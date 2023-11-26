Israel and Hamas complete 2nd day of swaps after tense delay, as Gaza cease-fire hold
Hamas militants released 17 hostages, including 13 Israelis, from captivity in the Gaza Strip, while Israel freed 39 Palestinian prisoners in the latest stage of a four-day cease-fire that has delivered a brief respite from a devastating war between the two enemies. The late-night exchange was held up for several hours after Hamas accused Israel of violating the agreement. The delay underscored the fragility of the cease-fire, which has halted fighting that has shocked and shaken Israel, caused widespread destruction across the Gaza Strip and threatened to unleash wider fighting across the region. The cease-fire is the first extended break in seven weeks of fighting. Overall, Hamas is to release at least 50 Israeli hostages, and Israel 150 Palestinian prisoners.