza, but not inthe hands of Hamas. The Independent understands that figure to be more than 100 for all hostages.

Speaking before Monday’s truce extension, Sheikh Mohammed said: “If they get additional women and children, there will be an extension

“We don’t yet have any clear information how many they can find because . . . one of the purposes [of the pause] is they [Hamas] will have time to search for the rest of the missing people.”

Israel had provided Qatar with a list of more than 90 women and children seized during Hamas’ attack on 7 October, says the FT.

Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Did the Israel-Hamas war cause a hate crime in Vermont?

10:00 , Josh Marcus

Federal law enforcement agencies are investigating whether the shooting of three Palestinian college students in Vermont was a hate crime.

US Attorney General Merrick Garland, in remarks from New York on Monday addressing the work of the US Department of Justice to combat hate-fuelled violence, confirmed the FBI and ATF have launched investigations in the wake of Saturday’s shooting.

A white gunman fired at the three men, all in their 20s, at least four times without saying anything while they were walking near the University of Vermont, according to police. The students were speaking English and Arabic and wearing keffiyehs.

Two of the victims remain in stable condition, while one of the men remains hospitalised with serious injuries.

Alex Woodward reports.

FBI investigating hate crime motive in shooting of Palestinian students in Vermont

Hamas looking for hostages

09:58 , Alex Ross

Here’s more on what US Natioanl Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told CBS on Monday night:

“We’re still in active discussions with all the parties here about potential extensions of the deal.

“Over the weekend the president was able to get this extension over the finish line, we’ll keep at itI couldn’t tell you right now as we’re talking if there’s going to be an extension and what that could look like in terms of length of days and number of hostages.

“We know that Hamas has more hostages either that they are holding or that they can get access to. So the pool is much larger than what we’ve been able to get out so far obviously.So we want to see this extended for as long as it possibly can take.”

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

List of Israeli hostages to be freed received

08:52 , Alex Ross

A list of Israeli hostages to be freed today has been received by Israeli prime minister’s office.

The families are being notified, the office said.

So far, Hamas has released 51 Israelis and 18 foreigners since the ceasefire began on Friday.

The pause in fighting has meant the UN has been able to increase urgent aid deliveries to Gaza.

Scenes at 33 Palestinian prisoners are freed

08:40 , Alex Ross

Israel released 33 Palestinian prisoners from jails following the freeing of 11 Israeli hostages from Gaza. It brings the total number of Palestinians freed since Friday to 150.

Pictures show crowds greeting the prisoners as they arrived in the West Bank.

Palestinian prisoners freed from the Ofer Israeli military prison disembark from a bus as they return to Beitonia, near Ramallah, West Bank (EPA)

A Palestinian prisoner freed from the Ofer Israeli military prison (EPA)

Prisoners greeted by crowds on their release (EPA)

Clashes outside prison

08:20 , Alex Ross

An Israel-Hamas truce in the Gaza Strip has been extended to a fifth day today as both sides complete the release of Israeli hostages and detained Palestinians - and more could be freed today.

The truce as been extended by two days - however, it is a limited deal, according to Israel which still holds the intention to send forces back into the territory.

We’re hearing from the the Palestinian health ministry this morning that there were clashes outside the Ofer pirson in Israel where dozens of Palestinians who gathered to await the prisoner release on Monday.

Some of the protesters waved the flags of Hamas and Islamic Jihad, another Palestinian militant group.

The ministry said a Palestinian was killed in the area, and that it was unclear if he had participated in the clashes.

Israel slammed for ‘repulsive’ embrace of Elon Musk

08:01 , Josh Marcus

Haartez journalist Ben Samuels slammed Israeli officials on Monday for their “repulsive” embrace of Elon Musk, after prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu toured a destroyed kibbutz with the Twitter owner.

“Welcoming such a toxic mogul with open arms and taking him around sites of a massacre that has been belittled, demeaned and denied on his watch should be a stain on Netanyahu’s legacy,” Mr Samuels wrote.

Here’s more detail on Musk’s controversial visit to Israel.

