UN calls for ceasefire as Israel bombards Gaza

Smoke rises and billows in Gaza as Israeli attacks continue - Ali Jadallah/Anadolu via Getty Images

The United Nations General Assembly on Friday overwhelmingly called for an immediate humanitarian truce between Israel and Hamas and demanded aid access to the besieged Gaza Strip and protection of civilians.

The resolution drafted by Arab states is not binding but carries political weight, raising the global temperature as Israel steps up ground operations in Gaza in retaliation for the worst Hamas attack on civilians in Israel’s 75-year history.

It passed to a round of applause with 121 votes in favour, while 44 abstained and 14 - including Israel and the United States - voted no.

A two-thirds majority was needed for the resolution to pass, in which abstentions do not count. The General Assembly voted after the Security Council failed four times in the past two weeks to take action.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

“It sends the message to everyone enough is enough. This war has to stop, the carnage against our people has to stop and humanitarian assistance should begin to enter the Gaza Strip,” Palestinian UN envoy Riyad Mansour told reporters.

12:21 AM BST

What happened today

Israel’s ground forces expanded operations in Gaza on Friday night

Israel accused Hamas of using the Strip’s 1,500-bed Al-Shifa hospital as a shield for the group’s command structure

Internet and phone services collapsed, largely cutting off Gaza’s 2.3 million trapped residents from the outside world

The latest escalation followed two overnight tank raids into the Strip which the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said were missions to start to prepare the ground for an offensive

The country’s war cabinet reportedly made the decision to expand operations after talks on a possible hostage release ended in a stalemate

Hamas called on the world to “act immediately” to stop Israel pounding the territory

John Kirby, the US National Security spokesman, said that the White House backed a pause in the fighting to allow aid to get in

Antonio Guterres, the UN secretary-general, said Gaza faced “an unprecedented avalanche of human suffering”

Follow the latest updates in Saturday’s live blog

11:53 PM BST

The IDF operation: what we know so far

Israel’s ground forces expanded operations in Gaza on Friday night in the largest military advance since the war began, Ben Farmer, Paul Nuki and Tony Diver write.

Frequent heavy explosions lit up the coastal enclave in what witnesses said was the most intense bombardment of the war so far, while Hamas’s military wing said it was fighting Israeli forces on the ground.

The onslaught began shortly after Israel accused Hamas of using the Strip’s 1,500-bed Al-Shifa hospital as a shield for the group’s command structure.

Internet and phone services collapsed as the bombardment intensified, largely cutting off Gaza’s 2.3 million trapped residents from each other and from the outside world.

The latest escalation followed two overnight tank raids into the Strip which the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said were missions to start to prepare the ground for an offensive.

Read more: Israel’s ground forces expand operations in Gaza

Explosions caused by Israeli air strikes on Gaza on Friday night - AP

11:07 PM BST

Israel says it cannot guarantee journalists' safety in Gaza

Israel’s military has told international news organisations Reuters and Agence France Presse that it cannot guarantee the safety of their journalists operating in the Gaza Strip, under Israeli bombardment and siege for almost three weeks.

“The IDF is targeting all Hamas military activity throughout Gaza,” the IDF letter said, adding that Hamas deliberately put military operations “in the vicinity of journalists and civilians”.

The IDF also noted that its high-intensity strikes on Hamas targets could cause damage to surrounding buildings and that Hamas rockets could also misfire and kill people inside Gaza.

10:40 PM BST

Israel hits back at 'despicable' UN ceasefire call

Israel’s foreign minister has hit back at the UN for its resolution backing a humanitarian pause in hostilities in Gaza.

“We reject the despicable call of the UN for a ceasefire outright,” he said. “Israel intends to act to eliminate Hamas just as the world acted against the Nazis and ISIS.”

10:05 PM BST

Scottish first minister says he is praying for his family's survival

Scotland’s First Minister has said he is praying his family survive the night as Gaza comes under heavy bombardment.

Humza Yousaf revealed via social media that he has been unable to contact his wife’s mother and her husband after communications were cut off as bombing of the Gaza Strip intensified.

Elizabeth El-Nakla and her husband Maged travelled to the region before the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7 and have been trapped since Israel’s retaliation.

Gaza is under intense bombing.



Telecommunications have been cut.



We can't get through to our family who have been trapped in this war zone for almost 3 weeks.



We can only pray they survive the night.



How many more children have to die before the world says enough? — Humza Yousaf (@HumzaYousaf) October 27, 2023

Humza Yousaf's parents-in-law Elizabeth and Maged El-Nakla, who are believed to be trapped in Gaza after visiting family.

09:56 PM BST

Israel says it will destroy Hamas's 'subterranean city of terror'

Israel’s ambassador to the UN has said the “only way to destroy Hamas is to root them out of their tunnels and their subterranean city of terror”.

The comments come after Mark Regev, an adviser to Benjamin Netanyahu, said Israel was seeking full regime change in Gaza and is looking to destroy all Hamas infrastructure.

09:32 PM BST

We are fighting Israeli troops on the ground, claims Hamas

The Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, claimed its fighters were battling Israeli troops on the ground.

“We are confronting an Israeli ground incursion in Beit Hanoun and in east Bureij and violent engagements are taking place on the ground,” a spokesman said.

09:11 PM BST

UN calls for 'humanitarian truce'

The UN General Assembly has approved a nonbinding resolution calling for a “humanitarian truce” in Gaza and an end to hostilities between Israel Hamas.

It was the first UN response to Hamas’ surprise Oct 7 attacks on Israel.

08:31 PM BST

Israeli adviser: Gaza will be 'very different' when this is over

Mark Regev, an adviser to Benjamin Netanyahu and former Israeli ambassador to the UK, has confirmed military operations are “underway” and said Gaza would be “very different” when they are over.

