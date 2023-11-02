Israel-Gaza war: Two arrested after 'Free Gaza' daubed on building

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated criminal damage after messages about the Israel-Gaza war were painted on to a building in central London.

The men also threw red paint at the property in Eagle Place, Piccadilly.

The Met Police says it is investigating the matter as a hate crime. Both men are in police custody.

The Met added that it had "no tolerance for graffiti with a hate connotation in London".

One of two men who climbed on to the canopy above the building was safely removed by officers.

Messages about the conflict between Israel and Hamas have been painted onto the building in red paint, which has also been thrown at it.



Since protests began three weeks ago in London, 100 people have been arrested, according to the Met.

On Saturday 28 October, five people at a central London pro-Palestinian demonstration of 70,000 were charged - two were accused of racially aggravated offences, another two of public order offences and another was charged with causing actual bodily harm.

The protests come as Israel continues to carry out retaliatory strikes on Gaza, three weeks after Hamas launched a cross-border attack that killed 1,400 people and saw 229 people kidnapped as hostages.

The Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza says more than 9,000 people have been killed in the Strip since 7 October.