Elon Musk takes tour of kibbutz where Hamas kidnapped Israelis

‘News is good...It is a great, great relief'

07:59 , Alex Ross

Among the 11 Israeli hostages released yesterday were three young French nationals; Eitan, 12, Erez, 12, and Sahar 16.

French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna welcomed the news this morning, stating they were in good health.

“We have indirect news and that news is good... It is a great, great relief,” she told RTL radio, when asked about the health of children.

“Three French children were finally freed, now we must work relentlessly for the release of all the other hostages,” she said, adding that five French nationals were still missing or believed to be held hostage.

Hamas on Monday released 11 hostages from Gaza, also including two with German nationality and six with Argentinian nationality.

Eitan Yahalomi, 12, who was released after being taken hostage during the October 7 attack (via REUTERS)

Israeli hostages arrive for treatment in Tel Aviv

07:00 , Josh Marcus

The 11 Israeli hostages released on Monday were all taken to Israel’s Sourasky Medical Center in Tel Aviv for medical consultation.

Medical and psychological specialists were on hand to treat them.

‏”We wish to remind you that these are sensitive moments for the freed hostages and their families and we wish to preserve their privacy,” the health ministry said in a statement to CNN. “The entire health system is prepared to receive anyone who will return to Israel and is preparing for tomorrow.”

Israeli government adds 50 female prisoners to potential release list: PM

06:00 , Josh Marcus

Israel is prepared to release as many as 50 female prisoners if Hamas continues to free hostages under the ongoing ceasefire deal.

“The Government has approved the inclusion of 50 female prisoners in the list of prisoners eligible to be released in the event that a release of additional Israeli hostages is carried out,” the Israeli prime minister’s office said in a statement.

Relative of two teens released speaks of joy and ‘endless anxiety’

05:48 , Shweta Sharma

Ido Dan, a relative of Israelis Sahar Calderon, 16, and Erez Calderon, 12 who were released on Monday, spoke of his joy mixed with anxiety about their father, Ofer, who is still being held.

“It is difficult to go from a state of endless anxiety about their fate to a state of relief and joy,” Mr Dan said.

“This is an exciting and heart-filling moment but ... it is the beginning of a difficult rehabilitation process for Sahar and Erez, who are still young and have been through an unbearable experience.”

White House says Hamas not intentionally holding back two American citizens

05:14 , Shweta Sharma

The White House does not believe that Hamas purposefully held back the release of two American women who have not been included in the exchanges so far.

A senior Biden administration official said that “so far” the idea that Hamas is deliberately holding back the two American hostages because of their citizenship was not a “conclusion we would draw”.

The Biden administration still hopes for the release of the two women, noting that Hamas has committed to releasing an additional 20 hostages over the next two days after the ceasefire was extended.

Eleven Israeli women and children were freed by Hamas and entered Israel on Monday night in the fourth swap under the original four-day truce.

“We’ll see where we are two days from now,” the official said.

Photo shows reunion of hostage Eitan Yahalomi and his mother

05:00 , Josh Marcus

Eitan Yahalomi, age 12, returned happily to his mother’s arms on Monday, one of 11 Israeli citizens released today as part of the ongoing IDF-Hamas ceasefire.

His father, Ohad, who was kidnaped with him, remains in Gaza.

The meeting between Eitan Yahalomi and his mother on his return, at the Kerem Shalom meeting point, on 27 November, 2023 (IDF)

Relatives respond to release of Israeli hostages: 'Such a happy moment'

04:07 , Shweta Sharma

A relative of three of the Israeli hostages released yesterday said it was “such a happy moment” to see them freed, “full of love and smiles”.

Karina Engel-Bart, 51 and her two daughters Mika Engel, 18, and Yuval Engel, 12, were released by Hamas on Monday night in the fourth swap under the original four-day truce, which began on Friday and had been due to run out.

Karina’s brother Diego Engel-Bart told CNN they are happy to be home and ready to start their lives again.

He said his two nieces are skinnier than before and the youngest one has to go undergo surgery on her leg.

His brother-in-law, Karina’s husband, still remains in Hamas captivity.

“Tomorrow we are going to move forward and we are going to win,” he said.