“We are beefing up the pressure on Hamas. We’re increasing the pressure that they’re under. Our military operations are underway,” he told Fox News.

“They will continue to be on the receiving end of our military blows until we have dismantled their military machine and dissolve their political structure in Gaza. When this is over, Gaza will be very different,” he said.

08:26 PM BST

Hamas: We are ready for a ground invasion

Hamas is “ready” for an Israeli invasion of Gaza, a top official terror group said.

“If (Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu decides to enter Gaza tonight, the resistance is ready,” said Ezzat al-Rishaq, a senior member of the Hamas political bureau, on social media platform Telegram.

“The remains of his soldiers will be swallowed up by the land of Gaza.”

08:15 PM BST

White House backs humanitarian pauses -- but may be too late

The United States backs pauses in hostilities between Israel and Hamas to allow aid to get into Gaza, the White House’s national security spokesman has said.

“We would support humanitarian pauses for stuff getting in, as well as for people getting out, and that includes pushing for fuel to get in and for the restoration of electrical power,” John Kirby told reporters.

His statement came as Israel said it was preparing for a ground operation in Gaza -- an escalation of hostilities.

“Israel is opposed to a humanitarian pause or ceasefire at this time,” Lior Haiat, Israel’s Foreign Ministry spokesman said, while a senior Israeli official said calls for a pause in fighting appeared in “poor faith.”

08:07 PM BST

US reportedly urging 'surgical' approach in Gaza instead of ground invasion

Despite the United States’s public statements that it will leave operational decisions to Israel and has not set any “red lines”, there are reports this evening that officials have urged the IDF to conduct special forces and air assault operations, rather than invade the territory directly.

The Washington Post reported that the US is calling on Israel to conduct a “surgical” approach amid concerns that a ground invasion would not eliminate Hamas but could derail hostage negotiations.

That call appears to have been rejected by Israel. Two officials told Axios, a news website, that the decision to launch an invasion was taken last night after hostage negotiations stalled.

07:59 PM BST

Jordanian foreign minister says ground operation will create 'humanitarian catastrophe'

There are strong comments from Jordan in response to the IDF’s statement that it is beginning ground operations in Gaza.

Jordan backed a UN resolution to call for a ceasefire in Gaza that was rejected by the body.

Israel just launched a ground war on Gaza. Outcome will be a humanitarian catastrophe of epic proportions for years to come. Voting against Arab #UNGA resolution means approving this senseless war, this senseless killing.

Millions will be watching every vote. History will judge. — Ayman Safadi (@AymanHsafadi) October 27, 2023

07:57 PM BST

US: We have not drawn red lines for Israel

John Kirby, the White House’s national security spokesman, said the US government had asked Israel for its military operations strategy and how it believed the war would end, but had not drawn “red lines”.

“We will continue to have discussions about the manner they are doing this,” he said.

He would not be drawn on reports that a ground operation was due to begin in Gaza.

07:29 PM BST

'We have lost contact with our colleagues', says Action Aid

ActionAid is “gravely concerned” for its staff amid the drop in telecoms connection in Gaza.

It said in a statement: “Tonight, we have lost all contact with our colleagues in Gaza.

“We are gravely concerned for their safety and that of all the people of Gaza as signs grow of a major land escalation following almost three weeks of bombardment.”

It added: “We urgently call for the restoration of communication channels, as this is not only a matter of principle but also one of practical necessity.”

07:26 PM BST

'Complete interruption' in telecoms and internet connection in Palestine, says local network firm

Platel, the Palestine Telecommunications Company, said there had been a “complete interruption of all communication and internet services with the Gaza Strip in light of the ongoing aggression” in a statement posted on social media.

07:22 PM BST

Explosion on Israel-Gaza border

There has been an explosion on the Israel-Gaza border, according to reports.

The Israeli military has said its ground forces are planning on “expanding their activity” in the Gaza Strip.

07:14 PM BST

Hamas calls on world to stop Israel strikes

Hamas called on the world to “act immediately” on Friday to stop Israel’s bombardment of Gaza, as strikes continued in the Palestinian territory.

“We call on the Arab and Muslim countries and the international community to take responsibility and act immediately to stop the crimes and series of massacres against our people,” Hamas said in a statement.

07:13 PM BST

US forces shoot drone down, says its military

American forces shot down an attack drone on Friday near a base where the country’s troops are deployed in western Iraq, a US defense official said.

The attempted drone attack came after the United States struck two military facilities in eastern Syria used by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and affiliated groups, which Washington says are behind a spike in attacks targeting American forces in the region.

“US forces engaged a one-way attack drone a few kilometers from Al-Assad Air Base, Iraq, and successfully shot it down without further incident,” the US defense official said.

07:11 PM BST

Pictured: Israel-Gaza conflict

Smoke rises after Israeli airstrikes as the attacks continue on the 21st day in Rafah, Gaza on October 27 - Anadolu Agency/Anadolu

Two women pray next to photographs of people who were abducted during the unprecedented Hamas attack on Israel just before Friday dinner on the eve of Shabbath in Tel Aviv, Israel, Oct 27 - Francisco Seco/AP

Israelis take cover as a siren warns of incoming rockets fired from the Gaza Strip, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Oct 27 - Francisco Seco/AP

06:50 PM BST

Internet in Gaza down, says Netblocks

The internet connection in Gaza is thought to be down as Netblocks posted on social media about a “collapse in connectivity”.

⚠ Confirmed: Live network data show a collapse in connectivity in the #Gaza Strip with high impact to Paltel, amid reports of heavy bombardment; the company is the last remaining major operator to supply service as connectivity declines amid ongoing fighting with Israel 📉 pic.twitter.com/nDPf7HnjKF — NetBlocks (@netblocks) October 27, 2023

06:46 PM BST

Gaza faces 'unprecedented avalanche of human suffering'

The United Nations chief warned Friday that Gaza faces “an unprecedented avalanche of human suffering” due to lack of food, water and power during Israeli bombing in response to the Hamas attack.

