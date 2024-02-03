Israel-Gaza war: Thousands join pro-Palestinian march in London

The crowds made their way through the streets of central London

Thousands of pro-Palestinian protestors have marched through central London, calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.

The crowds made their way through Oxford Circus and Whitehall, in what has become a regular occurrence in the capital since the October attack on Israel by Hamas.

Protesters waved flags and held placards calling for Palestinian freedom and an end to the war.

The Met Police said they would deal with anyone who "crossed the line".

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Matt Ward also warned people visiting central London that there may be disruption this weekend.

"We respect the right of people to protest, but other Londoners and visitors have rights as well. I understand the cumulative impact of repeated protests since October on businesses, residents and those who want to travel into the West End," he said.

Police cars blocked the roads as the march took place in Oxford Circus, London

Crowds of people of all ages gathered outside BBC Broadcasting House on Saturday morning, before marching towards Parliament.

The demonstration comes after Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron said the UK would not rule out Britain eventually recognising a state of Palestine.

However, he said this could only come if Hamas was no longer in control in Gaza.