“This is not just Israel’s problem. It is a global problem. Today it happened in Israel. Tomorrow it could happen somewhere else,” he added.

Israeli hostages Karina Engel-Bart, 51, Mika Engel, 18, and Yuval Engel, 11, who were released after being taken hostage during the October 7 attack by Palestinian militant group Hamas (via REUTERS)

As hostages leave Gaza, medical aid flows in

04:00 , Josh Marcus

While much of the attention on the ongoing ceasefire deal is rightly directed towards the hostages being released, the fighting pause between Israel and Hamas has also allowed crucial medical aid to reach Gaza’s beleaguered civilian population.

Thousands of doses of routine immunisations were delivered to the Palestinian territory on Monday, according to UNICEF Palestine.

7,600 doses of vaccines were transported to Muscat Qarara Clinic in southern Gaza, aiming to boost routine immunisation, which was disrupted due to shortage of supplies & ongoing hostilities.

The transfer was conducted in a joint UN mission with @WHOoPt, @UNRWA, @ochaopt & @UNDSS pic.twitter.com/dDWNwRiTZf — UNICEF Palestine (@UNICEFpalestine) November 27, 2023

Prominent Palestinian activist Ahed Tamimi set to be released by Israel - report

03:42 , Shweta Sharma

Prominent Palestinian activist Ahed Tamimi is believed to be on the list of approved 50 female Palestinian prisoners slated to be released today, reported theTimes of Israel.

The additional group will be released if the next release of Israeli hostages by Hamas goes as planned, the prime minister’s office said today.

Ms Tamimi was arrested after posting a controversial social media post following the 7 October attack.

Her family has denied the allegations, claiming her social media account was hacked.

Family of American girl released says ‘we can get all hostages back home’

03:16 , Shweta Sharma

Two relatives of an Israeli-American girl freed from Hamas captivity have expressed hope in securing the release of all hostages through continued negotiations.

Abigail Edan, who turned four while in captivity, was the third person with US citizenship freed by Hamas on Sunday after seven weeks of bloodshed between the Iranian-backed Palestinian militia that controls the Gaza Strip and the Israeli military.

“We can get all hostages back home. We have to keep pushing,” two relatives of the girl said.

Relatives told CBS News last week that the toddler, if she was released, would go to stay with family members in Israel who have already taken in her two older siblings.

Three hostages released today were French, as five remain in captivity

03:00 , Josh Marcus

The government of France celebrated the release of three French citizens from Hamas captivity on Monday.

“France welcomes the liberation of three of its children today: Eitan, Erez and Sahar,’’ the French Foreign Ministry said in a statement obtained by the Associated Press. ‘’They are now in security in Israel. We share the relief of their families and all those who mobilized for their freedom.’’

Five other French citizens remain Hamas hostages, according to officials.

Israel government receives list of hostages to be released today

02:57 , Shweta Sharma

The government of Israel has received a list of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza who are expected to be released today, following the releases of 11 a day for the past four days.

Israel was given the names of the latest group expected to be released under a truce deal which has been extended for two more days, Israel‘s Army Radio reported, citing the Israeli prime minister’s office.

Around 10 more hostages would be released, Axios reported.

There was no immediate comment from the prime minister’s office.

33 freed Palestinians arrive in Ramallah

02:00 , Josh Marcus

Thirty-three Palestinian prisoners who were freed as part of the ongoing ceasefire-hostages deal between Israel and Hamas arrived in the city of Ramallah, West Bank, early on Tuesday.

The prisoners, who were carried in on a Red Cross bus, were part of the fourth group of detainees in Israel traded for hostages held by Hamas.

A total of 150 Palestinians have been released during the ongoing ceasefire, NBC News reports.

Israel and Hamas extend their ceasefire for two days

01:45 , Josh Marcus

A two-day extension of a temporary truce between Israel and Hamas offers the chance to free further hostages, a Foreign Office minister has said.

Andrew Mitchell received reports of the deal while answering questions in the House of Commons and having previously insisted that the pause in hostilities “should not be a one-off”.