“I repeat my call for a humanitarian ceasefire, the unconditional release of all hostages, and the delivery of life-saving supplies,” the UN Secretary General said in a statement.

Antonio Guterres said: “Misery is growing by the minute. Without a fundamental change, the people of Gaza will face an unprecedented avalanche of human suffering.”

It comes as the Hamas-controlled health ministry claims there have been 7,000 deaths since Israel started strikes in the Gaza Strip.

06:21 PM BST

Hamas faces new US sanctions

Hamas faces a new round of US sanctions following the group’s attack on Israel this month, it was announced on Friday.

The latest US actions will target its funding networks and sources of support based in Iran.

The Treasury Department has also designated a Hamas official based in the country and members of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps among others.

Hamas’s global asset holdings are estimated to be worth hundreds of millions of dollars, according to the Treasury.

“Today’s action underscores the United States’ commitment to dismantling Hamas’s funding networks,” said Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo in a statement.

06:08 PM BST

EU agrees to Middle East peace conference

A European Union Council peace conference will be held in about six months to discuss the conflict between Israel and Hamas, according to Spain’s acting prime minister.

Pedro Sanchez proposed the conference on Thursday as a means of securing longer-term peace in the region.

He said: “It’s important that we have on the horizon a peace summit where we can channel the engagement of the international community to reach a final agreement, a peace agreement between Israel and Palestine with the two-state solution.”

05:49 PM BST

Hezbollah supporters hold mock gallows of Israeli Prime Minister and former US President Donald Trump during protest

Hezbollah supporters hold mock gallows of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former U.S. President Donald Trump during a protest in solidarity with the Palestinian people in Gaza - Bilal Hussein/AP

05:30 PM BST

More than 200 schools have been damaged in Gaza, says Unesco

More than 200 schools have been damaged in the Gaza Strip according to Unesco.

It has left 625,000 students and 22,500 students in an “extremely vulnerable” situation.

It said in a statement: “Following the terrorist attacks committed against Israeli civilians by Hamas on October 7, the operations of the Israeli army in the Gaza Strip have caused a serious humanitarian crisis affecting all aspects of civilian life, including education.

“Today, more than 625,000 pupils and more than 22,500 teachers in the area are in an extremely vulnerable situation,” it added.

05:17 PM BST

Six aid trucks arrive in Gaza

Six trucks carrying humanitarian aid have entered Gaza from Egypt, according to the International Committee of the Red Cross.

It said: “We are bringing in medical staff, including a war surgery team, alongside 6 trucks with urgent humanitarian aid.”

The Red Cross said it brought medical materials, water purification tools and war surgery kits.

Our convoy passed Rafah crossing into #Gaza.



We are bringing in medical staff, including a war surgery team, alongside 6 trucks with urgent humanitarian aid:



📦 Medical materials

🏥 War surgery kits for 1000 to 5000 people

🚰 Water purification for 50,000L of drinking water pic.twitter.com/JvWVhZnPZ0 — ICRC (@ICRC) October 27, 2023

04:58 PM BST

Hamas denies using hospitals as command centres

Hamas has rejected the Israeli military claim that it is using hospitals in the Gaza Strip as command centres.

A member said Israel made the claims as “a prelude to committing a new massacre against our people”.

04:45 PM BST

Netanyahu 'refusing to sign off IDF ground invasion'

Benjamin Netanyahu has “angered” members of the Israeli military leadership who have finalised invasion plans which he has refused to sign off on, according to reports.

Mr Netanyahu is said to have angered senior officers by delaying their ground offensive plans, the New York Times reported.

Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) troops are stationed on the Gaza border but its military and political leaders are divided on how, when and whether to invade, it is claimed.

Israeli tanks raided northern Gaza on Thursday in preparation for the land offensive against Hamas just hours after the prime minister said an invasion was looming.

Footage from the IDF showed tanks, armoured vehicles and bulldozers crossing into the besieged enclave and appearing to open fire early on Thursday morning.

04:29 PM BST

Humza Yousaf has urged political leaders to support a ceasfire

Scotland’s First Minister Humza Yousaf has written to UK political leaders urging them to support an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, to allow a humanitarian corridor to open.

In his letter, Mr Yousaf warns that the situation in Gaza is “at the point of being cataclysmic”.

Mr Yousaf’s parents-in-law are trapped in Gaza after travelling to visit family before hostilities flared up.

In the letter he said he is “writing to ask for your support in helping to stop the staggering humanitarian disaster we are witnessing, which is set to get even worse.

“We should stand together and united in unequivocally calling on all parties to commit to an immediate ceasefire to allow a humanitarian corridor to be opened, so that lifesaving supplies can get into Gaza and innocent civilians who want to leave be given safe passage out.”

04:00 PM BST

Israeli ground forces carry out 'targeted attack'

Israeli ground forces backed by fighter jets and drones carried out a “targeted attack” in Gaza last night in the latest preparation for a ground offensive.

“During the last day, IDF ground forces, accompanied by IDF fighter jets and UAVs, conducted an additional targeted raid in the central Gaza Strip,” an army statement said.

“The IDF identified and struck numerous terror targets, including anti-tank missile launch sites, military command and control centres, as well as Hamas terrorists,” it said, adding that troops “exited the area at the end of the activity”.

Armoured vehicles and thick clouds of dust could be seen on footage released by the military.

It follows a similar ground invasion the other night and as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu repeated earlier this week that Israel was “preparing for a ground offensive”.

