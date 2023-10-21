Israel Gaza war: Pro-Palestinian protestors hold Belfast rally

Pro-Palestinian protestors have held a demonstration outside the BBC's Belfast headquarters.

A large crowd made its way to Broadcasting House in Ormeau Avenue from the City Hall.

People Before Profit assembly member Gerry Carroll said the protest aimed to "challenge" how the BBC had covered the conflict in the Middle East.

It is the latest in a series of pro-Palestinian events in Northern Ireland.

It comes two weeks after attacks launched by Hamas gunmen on Israel, in which at least 1,400 people were killed and 203 taken hostage.

In response, Israel has launched air strikes on Gaza which Palestinian health officials say have killed more than 4,000 people.

Protesters gathered outside Belfast City Hall before making their way to Broadcasting House

Earlier on Saturday demonstrations were also held in Londonderry and Dublin.

The Belfast demonstration was organised by Belfast Stands with Palestine.

In a social media post, the organisation said the BBC was biased against Palestinians.

The crowd chanted "BBC, shame on you", and booed when Joe Biden, Ursula von der Leyen, Rishi Sunak's names were called out.

Along with Palestinian flags, some demonstrators carried placards with Sinn Féin logos. Banners from People Before Profit, the Socialist Party and the Irish National Teachers' Organisation are also on display.

There was a significant PSNI presence, with roads closed to facilitate the demonstration.

A BBC spokesperson said the corporation had provided audiences around the world with coverage and first-hand testimony "of the atrocities committed by Hamas, and the suffering in Gaza".

"We have made clear the devastating human cost to civilians living in Israel and Gaza, and the unprecedented nature of what has happened," the spokesperson added.

"We have reported on the atrocities committed by Hamas in their assault on Israel and have heard many accounts from survivors of these attacks and family members of the victims, reflecting the trauma they are suffering.

"Careful consideration has been given to all aspects of our coverage to ensure that we report on developments accurately and with due impartiality in line with the BBC Editorial Guidelines, which are publicly available."

The Derry event was organised by Ireland Palestine Solidary Campaign's branch in the city.

Catherine Hutton from the organisation said it wanted to send a message that "it's time for the [Israeli] occupation to end".

"Right now what's happening in Gaza, I have never in my own lifetime seen anything like it," she said.

She said she wanted the government to take action by introducing sanctions and holding Israel accountable "for war crimes and crimes against humanity that are taking place".