Addressing the chamber, he said: “There is some suggestion that while I’ve been on my feet in the House, Qatar has announced a truce would be extended by two days.

“Obviously, we all hope that is true and that more hostages, as a result, will be able to leave.”

Richard Wheeler reports.

Israel-Hamas truce extension offers further hope for hostages, says minister

Israel told of 10 more hostages to be released on Tuesday: report

01:30 , Josh Marcus

Israeli officials are reportedly aware of the next 10 Hamas hostages who will be released under the ceasefire deal.

Israeli Army Radio reports that the prime minister’s office has a list of the hostages who will be released on Tuesday, while Axios reports the list will contain 10 people.

The reported release of hostages would be the first such transfer to take place under the extension of the ceasefire announced earlier today.

Netanyahu takes Elon Musk on tour of kibbutz from which Hamas kidnapped Israelis

01:00 , Josh Marcus

Elon Musk toured a kibbutz attacked by Hamas on Monday during his visit to Israel. It follows an outcry over his endorsement of an antisemitic conspiracy theory on his social media platform, Twitter/X.

The world’s richest man met Israel’s prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and visited the Kfar Aza kibbutz, which Hamas attacked on 7 October, killing an estimated 52 residents. Another 20 people are reported as missing.

It was the home of four-year-old American-Israeli citizen Abigail Edan, who was taken hostage after her parents were killed by the militant group during the attack. Abigail was reunited with members of her family on Sunday as part of the hostage exchange.

Mr Musk said witnessing the scenes of the massacre was “jarring”, during a live event on Twitter/X with Mr Neetanyahu after the tour.

Ariana Baio reports.

Elon Musk takes tour of kibbutz where Hamas kidnapped Israelis

As three Israeli hostages are freed, father remains in Gaza

Monday 27 November 2023 23:41 , Josh Marcus

Monday brought reunions across Israel as another 11 hostages were released.

Among those freed from Hamas captivity today were Sharon Aloni Cunio, 34, and her twin daughters, Yuli and Emma, 3.

Their father, David, is still being held in Gaza, according to The Times of Israel.

The family was abducted from Kibbutz Nir Oz on 7 October, when Hamas militants attacked the border community.

Two-day extension to humanitarian pause in Gaza is not enough, charities say

Monday 27 November 2023 23:15 , Josh Marcus

A two-day extension to the humanitarian pause in the Gaza Strip is insufficient to meet the needs of people there, charities have said as they called for an immediate ceasefire.

The Qatari government announced on Monday that Israel and Hamas had agreed to “extend the humanitarian pause” for two more days.

Further releases of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners in Israel’s jails are expected as the deal is structured to allow more exchanges for every day the pause holds.

Read the full article here

Two-day extension to humanitarian pause in Gaza is not enough, charities say

Pictures show people freed in latest hostage release

Monday 27 November 2023 23:04 , Josh Marcus

More hostages were released Monday from Hamas captivity as part of the ongoing ceasefire deal.

Here are photos of some of those who were released, courtesy of the Hostages and Missing Families Forum, an advocacy group that has been pushing for the release of those taken in the 7 October attacks.

For the full list of the latest Israeli hostages who have been freed, consult this tweet from the prime minister’s office.

Brothers Yagil Yaakov, 12, and Or Yaakov, 16 (AP)

Karina Engel-Bart, from left, and her children Mika, 18, and Yuval Engel, 11 (AP)

Erez Kalderon, 12 (AP)

Sahar Kalderon, 16 (AP)

Sharon Aloni Cunio, center, and her twin daughters, Emma and Yuli, 3 (AP)

Eitan Yahalomi, 12 (AP)

Who are the Israeli hostages who have just been released?

Monday 27 November 2023 22:45 , Josh Marcus

Officials have revealed the names of the 11 Israelis released on Monday from Hamas captivity as part of the ongoing ceasefire.

Most of those being freed are children.