03:43 PM BST

Andy Burnham has called for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas

Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham has become the latest senior Labour figure to call for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

In a statement with deputy mayor Kate Green and 10 leaders of Manchester councils, the group said: “We are deeply concerned about events in the Middle East and the anguish being experienced by people in Greater Manchester, most acutely in our Jewish and Muslim communities.

“We recognise that Israel has the right to take targeted action within international law to defend itself against terror attacks and terrorist organisations and to rescue hostages.

“We also have profound concerns about the loss of thousands of lives in Gaza, the displacement of many more and widespread suffering through the ongoing blockade of essential goods and services. It is vital that urgent support and humanitarian aid is allowed into the area.

“Given the humanitarian disaster unfolding in Gaza, the mayor, deputy mayor and 10 leaders of Greater Manchester join the growing international calls for a ceasefire by all sides and for the hostages to be released unharmed.”

03:28 PM BST

Firefighter and a paramedic give oxygen to an injured cat in Gaza

A firefighter and a paramedic deliver oxygen to an injured cat rescued from a building struck by a rocket fired from Gaza, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Friday, Oct 27 - Oded Balilty/AP

03:11 PM BST

Met to intervene if word 'jihad' used at protest over weekend

Officers will intervene if protesters use the word “jihad” in chants in London over the weekend, the Metropolitan Police has said.

Around 100,000 protesters took part in a pro-Palestinian demonstration in the capital last weekend, with a similar number expected to attend another event on Saturday.

A video emerged of a pro-Palestinian protester chanting “jihad” at one event but officers had claimed no offences were identified in the footage..

Kyle Gordon, who is leading the force’s command team this coming weekend, said: “If somebody is calling for jihad specifically against Israel, the officers will intervene, gather the information, report it back into us and we’ll be working with colleagues [from counter-terrorism] in relation to what the best course of action is.”

It comes after Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley differed with ministers this week over how to police pro-Palestine protesters using the phrase.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak signalled that police are unlikely to be given more powers to address chants deemed to be extremist.

02:57 PM BST

Macron calls for 'humanitarian truce'

French President Emmanuel Macron called Friday for a “humanitarian truce” in the Hamas-Israel conflict for the protection of civilians in Gaza, as he said Israel’s response must “better target... terrorists”.

“A humanitarian truce is useful today to be able to protect those who are on the ground, who have suffered bombings,” Mr Macron said.

The French leader said he recognised Israel’s “right and legitimate wish to fight against terrorism”, adding that France was “ready to provide our assistance”.

But, MR Macron pointed to “the complete blockade, the indiscriminate bombardment and even more the prospect of a massive ground operation” as risks for civilians.

He also said Israel had to “better target... terrorists”.

“It is essential that the distinction is made from the start, very clearly, with civilian populations,” he said.

02:48 PM BST

Hamas claims responsibility for rocket attack on Tel Aviv

Hamas has claimed responsibility for an attack on Tel Aviv that injured several people.

A number of people are receiving medical treatment following the rocket attack, Israel’s ambulance service, the Magen David Adom, has said.

The al Qassam brigades, Hamas’ armed wing, said it had launched the attack.

“Al Qassam Brigades renewed their bombing of Tel Aviv in response to the Zionist massacres against civilians,” a statement read.

02:39 PM BST

Sadiq Khan backs ceasefire

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has become the latest senior Labour figure to call for a ceasefire in the escalating conflict between Israel and Gaza, adding to further pressure on Sir Keir Starmer to defend his stance.

It comes as the Labour leader has sought to reassure Muslim MPs and grassroots members in recent days amid anger about previous remarks on the Israel-Hamas conflict, as well as his resistance to joining calls for a ceasefire.

The Labour leader has joined Rishi Sunak, the US and most recently the EU in pushing for “humanitarian pauses”, but remains firm in his backing for Israel’s right to defend itself.

Mr Khan, the high-profile mayor of London, added his voice to calls for a ceasefire on Friday.

In a statement and accompanying video, posted on social media, he said: “I join the international community in calling for a ceasefire. It would stop the killing and would allow vital aid supplies to reach those who need it in Gaza.

“It would also allow the international community more time to prevent a protracted conflict in the region and further devastating loss of life.

“A widespread military escalation will only deepen the humanitarian disaster. It will increase human suffering on all sides. No nation, including Israel, has the right to break international law,” he added.

02:26 PM BST

Hamas will free hostages if 6,000 Palestinians are released

Hamas is willing to release the 229 hostages currently held in Gaza if some 6,000 Palestinians in Israel’s prisons are released, Iran’s foreign minister said.

Foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian told an emergency meeting of the UN general assembly that Iran “stands ready to play its part in this very important humanitarian endeavour, along with Qatar and Turkey”.

Hamas is partially funded by Iran.

02:15 PM BST

American strikes were retaliation for attacks on US bases

American airstrikes that hit Iran earlier today were targeting storage and weapons facilities and were in retaliation for numerous attacks against US bases, according to the White House national security spokesperson.

“These strikes were in self-defence,” said John Kirby.

“It’s not uncommon for them to strike back,” Mr Kirby replied when asked if Iran will retaliate.

“If they do, we’ll absolutely do what we have to do to protect our troops and our facilities.”

“We’ll be ready for that,” he added.

02:06 PM BST

Israeli security forces clash with Palestinians at Al-Aqsa mosque

Israeli security forces stopped young Palestinians from reaching Al-Aqsa mosque on Friday, requiring them to say Muslim prayers outside Jerusalem’s Old City, before letting several thousand elder worshippers enter under continued tight curbs.

The authority in charge, the Jerusalem Islamic Endowments Department, said 5,000 worshippers performed Friday prayers at the holy site. That compares to about 50,000 on average prior to October 7.

