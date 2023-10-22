Israel-Gaza latest news: Move south or be treated as terrorist sympathisers, Israel warns civilians

Relatives recover the body of a man killed in an Israeli strike, at the morgue of Al-Nasr hospital in Khan Yunis - MAHMUD HAMS/AFP via Getty Images

Israel warned civilians in Gaza they would be treated as terrorist sympathisers if they did not evacuate to the south.

The message was delivered in leaflets marked with the Israel Defense Forces name and logo from Saturday and sent to people via mobile phone audio messages across the Gaza Strip.

“Urgent warning, to residents of Gaza. Your presence north of Wadi Gaza puts your life in danger. Whoever chooses not to leave north Gaza to the south of Wadi Gaza might be identified as an accomplice in a terrorist organisation,” the leaflet said.

Israel has pounded Gaza with airstrikes since the Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a deadly attack on Israeli soil on October 7.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

On Sunday Hamas said at least 55 people were killed in overnight raids on the Gaza Strip, as Israel announced it was stepping up strikes.

Follow the latest updates below and join the conversation in the comments section.

11:36 AM BST

Russia's Lavrov to visit Iran as war rocks the Middle East

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will visit the Iranian capital Tehran on Monday for talks with regional counterparts, his ministry’s spokeswoman has confirmed.

Iran’s official IRNA news agency reported earlier that the foreign ministers of Russia, Turkey, Azerbaijan and Armenia had been invited to meet for the talks.

“We confirm Lavrov’s planned talks in Tehran on Monday,” foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told the TASS and RIA news agencies.

The talks come amid tensions over the Middle East and unresolved disputes between Armenia and Azerbaijan, which launched a lightning offensive against Armenian separatists in Nagorno-Karabakh last month.

11:24 AM BST

We cannot lose sight of the two-State solution, says UN secretary general

We cannot lose sight of the only realistic foundation for a true peace & stability: a two-State solution.



Israelis must see their legitimate needs for security materialized.



Palestinians must see their legitimate aspirations for an independent State realized. — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) October 22, 2023

11:04 AM BST

Israel strikes Gaza, Syria and West Bank as war against Hamas threatens to ignite other fronts

Israeli warplanes struck targets across Gaza overnight and into Sunday, as well as two airports in Syria and a mosque in the occupied West Bank allegedly used by militants, as the two-week-old war with Hamas threatened to spiral into a broader conflict.

Israel has traded fire with Lebanon’s Hezbollah militant group on a near-daily basis since the war began, and tensions are soaring in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, where Israeli forces have battled militants in refugee camps and carried out two airstrikes in recent days.

10:35 AM BST

Met says black flags flown at London protest are not those of Isis

While this tweet has been deleted, the claim about flags is still being shared.



The flags in the lower left photo are not those of ISIS.



They are the ‘shahada’ which is a declaration of faith in Islam. ISIS flags may appear similar but are not the same.



We have… pic.twitter.com/OYrqJrXhsR — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) October 21, 2023

10:13 AM BST

Pictured: First trucks carrying vital aid cross from Egypt to Gaza on Saturday

10:01 AM BST

55 killed in overnight Gaza strikes, says Hamas

At least 55 people were killed in overnight raids on the Gaza Strip, Hamas said, after Israel announced it was stepping up strikes.

”More than 55 martyrs,” the Hamas government said in a statement on the latest night of bombing.

It added that more than 30 homes had been destroyed in the hours after an Israeli military spokesman said that raids would be increased.

The Hamas government says more than 4,300 people, mostly civilians, have been killed in Israeli raids since the war started in response to the worst attacks suffered by Israel with 1,400 dead, also mainly civilians.

09:46 AM BST

Rockets target US airbase in western Iraq

Rockets targeted a US airbase in western Iraq on Sunday, with one blast heard inside the compound, Reuters reported.