Their names, according to the Israeli prime minister’s office, are as follows:

Eitan Yahalomi (12)

Karina Engel-Bart (51)

Mika Engel (18)

Yuval Engel (12)

Sharon Aloni-Cunio (34)

Yuli Cunio (3)

Emma Cunio (3)

Sahar Calderon (16)

Erez Calderon (12)

Or Yaakov (16)

Yagil Yaakov (12)

The Cunio family:



Sharon Aloni-Cunio (34)

Yuli Cunio (3)

Emma Cunio (3)



The Calderon family:



Sahar Calderon (16)

Erez Calderon (12)



The Yaakov family:



Or Yaakov (16)

Yagil Yaakov (12) — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) November 27, 2023

WATCH: Moment 11 Hamas hostages appear to cross into Israel

Monday 27 November 2023 22:31 , Josh Marcus

Hostages kidnapped from Israel on 7 October continue to be released as part of a temporary ceasefire deal.

Watch below as the some of the latest group of captives were returned.

Freed hostage had escaped Hamas kidnappers but was recaptured days later, family says

Monday 27 November 2023 22:00 , Holly Evans

An Israeli hostage released during the truce in Gaza managed to esacape his Hamas kidnappers for a few days before being recaptured, his family have said.

Roni Krivoi, 25, who is also a Russian citizen, spent four days alone in Gaza according to his aunt, after escaping the building where he was held after it was bombed in an airstrike. Unable to find his way to the border he Hamas eventually retook him.

Mr Krivoi was kidnapped from the Supernova music festival on 7 October. Speaking a day after his release to an Israeli broadcaster, Yelena Magid said: “He was kidnapped by terrorists and they held inside him some kind of building... “It’s my understanding that from the bombings, the building collapsed and he managed to get out and escape. It’s a movie, this whole thing.”

Read the full article from Tom Watling here

Freed hostage escaped Hamas but was recaptured days later, family says

Three-year-old twins among captives released by Hamas

Monday 27 November 2023 21:37 , Bel Trew

Video footage shared on Israeli networks showed Hadas Calderon, shrieking with joy and jumping on a chair as she was informed children, Sahar (16) and Erez (12) were in Monday’s group of releases.

Their father Ofer remains in captivity and their grandmother Carmela was killed on 7 October. Also on the list were twin daughters Emma and Yuli, who, aged just three were Monday’s youngest releases.

Their mother Sharon Aloni Cunion, 34, was released with them. Their husband David and brother Ariel remain in captivity. Siblings Or Yaakov, 16, and Yogi, 12 were already released, while their father Yair remains in captivity.

Karina Engle-Bart, 54 who had recently recovered from breast cancer, was released with her children Mika, 18 and Yuval ,11 - the father Ronen is still a Hamas captive. Eitan Yahalomi, 12 was released on his own : his father Ohad, who was kidnaped with him, remains in Gaza.

Out of the remaining hostages who are still in Gaza, 49 are from Kibbutz Nir Oz, said the head of the kibbutz Osnat Peri. Among them are women, men, children, mothers, fathers, grandfathers and grandmothers.

The three year-old twins Emma and Yuli were among the youngest hostages kidnapped on 7 October (via REUTERS)

US Anthony Blinken will visit Israel and West Bank this week

Monday 27 November 2023 21:30 , Holly Evans

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit Israel, the West Bank and the United Arab Emirates later this week, a senior State Department official said on Monday, to press for more humanitarian aid into Gaza and help secure release of all hostages kidnapped by Hamas.

“The Secretary will stress the need to sustain the increased flow of humanitarian assistance to Gaza, secure the release of all hostages, and improve protections for civilians in Gaza,” a senior State Department official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said.

Blinken will also discuss with partners in the region Washington’s principles for the future of Gaza and the need for an independent Palestinian state, the official said. He will also attend the UN COP28 climate summit in Dubai, the official added.

US secretary of state Anthony Blinken is due to visit Israel this week (REUTERS)

IDF says hostages have arrived back in Israeli territory

Monday 27 November 2023 21:18 , Holly Evans

The Israeli military has confirmed that 11 hostages “are now in Israeli territory” after being released by Hamas.

The hostages will undergo medical assessments, the IDF said, and forces will accompany them until they are reunited with their families.