Large numbers of Israeli police kept guard around Al-Aqsa on a hill known to Jews as Har ha-Bayit or Temple Mount and to Muslims as al-Haram al-Sharif or The Noble Sanctuary.

Israeli border guards argue with an elderly man as Muslim worshippers are denied entry to the Aqsa mosque compound - Yuri CORTEZ / AFP

Israeli border guards patrol outside the Damascus Gate to the old city of Jerusalem - Yuri CORTEZ / AFP

An Israeli policeman argues with a man as Muslim worshippers are denied entry to the Aqsa mosque compound - YURI CORTEZ/AFP

An Israeli policeman argues with a woman as Muslim worshippers are denied entry to the Aqsa mosque compound - YURI CORTEZ/AFP

01:56 PM BST

IDF conducted 'target raid from the sea'

The Israeli Defence Forces conducted a “targeted raid from the sea” in southern Gaza overnight.

It zoned in on Hamas military infrastructure, the IDF said, and Israeli troops “operated in a compound used by Hamas’s commando naval forces”.

Navy vessels took part in the mission.

It was a separate operation from the ground offensive carried out in Gaza City overnight.

01:45 PM BST

Britain will do 'everything possible' to protect British Jews

Britain will do “everything possible” to protect British Jews, Suella Braverman has said.

The home secretary added that Britain stands “four-square” behind Israel.

“I met with Jewish communal leaders yesterday on public order and the sickening 1300% rise in antisemitism following Hamas’s terrorist atrocities,” she said.

“The Government stands foursquare in support of Israel and will do everything necessary to protect the British Jewish community.”

01:32 PM BST

408 antisemitic offences in London this month

There have been 408 recorded antisemitic offences in London between October 1 and 27, compared to 28 in the same period last year, the Metropolitan Police have said.

In that time there have been 174 Islamophobic offences compared to 65 in the same period in 2022.

The force has also made 75 arrests linked to the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Meanwhile, officers have made 4,960 visits to vulnerable premises in the capital, including 730 schools and around 3,400 religious places in the last three weeks.

01:23 PM BST

Ground offensive in Gaza would be 'long and difficult'

Israel expects a ground offensive in Gaza to be long and difficult, the country’s defence minister said on Friday.

Yoav Gallant said the ground invasion would include large forces, backed by airstrikes, and “will take a long time,” without elaborating.

It would aim to destroy the vast network of tunnels used by Hamas terrorists.

Mr Gallant added that it would be followed by a third phase of lower-intensity fighting, as Israel destroys ”pockets of resistance.”

It comes after Israeli forces backed by fighter jets and drones carried out a second ground raid into Gaza in as many days, striking the outskirts of Gaza City.

01:13 PM BST

London raises awareness for missing hostages

An empty Shabbat table installation has opened in London to raise awareness of the more than 200 Jewish hostages being held by Hamas.

The Empty Shabbat Table installation - Lucy North/PA Wire

People viewing the Empty Shabbat Table installation - Lucy North/PA Wire

Chief Rabbi Mirvis speaking at JW3 in London, at the opening of the Empty Shabbat Table installation - Lucy North/PA Wire

01:01 PM BST

Palestinian death toll reaches 7,326

At least 7,326 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli strikes since the beginning of the war, according to the Haas-run health ministry.

The figure includes 3,083 children, it added.

12:53 PM BST

Kermlin's meeting with Hamas shows 'how far Russia has fallen'

Grant Shapps slammed Russia’s meeting with Hamas terrorists on Friday, saying it demonstrated how far “Russia has fallen”.

“Tyranny meets terrorism. Pariah meets proscribed, as Russia sits down with Hamas,” the defence secretary Grant Shapps wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Putin’s humiliating search for friends, from North Korea to Hamas, has shown how far Russia has fallen & proven the disastrous cost of his failing invasion of Ukraine.”

12:43 PM BST

Conflict breaks out in Jerusalem

Skirmishes broke out between Muslim worshippers and Israeli police at the al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem’s Old City as they attempted to attend Friday prayers.

Heavily armed officers have closed off an entrance to the compound near the city’s Lion Gate.

They were observed pushing people away with batons.

Those turned away were not given a reason as to why they were not allowed to attend the prayer service, according to reports.

12:34 PM BST

Hamas and Iran meet

A meeting between Hamas representatives and Iran’s deputy foreign minister was held in Moscow on Friday, according to reports.



A cease-fire and the potential of providing humanitarian aid were discussed, Russian state news agency Tass said.



Condemnation from Israel is likely to follow the meeting. The country’s foreign minister branded Russia’s decision as an “act of support of terrorism”.



Israel called for the delegation to be expelled from Russia following the announcement of the meeting, but the Kremlin replied that Moscow believes it is necessary to maintain contact with all parties.



The move highlights Russia’s push to spread its influence in the Middle East, despite being occupied with the war in Ukraine.



President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said the Kremlin did not have any contact with Hamas during the visit.

12:26 PM BST

Pictured: Palestinian men, seated on the ground close to a damaged ambulance, take part in Friday Noon prayers

Palestinian men, seated on the ground close to a damaged ambulance, take part in Friday Noon prayers in the drive way of the emergency entrance of the Nasser hospital in Khan Yunis - MAHMUD HAMS/AFP

12:23 PM BST

Sadiq Khan piles pressure on Starmer as he urges Israel-Gaza ceasefire

Sadiq Khan has become the most high-profile Labour politician to call for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas conflict.

The intervention by the Mayor of London will add more pressure on Sir Keir Starmer, the Labour leader, to change course amid a growing party split on the issue.

Sir Keir has called for “humanitarian pauses” in the fighting to allow more aid into Gaza but he has resisted calls from dozens of his own MPs for a full ceasefire.

Mr Khan tweeted this morning: “Thousands of innocent civilians have already been killed in Israel and Gaza. With the humanitarian crisis set to deteriorate even further, I’m calling for a ceasefire.”

