Israel-Gaza war latest: We are close to reaching truce deal, says Hamas leader

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh said the group is “close” to reaching a truce deal, raising hopes that dozens of people taken hostage in the October 7 attacks could be released.

There was no immediate response from Israel on the status of negotiation efforts to secure the release of some of the estimated 240 hostages seized during Hamas’s attack.

Between 50-100 children, women and the elderly could be released, sources say. Soldiers are not likely to be exchanged.

“We are close to reaching a deal on a truce,” Mr Haniyeh said, according to a statement from his office after meeting the president of the Red Cross, which handled previous hostage releases.

It comes after White House spokesman John Kirby said a deal to secure the release of some hostages from Gaza is “closer than ever before”.

US President Joe Biden said he believed a deal was close, as hopes grew for talks brokered by Qatar, where Hamas has a political office and which has behind-the-scenes diplomatic links with Israel.

Follow the latest updates below

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.