US thinks there are no Americans in latest group of hostages released by Hamas

Monday 27 November 2023 20:56 , Maryam Zakir-Hussain

The United States does not believe that there are any Americans in the latest group of hostages released by Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, White House national security spokesperson John Kirby told CNN on Monday.

The Israeli military said on Monday that the Red Cross confirmed 11 hostages were on their way to Israeli territory after being released by Hamas in Gaza.

Official Statement from Kibbutz Nir Oz

Monday 27 November 2023 20:26 , Maryam Zakir-Hussain

Residents of Kibbutz Nir Oz have confirmed that all 11 Israeli hostages to be released this evening are from our community.

Out of the remaining hostages, 49 are from Nir Oz.

This list includes women, men, children, mothers, fathers, grandfathers, and grandmothers.

Osnat Peri, the Head of the Kibbutz says: “The news this evening brings a sigh of relief to our community, however we remain deeply concerned about our loved ones that are still held hostage. We demand the return of all hostages, immediately, whatever it takes.”

Eitan Yahalomi 12 (child)Sharon Kunio (mother)Emma Kunio 3 (child)Yuli Kunio 3 (child)Karina Engel (mother)Mika Engel 18 (child)Yuval Engel 11 (child)Sahar Kalderon 16 (child)Erez Kalderon 13 (child)Or Yaakov 16 (child)Yagil Yaakov 13 (child)

Qatar foreign ministry: Israeli hostages released from Gaza include 3 French, 2 Germans and 6 Argentinians

Monday 27 November 2023 20:15 , Maryam Zakir-Hussain

Israeli hostages released from Gaza on Monday include three French citizens, two Germans and six Argentinians, a Qatari foreign ministry spokesman said on social media platform X.

11 hostages on their way to Israeli territory

Monday 27 November 2023 19:57 , Holly Evans

The Israeli military has said that the Red Cross have confirmed that 11 hostages are on their way to Israeli territory in the latest hostage deal exchange since a temporary truce was struck four days ago.

Hostage handover is underway to Red Cross

Monday 27 November 2023 19:48 , Holly Evans

A hostage handover to release Israeli hostages being held by Hamas in Gaza is under way, a Palestinian official familiar with the truce efforts has said.

33 Palestinian prisoners are being exchanged for around 11 Israeli hostages, although this is yet to be officially confirmed.

White House gives latest update on American hostage releases

Monday 27 November 2023 19:35 , Holly Evans

Israeli media reporting that hostages are now in Israeli hands

Monday 27 November 2023 19:30 , Bel Trew

Residents of Kibbutz Nir Oz have confirmed that all 11 Israeli hostages to be released this evening are from their community.

Out of the remaining hostages, 49 are from Nir Oz. This list includes women, men, children, mothers, fathers, grandfathers and grandmothers.

Osnat Peri, the Head of the Kibbutz says: “The news this evening brings a sigh of relief to our community, however we remain deeply concerned about our loved ones that are still held hostage. We demand the return of all hostages, immediately, whatever it takes.”

Foreign Office minister says temporary truce offers chance of more hostage releases

Monday 27 November 2023 19:24 , Holly Evans

A two-day extension of a temporary truce between Israel and Hamas offers the chance to free further hostages, a Foreign Office minister has said.

Andrew Mitchell received reports of the deal while answering questions in the House of Commons and having previously insisted that the pause in hostilities “should not be a one-off”.

Addressing the chamber, he said: “There is some suggestion that while I’ve been on my feet in the House, Qatar has announced a truce would be extended by two days.

“Obviously, we all hope that is true and that more hostages, as a result, will be able to leave.”

White House hope two American women to be freed from Gaza in hostage deal

Monday 27 November 2023 19:06 , Holly Evans

The White House said U.S. officials hope two American women would be among those freed from Gaza, where it believes eight or nine U.S. citizens are being held.

Only one American-Israeli citizen, four-year-old Avigail Idan, has been released so far.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said it had notified the families of hostages due to be released on Monday, without specifying a number.

Netanyahu had said at the weekend that once the truce ended, “We will return with full force to achieve our goals: the elimination of Hamas; ensuring that Gaza does not return to what it was; and of course the release of all our hostages.”