Citing two army sources, the news agency said Katyusha rockets were fired at the Ain al-Asad air base in Anbar province while defence systems had also intercepted and shot down two drones hovering nearby.

The report does not mention who was behind the attack, but it follows warnings from Iraqi militants that Washington should stop intervening to support Israel against Hamas in Gaza.

On Thursday similar attacks with rockets and drones were launched on two military bases housing US forces in Iraq, sources and officials said.

09:35 AM BST

Israel says it has confirmed 212 people held hostage in Gaza

Israel has confirmed that 212 people are being held hostage in Gaza, the military spokesperson said on Sunday, adding that Israeli strikes overnight killed dozens of Palestinian fighters, including the deputy chief of Hamas rocket forces.

On the northern front, Israel has been attacking fighters trying to fire missiles in across the Lebanese border and struck a site in Lebanon from where a missile was fired at an Israeli aircraft, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said in a briefing.

09:13 AM BST

Cathay Pacific cancels flights between Hong Kong and Tel Aviv

Cathay Pacific said it has cancelled all flights between Hong Kong and Tel Aviv from Sunday to December 31 in light of the conflict in Israel.

In a statement, the airline said customers who have already begun their journey and have not received a message from Cathay Pacific are advised to check the current status of their booking.

09:03 AM BST

India sends 38.5 tonnes of humanitarian aid for Gaza

India flew 38.5 tonnes of humanitarian aid on Sunday to Egypt’s Sinai region for Palestinian civilians from the embattled Gaza Strip, the foreign ministry said.

An Indian air force Boeing C-17 transport plane “carrying nearly 6.5 tonnes of medical aid and 32 tonnes of disaster relief material for the people of Palestine” departed for Egypt’s El Arish airport, foreign ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said.

“The material includes essential life-saving medicines, surgical items, tents, sleeping bags, tarpaulins, sanitary utilities, water purification tablets among other necessary items”, Mr Bagchi posted on social media.

08:39 AM BST

Israel tells Gazans to move south or risk being seen as 'terrorist' partner

Palestinians said they had received renewed warnings from Israel’s military to move from north Gaza to the south of the strip or risk being identified as terrorist sympathisers.

The message was delivered in leaflets marked with the Israel Defense Forces name and logo from Saturday and sent to people via mobile phone audio messages across the Gaza Strip.

“Urgent warning, to residents of Gaza. Your presence north of Wadi Gaza puts your life in danger. Whoever chooses not to leave north Gaza to the south of Wadi Gaza might be identified as an accomplice in a terrorist organisation,” the leaflet said.

08:23 AM BST

Israeli air strikes kill two workers at Syria's Damascus airport

At least two workers were killed “as a result of Israeli bombardment targeting Syria’s Damascus airport at dawn,” Syria’s general directorate of meteorology said in a statement.

Scheduled flights to and from Damascus and Aleppo airports were diverted to Latakia International Airport, according to the Ministry of Transportation.

08:07 AM BST

Pictured: Mosque destroyed in Israeli strike on West Bank

The Israeli military said the mosque in Jenin was being used by militants to organise attacks - Reuters/Mohammad Ateeq

People inspect the damage after the strike - Reuters/Mohammad Ateeq

07:49 AM BST

Father of freed American teenage hostage Natalie Raanan says she's doing well

The father of freed American teen hostage Natalie Raanan said she’s doing well after she and her mother were abducted in Israel by Hamas and held in Gaza.

Uri Raanan of Illinois told The Associated Press that he spoke to his daughter Friday by telephone. “She’s doing good. She’s doing very good,” said Uri Raanan, who lives in the Chicago suburbs. “I’m in tears, and I feel very, very good.”

The 71-year-old said he saw on the news earlier Friday that an American mother and daughter would be released by Hamas, and he spent the day hoping that meant his daughter and her mother, Judith Raanan.

Knowing Natalie may be able to celebrate her 18th birthday next week at home with family and friends feels “wonderful. The best news,” her father said.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.