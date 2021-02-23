Israel says it shared some COVID vaccines with Palestinians, Honduras

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: A woman holds a medical syringe and a small bottle labelled "Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine

By Dan Williams

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel is giving a "symbolic" amount of surplus COVID-19 vaccines to the Palestinians and to several countries, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said on Tuesday.

An Israeli official said Honduras was among the recipients. The Central American country said last year it intended to move its Israel embassy to Jerusalem, a diplomatic gain for Israel.

Israel regards all of Jerusalem as its capital, although that is not recognised by most countries. Palestinians seek East Jerusalem, which Israel captured in the 1967 Middle East war, as the capital of a future independent state.

The Honduran embassy in Israel had no immediate comment.

Israel has been importing Pfizer Inc and Moderna Inc vaccines. According to the Health Ministry, it has administered at least one Pfizer dose to almost 50% of its 9 million population as well as to Palestinians in East Jerusalem.

But it has come under foreign criticism for not providing similarly for Palestinians in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and the Gaza Strip.

This month the Palestinians received an initial shipment of Moderna vaccines from Israel and have also begun administering Russia's Sputnik V vaccines in Gaza and the West Bank.

An Israeli official said the matter was discussed by Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi and U.S. counterpart Antony Blinken on Monday.

Ashkenazi updated him about the amount of vaccines transferred to Gaza and the West Bank, and the vaccination of Palestinian labourers in Israel, the official said.

The statement from Netanyahu's office said the vaccines donated by Israel were a surplus built up over the last month. Describing the donations as symbolic, it said they would be used by the foreign recipients' medical personnel.

Israel informed countries that asked it for donations that the vaccines it had ordered "are intended for vaccinating its population and there is no expectation of a capacity to provide significant (foreign) assistance, at least before the vaccination campaign in Israel ends," the statement said.

(Writing by Dan Williams; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

Recommended Stories

  • 'Vaccines are safe': Biden urges Americans to get vaccinated after touring Michigan Pfizer plant

    The trip is President Biden's second visit to a politically crucial Midwest state as he pitches his COVID-19 relief package.

  • Anti-Defamation League Takes Issue With Michael Che's Vaccine Joke On 'SNL'

    The dig on "Weekend Update" sparks complaints, but spotlights the stark vaccine gulf between Israelis and Palestinians.

  • U.S. Supreme Court to review a hardline Trump immigration rule

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday agreed to examine the legality of one of former President Donald Trump's hardline immigration rules that bars immigrants deemed likely to require government benefits from obtaining legal permanent residency. President Joe Biden, who has criticized Trump's immigration approach, is widely expected to dump the so-called "public charge" rule.

  • What's Next for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle After Official Royal Separation (Exclusive)

    They've now officially separated from the royal family and fans are wondering what's next for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. ET spoke with royal expert Katie Nicholl about what we can expect from the couple following the removal of their official titles and duties with the royal family. On Monday, Harry and Meghan were seen in a video promoting Archewell Audio, their production company in collaboration with Spotify. With Meghan being pregnant with the couple's second child, Katie says it's unlikely we'll see her visiting the UK anytime soon, but Harry will most likely return for a statue unveiling of his late mother Diana in July.

  • Dr Fauci says US response to coronavirus among the worst in the world

    The doctor’s comments come on the same night Joe Biden plans to honour the half a million Americans killed by the virus

  • More people are booking Royal Caribbean cruises this year, even as they remain banned

    Royal Caribbean Group executives said cruise bookings increased 30% so far this year compared to November and December of last year, even as cruises remain canceled amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Blinken asks for Israeli help in facilitating COVID vaccines to the Palestinians