11:49 AM BST

Russia defends decision to invite Hamas

Russia on Friday defended its decision to invite a Hamas delegation to Moscow against strong Israeli criticism, saying it was necessary to maintain contacts with all sides in the Israel-Palestinian conflict..

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the Hamas delegation had met with representatives of Russia’s foreign ministry but not with President Vladimir Putin or Kremlin officials.

“We consider it necessary to continue our contacts with all parties and, of course, we will continue our dialogue with Israel,” he told reporters.

Russia has ties to all the key players in the Middle East, including Israel, Iran, Syria, Hamas, and the Western-backed Palestinian Authority which exercises limited self-rule under Israeli military occupation in the West Bank.

It has repeatedly blamed the crisis on a failure of US diplomacy.

11:40 AM BST

Aid supplies and team of experts arrive in Gaza

Six lorries carrying water purification and medical supplies have arrived in Gaza, along with ten experts from the International Committee of the Red Cross.

The humanitarian workers include a war surgery team and a weapons contamination specialist.

The Red Cross said it will increase the ability to “deliver life-saving trauma surgery”.

“This crucial humanitarian assistance is a small dose of relief, but it’s not enough,” regional director Fabrizio Carboni said.

“Our surgical team and medical supplies will help relieve the extreme pressure on Gaza’s doctors and nurses. But safe, sustained humanitarian access is urgently needed.”

11:30 AM BST

Up to 1,000 trapped under rubble in Gaza

Around 1,000 people are trapped under the rubble of buildings eliminated by Israeli strikes on Gaza, a World Health Organisation official has said.

“We also get these estimates that there are still 1,000 plus people under the rubble which have not been identified yet,” Richard Peeperkorn.

Mr Peeperkorn is the WHO Representative for Gaza.

This figure is on top of the 7,000 deaths already reported by the Hamas-controlled health ministry.

11:19 AM BST

IDF kills senior Hamas commander

The Israeli Defence Forces have killed a senior Hamas commander.

“The IDF and the Shin Bet tonight killed Midhat Mabasher, the commander of the West Khan Yunis Battalion in the terrorist organization Hamas,” the IDF said.

צה״ל ושב"כ חיסלו הלילה את מדחת מבאשר, מפקד גדוד מערב חאן יונס בארגון הטרור חמאס. מדחת לקח חלק בפיגועי צליפה ומטענים גדולים לעבר כוחות צה״ל ולעבר יישובי ישראל >> pic.twitter.com/awTghlrrGy — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) October 27, 2023

According to the IDF, Mabasher used large explosives against IDF forces and Israeli settlements and took part in sniping attacks.

11:13 AM BST

UN concerned 'war crimes are being committed'

The United Nations said Friday it was concerned that war crimes were being committed in the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

“We are concerned that war crimes are being committed. We are concerned about the collective punishment of Gazans in response to the atrocious attacks by Hamas, which also amounted to war crimes,” UN human rights office spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani told a press conference in Geneva.

11:05 AM BST

Israel-Gaza in pictures

Here is a roundup of the lastest photos from the ongoing war.

People walk past strollers, part of the 'Empty Buggies' installation in Tel Aviv, symbolising the at least 27 children kidnapped by Hamas militants - HANNIBAL HANSCHKE/EPA-EFE/Shutterstoc

Palestinians with animal-drawn carts collect water from a water desalination plant, amid water shortages - REUTERS/Mohammed Fayq Abu Mostafa

An over view of a destroyed building following Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip - Mahmud HAMS / AFP

10:56 AM BST

Hamas official denies any official orders to kill during Israel massacre

Ghazi Hamad, the deputy foreign minister for Hamas, has said that there was no command by Hamas to kill civilians as they stormed Israel on October 7.

Hamad told the BBC: “I can tell you we didn’t have any intention or decision to kill the civilians.”

He went on to suggest that “because the area was very wide” there “were clashes and confrontations”.

10:48 AM BST

UN agency says 'soon many more will die' from Gaza siege

The United Nations warned Friday that “many more will die” as a result of Israel’s ongoing siege of Gaza, which has also caused sewage to flow on the streets of the Palestinian territory.

Food, fuel, water and power supplies supplies have been cut off in the territory.

“As we speak people in Gaza are dying, they are not only dying from bombs and strikes, soon many more will die from the consequences of (the) siege imposed on the Gaza Strip,” said Philippe Lazzarini, commissioner general for the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA).

“Basic services are crumbling, medicine is running out, food and water are running out, the streets of Gaza have started overflowing with sewage.”

10:32 AM BST

Hamas spokesman walks out of BBC interview

A Hamas spokesman stormed out of the room after being asked about the killing of Israeli families as they slept during an interview

Ghazi Hamad, the deputy foreign minister for Hamas, was being questioned by the BBC’s Middle East reporter Hugo Bachega when he threw his microphone to the floor.

Hamad had been asked how he could justify the murder of Israelis as they lay unaware in their beds, stating “I want to stop this interview” before walking out of the room.

10:18 AM BST

Details of US airstrikes emerge

US airstrikes in Syria targeted locations where Iran-backed fighters are based, according to Syrian opposition activists.

Two locations were hit in the eastern province of Deir ez-Zor.

The main target was an area known as the farms outside of the town of Mayadeen, Omar Abu Layla, a Europe-based activist who heads the Deir Ezzor 24 media outlet, said.

The second strike hit an area known as the “green belt” in the Boukamal area, which borders Iraq, he added.

Abu Layla said the farms area is significant for its role in bringing weapons from Iran which are then shipped to other areas of Lebanon.

10:04 AM BST

'Aerial threat' detected in Red Sea region

An “aerial threat” was seen in the Red Sea region linked to a projectile that landed in Egyptian territory there earlier today, the Israeli military has said.

