Is Israel guilty of genocide in Gaza? Why the accusation at the UN is unfounded.

In 1944, a Jewish lawyer named Raphael Lemkin, a refugee from Nazi-controlled Poland, documented the crimes being perpetrated against his people in his book, "Axis Rule in Occupied Europe." In this volume, Lemkin introduced a new word into the English language: genocide, which he defined as “the destruction of a nation or of an ethnic group.”

Later, while serving on the American legal team at the Nuremberg trials, he was able to get the word “genocide,” not yet a crime, included in the indictment against Nazi leadership − even as he learned of the Nazi murder of 49 members of his family, including his parents.

The biggest massacre of Jews since the slaughter of World War II was perpetrated by Hamas terrorists on Oct. 7. More than 1,200 innocents were murdered, including over 300 young people attending a nature peace music festival. About 240 people were taken captive to Gaza.

Not only were civilians targeted for killing and capture, but they were subjected to torture, bodily mutilation and sexual violence. And just as Adolf Hitler telegraphed his genocidal intentions in "Mein Kampf," Hamas’ 1988 founding charter explicitly calls for the killing of Jews and the utter destruction of Israel.

Accusation of genocide against Israel is absurd

With this in mind, consider the 1948 United Nations Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide (Genocide Convention), which defines genocide as “acts committed with intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnical, racial or religious group.”

How absurd, then, how hubristic and how utterly shameful that South Africa, of all countries, would file a claim with the International Court of Justice accusing Israel of the crime of genocide.

South Africa, which prohibited Jewish immigration before and during World War II, the Jewish people’s hour of greatest need. This is part of a ghastly trend of Holocaust misappropriation by anti-Israel extremists who attempt to use the Nazi systematic murder of nearly 40% of the global Jewish population to deny Israel, the country founded by the survivors, of its right to self-defense.

Lior Haiat, spokesperson for the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs, speaks on Jan. 11, 2024, after the first day of hearings on the genocide case against Israel brought by South Africa at the International Court of Justice in The Hague, Netherlands.

Israel, for its part, has in recent days defended itself robustly in the international forum. In the words of Howard Feldman, a South African expert, his country unintentionally “will finally provide Israel with a platform and an opportunity to be heard. Algorithms that until recently would have ensured that haters of Israel are sheltered from a counter view, media who might have avoided presenting alternative facts, and academics who have been tripped up in an Orwellian world of their own making will hear it from Israel.”

Importantly, the Biden administration has forcefully rejected the South African case, with White House national security spokesperson John Kirby stating that the United States finds "this submission meritless, counterproductive, and completely without any basis in fact whatsoever.”

Hamas terrorists took my family hostage. We're still pleading with the world for help.

Hamas continues to hold hostages and attack Israel

The fact of the matter is that more than 100 Israelis are still being held captive by Hamas, and released hostages have disclosed that they are undergoing severe sexual and psychological abuse.

Hamas rockets continue to rain down on Israel, including Tel Aviv and Jerusalem. The U.N. Charter specifically provides that “nothing in the present Charter shall impair the inherent right of individual or collective self-defense if an armed attack occurs against a Member of the United Nations.”

Israel’s actions in clear self-defense of its people and territory recognized as part of the state since its inception preclude any conception of genocide.

Furthermore, recall that under the Genocide Convention, genocide requires the “intent to destroy” a population. Israel’s remarkable efforts to safeguard the Palestinian population show anything but, with Israel providing evacuation routes from combat zones to civilians, leaving 14 million voicemail messages with Palestinians and dropping 7 million leaflets over Gaza.

I watched Hamas' horrors in Israel. These genocidal terrorists must not win.

It is Hamas that has blocked escape routes while firing on Palestinian civilians, intercepted essential aid admitted by Israel and even converted water pipes into rockets to fire into Israel.

Hamas itself is the source for the hyperinflated casualty counts sometimes reported in the Western media and has been caught out in obvious lies such as the impossible claim – within seconds – of 500 killed after a blast at a hospital in Gaza, which turned out to have been caused by a Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror rocket that fell short.

“Holocaust Inversion” has been defined as the “perverse use of the Holocaust as a stick to beat ‘the Jews.’ ” Indeed, the widely adopted International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance's definition of antisemitism explicitly recognizes “drawing comparisons of contemporary Israeli policy to that of the Nazis” as an example.

By weaponizing the concept of “genocide” against Israel’s right to defend its people from one of the great human rights violations of this century, the Oct. 7 mass murders by Hamas and its abduction of innocent civilians, South Africa is engaging in Holocaust Inversion at the global scale.

Ironically, in so doing, South Africa has given Israel a platform to tell the world the truth of the genocidal violence and mass rape that Hamas invaders committed against Israel and have pledged to commit Oct. 7 “again and again.”

Israel is definitely not engaged in genocide because it has no “intent to destroy” the Palestinian population. Rather, Israel is engaged in resolute self-defense, with the clear goals of rescuing the hostages and liberating the Gazan people from Hamas rule.

Hamas, with its explicit goals of mass murder and monstrous methods targeting civilians, is the real perpetrator of genocide − and the world deserves to know the truth.

Noa Tishby is a former special envoy for combating antisemitism and delegitimization of Israel.

