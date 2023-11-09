Israel-Hamas conflict heats up in Gaza City, accelerating the exodus of Palestinians to the south

Palestinians living in the heart of Gaza’s largest city said Wednesday they could see and hear Israeli ground forces closing in from multiple directions, accelerating the exodus of thousands of civilians as food and water become scarce and urban fighting between Israel and Hamas heats up. The Israeli army has not given specifics on troop movements as it presses its ground assault, vowing to crush Hamas after its deadly Oct. 7 assault inside Israel. But residents said Israeli forces had moved into inner neighborhoods of Gaza City amid intense bombardment all around the surrounding north. Clashes took place within a kilometer (0.6 miles) of the territory's largest hospital, Shifa, which has become a focal point in the war. The Israeli military says Hamas’ main command center is located in and under the hospital complex and that senior leaders of the group are hiding there, using the facility as a shield. Details: https://ktla.com/news/ap-top-headlines/ap-growing-numbers-of-palestinians-flee-on-foot-as-israel-says-its-troops-are-battling-inside-gaza-city/