    Secretary of State Tony Blinken asked his Israeli counterpart in their phone call on Monday for Israel to facilitate the transfer of COVID-19 vaccines to the Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza, Israeli officials told me. Driving the news: On Tuesday, the Israeli prime minister’s office announced that Israel has decided to send a "symbolic amount" of vaccines to the Palestinian Authority and to several countries that have asked for assistance. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe prime minister’s office said the Palestinians will get several thousand vaccine doses for medical teams.A similar number of doses will be given to several other countries like Honduras, which sent a plane to pick up the vaccines. The vaccines will be taken from a supply of 100,000 Moderna doses that Israel purchased but hasn’t yet used.Why it matters: Israel has enhanced its assistance to the Palestinians on COVID-19 in recent weeks after facing criticism in the international media. Palestinian foreign minister Riyad al-Maliki said in a Zoom speech at the Geneva-based UN Human Rights Council on Monday that Israel has refused to give vaccines to the Palestinians or even allow vaccine shipments from abroad to enter the West Bank and Gaza. Israel claims this criticism is false and politically motivated. The big picture: The Biden administration is seeking to improve the situation on the ground in the West Bank and Gaza and to gradually build trust between Israelis and Palestinians. Biden administration officials believe fighting COVID-19 could be a basis for positive cooperation between Israel and the Palestinians. Driving the news: Blinken and Ashkenazi discussed Iran and other regional issues on their phone call, but COVID-19 cooperation with the Palestinians was raised by the secretary of state as a specific action item. Israeli officials told me Ashkenazi stressed to Blinken that Israel is the country that has vaccinated the highest number of Palestinians in the world so far, pointing to 300,000 Palestinians in East Jerusalem who receive health services from Israel. Ashkenazi told Blinken Israel has given a few hundred vaccine doses to the Palestinians from its national supply, allowed a shipment of Sputnik V vaccines from Russia to enter the West Bank, and allowed part of this shipment into Gaza. Ashkenazi told Blinken Israel is also considering vaccinating around 75,000 Palestinians who work in Israel. State Department spokesman Ned Price declined to comment. In a briefing on Friday, Price said the U.S. believes "it’s important for Palestinians to achieve increased access to COVID vaccines in the weeks ahead."What next: Last Friday, a delegation of senior officials from the Israeli Ministry of Health visited Ramallah for talks with their Palestinian counterparts. One of the issues discussed was for Israel to give the Palestinians 100,000 doses of vaccines from its national supply to vaccinate medical teams and people over the age of 60.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Deb Haaland hearing is Indian Country's Obama moment

    For Native Americans, Deb Haaland is more than an elected official on track to become the first Indigenous secretary of the Interior Department. News of her historic nomination electrified Indian Country. Tribal leaders and organizations for weeks have urged people to write and call U.S. senators who will decide if she’ll lead the agency that has broad oversight over Native American affairs and energy development.

  • The Rush: Josh Norman on Cam Newton trolls, Derrick Henry’s stiff-arm and giving back to the community

    Cornerback Josh Norman stops by The Rush to discuss the kid trolling his former teammate Cam Newton, going viral for getting stiff-armed by Derrick Henry, teaming up with Drew Brees and Demario Davis, and his many philanthropic efforts, including the grand opening of the STARZ24 Teen Center.

  • As US death toll nears 500K, Dr. Anthony Fauci says Americans could be wearing masks in 2022: Latest COVID-19 updates

    Dr. Anthony Fauci says it's "possible" we will be wearing masks into 2022. A Johns Hopkins expert disagrees. Latest COVID-19 news.

  • Some unemployed Californians say they are fraud victims but bank won't unfreeze their accounts

    California's state unemployment agency is still struggling to deal with a crush of claims during the pandemic - and a staggering amount of fraud. But many unemployed Californians with legitimate claims of fraud tell CBS News they question whether the bank that supplies the debit cards which hold the unemployment funds is really investigating. Anna Werner reports.

  • Aaron Rodgers to guest host 10 episodes of 'Jeopardy!' in April; Shailene Woodley confirms engagement

    Shailene Woodley confirmed to Jimmy Fallon on Monday night that she is in fact engaged to Aaron Rodgers.

  • Mike Tomlin confirms that he contracted COVID-19

    The Steelers head coach confirmed earlier reports of his diagnosis.

  • Fulton County DA faces backlash for Trump investigation

    After an investigation into former President Donald Trump was announced by newly-elected Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, some have offered criticism of her pursuit into the alleged election fraud committed during the 2020 presidential election. According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, some believe Willis should put a larger focus on local matters versus spending the time and energy on a nationally relevant case against Trump.

  • Myanmar coup: Huge crowds mourn woman killed in protests

    Mya Thwe Thwe Khaing was shot just before her 20th birthday, during rallies against a military coup.

  • Libyan interior minister survives attack on motorcade

    The interior minister of Libya’s U.N.-backed government survived an ambush by gunmen on his motorcade on Sunday, a brazen attack highlighting the towering challenges that remain for the newly appointed government that is trying to unite the country before elections late this year. Armed men opened fire at Fathi Bashagha’s motorcade on a highway in Tripoli, wounding at least one of his guards, said Amin al-Hashmi, a spokesman for the Tripoli-based Health Ministry. The Interior Ministry said in a statement that Bashagha was was returning to his residence in the Janzour neighborhood when armed men in an armored vehicle opened fire on his convoy.

  • Charlotte Hornets lost their leading scorer in a defeat to the Utah Jazz Monday

    Gordon Hayward leaves fourth quarter with a right hand injury

  • Leave Ted Cruz alone. He was just being a good dad with a family trip to Cancun

    Ted Cruz did nothing wrong by taking a family vacation out of the country, says this letter writer.

  • US plane scatters engine debris over Denver homes

    The Honolulu-bound Boeing suffered engine failure but returned safely to Denver airport.

  • MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell says he's losing $65 million over election-fraud claims and it proves he's not pushing conspiracy theories for the money

    Dominion filed a lawsuit against Lindell seeking $1.3 billion in damages and claiming he used election-fraud claims to turbocharge MyPillow sales.