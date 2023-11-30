Israel, Hamas extend truce for seventh day

STORY: Israel and Hamas have agreed to stop fighting for at least one more day, that decision came Thursday morning, just minutes before the end of a six-day truce.

In a statement, Israel’s military said it would continue the ceasefire as mediators seek the release of more hostages held in Gaza, in exchange for Palestinian prisoners.

Hamas said in a statement the truce would continue for a seventh day.

Hours before the announcement Palestinians in Ramallah celebrated as Israel released 30 Palestinian prisoners from jails, in exchange for Hamas releasing 16 Israeli hostages.

Among the Palestinians who were released Wednesday, was activist Ahed Tamimi, who gained fame for slapping an Israeli soldier when she was a teenager.

She was arrested earlier this month on suspicion of inciting violence.

Similar scenes of jubilation were seen in southern Israel, as some of the Israeli hostages, who were captured by Hamas militants on October 7, returned home.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Israel on Thursday morning, to discuss extending the pause in fighting.

In a statement, the White House said U.S. President Joe Biden was determined to secure the release of all hostages held by Hamas, after American Liat Beinin was freed Wednesday.

U.S. officials also want Israel to narrow its zone of combat in the event of an operation in southern Gaza, to avoid the repeat of massive Palestinian civilian deaths from Israel’s northern Gaza attacks.