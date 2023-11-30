Israel Gaza: Palestinian activist Ahed Tamimi freed

Ahed Tamimi, 22, was seen reuniting with her mother in Ramallah in the West Bank

Palestinian activist Ahed Tamimi was one of 30 Palestinian prisoners to be released by Israel on Wednesday, as part of the truce deal with Hamas.

Israel's prison service said a mixture of men and women had been freed "from a number of [its] facilities".

Ms Tamimi, 22, was arrested earlier this month over an Instagram post, which her family say she did not write.

More than 200 Palestinians have been freed by Israel in the truce. Hamas has let 70 Israeli women and children go.

Images showed Ms Tamimi, who had been held in Damon Prison, near the Israeli city of Haifa, returned to the West Bank late on Wednesday.

Other prisoners, whose names have not yet been shared, were also seen reuniting with family members.

The social media post Ms Tamimi was detained over is no longer visible online, nor is the account it came from that carried her name and photo.

Israeli media reported that she had threatened to "slaughter" Jewish settlers, but her mother said the account did not belong to her daughter.

"There are dozens of [online] pages in Ahed's name with her photo, with which she has no connection," she told AFP news agency at the time of her arrest.