Suspect in shooting of three Palestinian students in Vermont pleads not guilty

Monday 27 November 2023 18:50 , Holly Evans

The suspect in the shooting of three college students of Palestinian descent in Vermont over the weekend pleaded not guilty to three counts of attempted second-degree murder on Monday and was ordered by a judge to be held without bond.

The suspect, Jason J. Eaton, 48, appeared at an arraignment at the Chittenden County Criminal Court in Burlington via a remote video feed from the county jail, where he has been held since his arrest on Sunday.

Hisham Awartani, Kinnan Abdel Hamid and Tahseen Ahmed, three college students of Palestinian descent who were shot near the University of Vermont (via REUTERS)

The attack is under investigation by local and federal authorities as a suspected hate-motivated crime. At the time of the shooting, two of the victims were wearing a keffiyeh, the traditional black-and-white checkered head scarf commonly worn in the Middle East, police said.

Police say Eaton used a pistol to shoot them on the street near the University of Vermont in Burlington on Saturday evening and then ran away.

All three remained under medical care on Monday, two with gunshot wounds in their torsos and one shot in the lower extremities. Two were in stable condition, while one has sustained much more serious injuries, police said.

UN chief warns truce is not enough time to meet aid needs of Gaza

Monday 27 November 2023 18:36 , Holly Evans

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres described an extended truce between Israel and Palestinian militants Hamas on Monday as “a glimpse of hope and humanity,” but warned it was not enough time to meet the aid needs of the Gaza Strip.

Mediator Qatar said on Monday that the initial four day truce had been extended by two days, continuing a pause in seven weeks of warfare that has killed thousands and laid waste to the Palestinian enclave.

“I strongly hope that this will enable us to increase even more the humanitarian aid to the people in Gaza that (are) suffering so much - knowing that even with that additional amount of time, it will be impossible to satisfy all the dramatic needs of the population,” Guterres told reporters.

Family of four-year-old taken hostage say she is safe and in a medical centre

Monday 27 November 2023 18:22 , Holly Evans

A day after 4-year-old Israeli American hostage Avigail Edan was released by Hamas, her family has given an update on the girl’s well-being.

“Avigail is still being evaluated at Schneider Children’s Medical Center, where she was taken immediately upon her release,” the statement said.

The girl is “safe” and being looked after by her aunt, uncle and grandparents, the statement said. Her parents were killed in Hamas’ Oct. 7 incursion into Israel.

Abigail Edan lost her parents on 7 October and was taken hostage (via REUTERS)

Two-day truce extension will come into effect when fourth group of hostages are released, says senior Israeli advisor

Monday 27 November 2023 17:46 , Tom Watling

The two-day extension of the truce between Israel and Hamas will not go into effect until the hostages set to be released on Monday are freed, according to Mark Regev, a senior adviser to Israel's prime minister.

Regev confirmed that a truce extension had been reached and under the agreement, Hamas would release 10 hostages each day.

“For every 10 hostages released, we're willing to give an extension of another day, and if Hamas will release Israeli hostages as agreed we will extend — that's the bottom line,” Mr Regev said.

Regev said he believes the hostages released over the next two days would be women and children.

The senior adviser credited US President Joe Biden for helping arrange the parameters of the deal.

“These were negotiated with the help of President Biden and we thank him for putting his effort and his office behind these arrangements. I don't think we would have reached the deal without his input,” he said.

Mark Regev, a spokesperson for the Israeli government, said the truce extension was predicated on today’s swaps (Channel 4 News)

Freed hostage had escaped Hamas kidnappers but was recaptured days later, family says

Monday 27 November 2023 17:33 , Tom Watling

An Israeli hostage released during the truce in Gaza managed to esacape his Hamas kidnappers for a few days before being recaptured, his family have said.

Roni Krivoi, 25, who is also a Russian citizen, spent four days alone in Gaza according to his aunt, after escaping the building where he was held after it was bombed in an airstrike. Unable to find his way to the border he Hamas eventually retook him.

You can read the full report below.

Freed hostage escaped Hamas but was recaptured days later, family says