Israel’s Golani Brigade avenges troops killed by Hamas on Oct 7 with Gaza gains

Pictures were posted on social media on Monday night of Golani Brigade troops having captured Gaza's parliament building

A month ago, Israel’s elite Golani infantry brigade was mourning some of its worst losses in 75 years, after bearing the brunt of Hamas’s brutal border assault.

At least 72 Golani troops died when Hamas fighters ambushed their positions – and with them also perished Israel’s reputation for military invincibility.

Now, though, their surviving comrades have had a chance to even the score. Late on Monday, after fighting their way into downtown Gaza City, they released a picture of themselves in the parliament building, holding up their rifles and Israeli flags.

The capture of Hamas’s legislative HQ was not the only triumphant photo op doing the rounds of social media on Tuesday.

Together with comrades from Israel’s 7th Armored Brigade, Golani troops also posed for pictures in a Gaza police station and governor’s house, and published video of a weapons factory in a college engineering faculty.

Yet the images may represent more than just payback for the Golani Brigade. They also raise the question of whether the operation in Gaza may be over quicker than many expected.

Last night, as some military experts predicted the major fighting could be over within “weeks rather than months”, a senior Israeli military official told the Telegraph that a turning point was in sight.

“Some strategic achievements are measured not in terms of the number of terrorists we kill, but in terms of symbols, and getting to the core places of where Hamas’s terror operation is,” the official said.

“I think we have made a huge advance in our achievements, and there is a positive direction towards the goals of the war, taking us towards the point of dismantling Hamas.”

Now into its third week, Israel’s Gaza operation has not been without cost to its military. At least 46 Israeli soldiers have died and hundreds injured.

With up to 40,000 Hamas fighters holed up in Gaza’s tightly packed streets, experts predicted a similar campaign to the gruelling nine-month operation to defeat Islamic State in the Iraqi city of Mosul in 2017. That cost the lives of an estimated 8,000 Iraqi troops, despite them having back-up from Western air power and special forces troops.

Jack Watling, a senior research fellow in land warfare at Britain’s Royal United Services Institute, said that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) had made “substantial progress” so far.

“They started with fairly extensive airstrikes on Hamas commanders and infrastructure,” he said. “That disrupted Hamas’s ability to organise its defence, while the IDF was itself mobilising for the invasion.”

Troops had managed to surround and isolate Hamas’s forces in Gaza City, he added, and were now doing slow block-by-block clearance operations, taking care to clear Hamas tunnels that could be used for ambushes.

“They are being fairly effective and killing lots of Hamas fighters,” he said. “It is a slow process, but I’d expect it to last weeks, not months.”

Unlike in Mosul, where the Islamic State laid fields of homemade mines up to 16 miles long, Hamas has had neither the time nor the resources to set-up dense defences of booby-traps.

The group also lacks the legions of suicide bombers that Islamic State had in Mosul, thanks partly to past Israeli operations that dismantled the special wing dedicated to recruiting for “martyrdom” operations.

“Suicide operations involve quite a lot of psychological conditioning – you can’t just turn around and tell someone to become a suicide bomber, although it may be a risk the IDF has to contend with in due course,” said Mr Watling.

The IDF now claims to have broken the combat effectiveness of 10 out of 24 Hamas’s battalions, each one of which typically consists of at least several hundred fighters.

In a briefing given to The Jerusalem Post, commanders gave the example of Hamas’s Shaati Battalion, which it said had lost 200 men, including many company commanders. Such losses are likely to compromise much of its fighting effectiveness.

The IDF said that the Golani Brigade had spent 10 days in intensive battles against Hamas’s Sabra Tel al-Hawa Battalion, considered one of the four strongest in Gaza City. During that time, about 300 Sabra fighters had been killed and another 150 were presumed dead in collapsed buildings and tunnels.

“The command chain of the Sabra battalion was disrupted after we hit them,” an officer from the Golani Brigade told Israel’s Ynet news website. “Most of the battalion’s terrorists retreated or hid in a hospital.”

The prospect of the Golani Brigade tasting battlefield victory will hearten many Israelis, for whom the unit has a status similar that enjoyed by the Paras or Royal Marines in Britain.

Formed during the 1948 Arab-Israeli War, it has taken part in all of Israel’s major conflicts, including the Suez Crisis, the Six-Day War and Operation Entebbe, the legendary 1976 operation to free more than 100 hostages in Uganda.

Its soldiers are among Israel’s best-trained but found themselves badly overstretched during last month’s Hamas raid, when they were manning the so-called “Iron Wall” frontier with Gaza.

Many of the Golani soldiers were based around the kibbutzim at Nahal Oz and Re’im, which suffered some of the worst of the bloodshed. One Golani battalion lost 41 soldiers, more than its fatalities in both the Six-Day and Yom Kippur wars combined.

The Israeli military official estimated that around “a couple of thousand” Hamas fighters had now been killed, but said that many were probably now in southern Gaza, to where the IDF has advised Gaza City’s civilians to flee.

“Going forward, that is a problem we will have to address – we will also need to minimise civilian casualties as much as possible,” he said.

‘We are cleansing Gaza of Hamas’

He claimed that support for Hamas from its usual allies outside of Gaza had been muted because of the sheer brutality of last month’s attacks, in which women, children and babies were targeted.

“The Hamas leadership thought that there would be big riots in Israel’s West Bank, and that Hezbollah in Lebanon and the Houthis in Yemen would join in the fight. But that hasn’t happened, because even other radicals are disgusted by what Hamas did. It reminds them of what Islamic State did, and they are saying: ‘This is not Islam.’”

Yoav Gallant, the Israeli defence minister, confirmed last night that Israeli operations would extend into southern Gaza and “continue for many months”.

As he spoke, aid agencies continued to raise concerns about the humanitarian impact of the war, with one charity telling a British parliamentary committee that there was now a mass grave containing 200 bodies at Gaza’s al-Shifa hospital.

Israel says that it has offered incubators for premature babies at al-Shifa and safe passage out for all those inside. Medics insist that anyone who ventures outside risks coming under fire.

On Tuesday, the United States said that Hamas was using al-Shifa hospital to hold hostages and run military operations.

Dr Moshe Elad, a former colonel in the IDF, said that if a major humanitarian crisis was to develop in southern Gaza, international pressure might eventually force Israel to halt military operations.

Hamas leaders, though, would continue to be targeted and not allowed to resume power.

“We are cleansing Gaza of Hamas, even if they continue to have a voice internationally,” he said. “The problem is who then runs Gaza afterwards – but it won’t be Hamas.”

