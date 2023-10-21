Israel-Gaza latest news: White House walks back Biden on delaying ground invasion

Palestinian children displaced by the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip at a UN camp in Khan Younis on Friday - AP

The White House has walked back a comment from US President Joe Biden that suggested he was in favour of delaying the ground invasion.

As the president was climbing the stairs to Air Force One last night a reporter asked him whether the anticipated ground invasion should be delayed until more hostages are released. “Yes” was his response, according to Reuters.

White House communications director Ben LaBolt later walked back the comment, saying: “The question sounded like: ‘Would you like to see more hostages released?’ He wasn’t commenting on anything else.”

Israeli media reports this morning say that US and European officials, from countries that have citizens unaccounted for or held hostage, are quietly pushing the Israeli government to delay the ground invasion in a bid for further diplomatic negotiations to free more hostages.