“In recent hours, an aerial threat was spotted in the Red Sea region. Combat helicopters were scrambled in response to the threat, and this matter is now being investigated,” chief military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said.

“To our understanding, the strike that took place in Egypt originated in this threat,” he added.

“Israel will work with Egypt, and the United States, and bolster regional defences against threats from the Red Sea region.”

The unidentified object struck a medical facility earlier today, injuring six people.

09:52 AM BST

At least 57 UN staff members killed in Gaza

At least 57 staff members from the United Nations have been killed in the war, according to Philippe Lazzarini, commissioner general for the UN agency for Palestinian refugees.

“At least 57 colleagues of mine are confirmed killed,” said Mr Lazzarini. “Wonderful people who have just dedicated their lives to their communities.”

He went on to weigh in on the controversy around the official death toll released by the Hamas-controlled health ministry after President Joe Biden said they could not be trusted.

Mr Lazzarini said the figures have been accurate in previous conflicts.

“In the past, the five, six cycles of conflict in the Gaza Strip, these figures were considered as credible and no one ever really challenged these figures,” he told reporters.

At least 7,028 people have been killed in the Gaza Strip, including 2,913 children, according to figures released by the health ministry.

09:43 AM BST

'Unidentified body' falls in Egypt

An “unidentified body” fell near an electricity plant in Egypt, according to Egypt’s Al Qahera news.

The body landed near an electricity plant in the Red Sea resort town of Nuweiba on the Sinai Peninsula the organisation said, citing sources with knowledge of the matter.

Investigations into the incident were underway.

09:38 AM BST

'Uninterrupted' flow of aid needed for Gaza, UN says

A flow of “uninterrupted” aid is needed for Gaza following weeks of Israeli attacks in retaliation for Hamas’ massacre earlier this month.

The bombardment has triggered a humanitarian crisis in the Palestinian territory, with the border between Gaza and Egypt letting just a few trucks of aid pass in recent weeks.

Philippe Lazzarini, commissioner general for UN agency for Palestinian refugees, said “meaningful and uninterrupted” aid was needed for the Gaza Strip, calling the trickle of aid entering the area “crumbs”.

“The current system in place is geared to fail. What is needed is meaningful and uninterrupted aid flow. And to succeed, we need a humanitarian ceasefire to ensure this aid reaches those in need,” Mr Lazzarini told reporters in Jerusalem during a press conference.

09:24 AM BST

Volunteers work to remove human remains

Israeli soldiers are talking to volunteer sof the Zaka Israeli ultra-Orthodox Jewish emergency response team.

In this photo, the volunteers are working to remove human remains in one of the houses attacked by Palestinian militants, in Kibbutz Holit.

An Israeli soldier talks to a volunteer of the Zaka Israeli ultra-Orthodox Jewish emergency response team - HANNIBAL HANSCHKE/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

09:10 AM BST

Total number of Gaza hostages rises to 229

At least 229 hostages are being held in Gaza, the Israeli military has said.

This is an increase of nine since the last report from yesterday.

09:06 AM BST

Egyptian city on border with Israel hit by missile

An Egyptian city that lies on the border with Israel was struck by a missile that injured six people early on Friday, according to state media.

al-Qahera news, which has close ties to Egypt’s intelligence service, said the missile hit a medical facility in the Red City of Taba, just six miles from the southern Israeli city of Eilat.

All six people are being treated in hospital for minor injuries, Egypt’s Health Ministry said.

An unnamed security source cited by al-Qahera said Egypt reserved the right to respond to the attack. Once the destination for the launch is determined, all options are available, he added.

08:57 AM BST

Israel has 'right to defend itself'

Gillian Keegan said “we don’t want to cross that line” of telling Israel it has “anything but the right to defend itself”.

Asked why the UK Government was calling for a “humanitarian pause” rather than a ceasefire, the Education Secretary told ITV’s Good Morning Britain: “We’re trying to get as much aid as we can to the right people so that we can support the Palestinian people but we don’t want to cross that line of telling Israel... that they have anything but the right to defend themselves.

“They do have the right to defend themselves after the horrific attacks.”

She said the Government is “reliant on” a pause being facilitated and observed.

08:51 AM BST

Hamas names the dead

The Hamas-controlled health ministry has released a 212-page report listing thousands of names they say are “documented deaths since October 7” resulting from the “aggression” of the Israeli military.

The list does not distinguish between combatants and civilians, but lists age and gender.

It follows President Joe Biden’s comments that he had “no confidence” in the figures being released by Gaza.

08:33 AM BST

Reed 'understands and empathises' party members who disagree with party's position

Shadow environment secretary Steve Reed has said he understands and empathises with Labour colleagues who disagree with the party’s position on the Israel-Hamas conflict.

He told Sky News:

“I completely understand and empathise with colleagues who are seeing what’s going on in Gaza and are just feeling desperate, so many viewers will be looking at those scenes today and feel just anguish at the pain and suffering that is going on. “But what I would say to colleagues is if this attack that Israel suffered had been on the UK, if it had been on the US, our state, the United States and our state would have sought to defend ourselves to protect our citizens by dismantling the capability of a terrorist organisation that carried it out, that applies to Israel too, they have the right under international law to do that. “But in taking that work, they must continue to follow international law as they carry it out, but long term, the only solution to this crisis is not going to be military. “It can only be negotiated politically and we need the whole international community to focus on it much more than has been the case over recent decades.” Asked if Labour’s stance on will have an electoral impact, Mr Reed added: “I think (it) won’t because and the reason I think that is in politics, you should do the right thing, not the electorally expedient thing.”

08:24 AM BST

Shadow environment Secretary Steve Reed calls on Government to help Palestinians

Shadow environment Secretary Steve Reed has called for the UK Government to help Palestinians in Gaza.

He told Sky News:

“It’s very important that we get a humanitarian pause so that foreign nationals who are trapped in Gaza can be got out, and around 100, I understand it, UK nationals are in there. “It’s very important that the UK Government must focus on getting those people out, but beyond that, the other thing a humanitarian pause can give us is the ability to get aid in to those people living in Gaza, innocent Palestinian citizens, nothing to do with Hamas and the terrorism that they’re responsible for, but they need help too. “Food, water, medicine, fuel, we need to get the electricity switched on for the hospitals, they’ve only got a days or so worth of power left and there’s a need to be able to help people that are getting hurt in that situation. “So a humanitarian pause, both to get our citizens out, which is a priority of course it is, but also to make sure that we get much more aid in to help Palestinians.”

08:16 AM BST

UK Border Force 'ready and waiting' to rescue Britons stranded in Gaza

UK Border Force teams are ready and waiting at Gaza’s border with Israel, according to the Prime Minister.

Rishi Sunak said the teams will “quickly” assist the 200 British nationals currently trapped in Gaza.

The Rafah crossing that connected Egypt with Gaza is the only border point in Gaza not controlled by Israel.

It is likely to be the main exit route from Gaza as the possibility of a ground offensive by Israel looms.

08:07 AM BST

In pictures: Israel's bombardment continues

An Israeli soldier stands near armaments - Aris MESSINIS / AFP

Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip - AP Photo/Francisco Seco

The night ground maneuver of forces from the 36th Division deep into Palestinian territory - IDF

Smoke and fire rise from buildings as people gather amid the destruction in the aftermath of an Israeli strike on Gaza City - Omar El-Qattaa / AFP

08:00 AM BST

250 lawyers plead with British government for a ceasefire

Over 250 British lawyers, including distinguished KCs and professors of law, have requested that the Government back a ceasefire.

They wrote in a letter addressed to the prime minister, Rishi Sunak; James Cleverly, the foreign secretary; and Grant Schapps, the defence secretary, saying that serious breaches of international law are being committed.

Over 10 pages the letter analyses the Israeli government’s actions in Gaza since the October 7 massacre.

Although they agree that the crimes committed by Hamas were a breach of international law, the letter said: “The commission by one party to a conflict – including an armed group – of serious violations of international humanitarian law does not, however, justify their commission by another party.”

07:51 AM BST

US 'will not be spared' if conflict escalates

The United States “will not be spared’ if Israel’s retaliation against Hamas does not end, Iran’s foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said at the United Nations.

“I say frankly to the American statesmen, who are now managing the genocide in Palestine, that we do not welcome (an)expansion of the war in the region,” he told a meeting of the 193-member General Assembly on the Middle East.

“But if the genocide in Gaza continues, they will not be spared from this fire.”

07:43 AM BST

Hamas official says ceasefire needed before hostages can be freed

The Palestinian Hamas group that controls Gaza cannot release hostages seized during its attack on Israel until a ceasefire is agreed, the Russian newspaper Kommersant quoted a member of a Hamas delegation visiting Moscow as saying.

It quoted Abu Hamid as saying Hamas needed time to locate all of those who had been taken from Israel to Gaza by various Palestinian factions in a Hamas attack on October 7.

“They seized dozens of people, most of them civilians, and we need time to find them in the Gaza Strip and then release them,” Hamid said.

Kommersant quoted him as saying a calm environment was needed to complete this task.

07:36 AM BST

Israeli poll finds 49 per cent support for holding off on Gaza invasion

Almost half of Israelis want to hold off on any invasion of Gaza, according to a poll published on Friday, in what may indicate a dip in support for the planned next stage of the counter-offensive against Hamas militants holding some 200 hostages.

Israel vowed to annihilate Hamas in response to the Palestinian Islamists’ killing and kidnapping spree in its southern communities on October 7 and has been stepping up tank and infantry raids in concert with heavy shelling of the enclave.

Asked if the military should immediately escalate to a large-scale ground offensive, 29 per cent of Israelis agreed while 49 per cent said “it would be better to wait” and 22 per cent were undecided, the poll published in the Maariv newspaper said.

The daily said the results contrasted with its Oct. 19 poll that found 65 per cent support for a major ground offensive.

07:30 AM BST

US fighter jets strike Syria after attacks by Iran-backed militia

Two US fighter jets struck weapons and ammunition facilities in Syria on Friday in retaliation for attacks on US forces by Iranian-backed militia as concerns grew that the Israel-Hamas conflict may spread in the Middle East.

President Joe Biden ordered strikes on the two facilities used by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps and militia groups that it backs, the Pentagon said, warning the US will take additional measures if attacks by Iran’s proxies continue.

U.S. and coalition troops have been attacked at least 19 times in Iraq and in Syria by Iran-backed forces in the past week. Hamas, Islamic Jihad and Lebanon’s Hezbollah are all backed by Tehran.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said at the United Nations on Thursday that if Israel’s offensive against Hamas did not stop, the United States will “not be spared from this fire”.

The US air strikes took place at roughly 4:30 a.m. on Friday (0130 GMT) near Abu Kamal, a Syrian town on the border with Iraq, and were carried out by two F-16 fighter jets using precision munitions, a US defence official said.

07:28 AM BST

Israeli bombing of Gaza has killed 50 hostages

Israeli bombing of Gaza has killed 50 of the hostages seized during raids by Palestinian militants on October 7, Russia’s Kommersant newspaper quoted a member of a Hamas delegation visiting Moscow as saying.

It quoted Abu Hamid as saying Hamas could not release the hostages until a ceasefire was agreed, and it needed time to locate all of those who had been taken to Gaza by various Palestinian factions.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.