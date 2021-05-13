Before Any Diplomacy Begins, Israel Attacks Gaza With Ground Forces

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Steven Erlanger
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
A building hit by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip in Petah Tikva, May 13, 2021. (Dan Balilty/The New York Times)
A building hit by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip in Petah Tikva, May 13, 2021. (Dan Balilty/The New York Times)

BRUSSELS — As the United States and Egyptian mediators headed to Israel on Thursday to begin de-escalation talks, the antagonists were weighing delicate internal considerations before agreeing to discussions on ending the violence.

But even before the mediators got to work, Israel’s caretaker prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, appeared to have calculated that brute force was required first.

Early Friday, at least some Israeli ground troops were reported to have attacked Gaza — a potentially huge escalation against the Hamas militants who have been launching hundreds of rockets at Israel. The move could extend the conflict and significantly increase the number of dead and wounded on both sides.

Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times

Hamas, which has controlled Gaza for the past 13 years and withstood two major wars with Israeli forces, faces its own challenges in how to spin the fast-moving developments into a victory narrative.

For the Palestinians, the indefinite postponement of elections last month by the Palestinian president, Mahmoud Abbas, created a vacuum that Hamas is more than willing to fill. Hamas argues that it is the only Palestinian faction that, with its large stockpile of improved missiles, is defending the holy places of Jerusalem, turning Abbas into a spectator.

President Joe Biden has spoken to Netanyahu and repeated the usual formula about Israel’s right to self-defense, and he has dispatched an experienced diplomat, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Hady Amr, to urge de-escalation on both sides.

But the United States does not talk to Hamas, regarding it as a terrorist organization, and Abbas has no real control over Gaza or Hamas. So in all likelihood, Amr will be talking to Egyptian security officials, given that Egypt has been the usual interlocutor in concluding rounds of warfare between Israel and Hamas, including the last two big confrontations, in 2008 and 2014.

On Thursday, Egypt dispatched security officials to Tel Aviv, Israel, and to Gaza to begin discussions, according to the state-controlled newspaper Al-Ahram and the broadcaster Al-Arabiya. Officially, Egypt’s Foreign Ministry, which does not deal with Hamas, had no comment.

On Tuesday, Egypt’s foreign minister, Sameh Shoukry, told a meeting of the Arab League that Egypt had reached out to Israel and other “concerned countries” to try to calm the violence but that Israel had not been responsive.

Abdel Monem Said Aly, a long-standing analyst of Egyptian and regional relations in Cairo, said that “Egypt will do its best” in the interests of regional stability. But he warned that Netanyahu’s use of ground troops could prolong the violence.

“The issue is much more complicated than previously,” he said, citing internal Israeli and Palestinian politics and Egypt’s efforts “to steer the whole region to a different more stabilized future.” Egypt has leverage over Hamas because of its land border with Gaza, which Cairo can shut or relax at will.

“And, of course, Egypt will talk to Saudi Arabia and the Emirates, those with money, about rebuilding in Gaza,” Said Aly said. “But the problem in Israel is not about talking to Mr. Netanyahu — that’s easy — but the winds inside Israel itself and the big competition between different brands of conservatism.”

On the Palestinian side, he said, “There is a similar vacuum of political legitimacy, and Hamas will score by raising up Palestinian public opinion and increasing guilt in Islamic countries about the Palestinians and getting more legitimacy for future elections.”

Said Aly fears the events will increase Islamic radicalism both in Gaza and in Israel, among its young Arab population. “Of course, Egypt will talk to everyone,” he said. “We will talk of the problems of the whole region, and we won’t exclude the Palestinian issue. But how much anyone can help now is not clear.”

Hamas also has reason to mistrust Egypt and its leader, President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, according to Michele Dunne, a former American official and director of the Middle East Program at the Carnegie Endowment. El-Sissi sees Hamas as a branch of the Muslim Brotherhood, which remains powerful in Egypt, and in 2014 he did little to discourage Israel from invading Gaza in hopes of destroying Hamas.

The violence can take a long time to subside, said Mark Heller of the Institute for National Security Studies at Tel Aviv University. “At some point Israel reminds itself that there is no way it can bring about a decisive outcome at a tolerable cost to itself,” he said, “and Hamas realizes that the costs and risks to its own political viability and control over Gaza become too much.”

At that point, Heller said, Hamas agrees to “what they say is always a temporary cease-fire, not a peace, and usually gets some sort of payoff, I suspect this time from the Qataris.”

Egypt is usually the interlocutor “and the fig leaf” for negotiations between Hamas and Israel, which both sides deny but that are going on almost continuously over many smaller issues, he said.

Egypt is mindful that it needs to patch fences with Biden after the departure of former President Donald Trump, said Daniel Levy, president of the U.S./Middle East Project. “I think Cairo wants to demonstrate its importance to Biden,” he said, noting the beginning of reconciliation talks with Qatar and Turkey.

Qatar, a rich emirate, bankrolls both Hamas and the Arab news operation Al-Jazeera, and Turkey has been a strident supporter of Hamas. That had put them at odds with Egypt. But with the election of Biden, Egypt has gingerly followed Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates in trying to calm relations with Qatar and Turkey.

Muslim countries have criticized Israel’s actions, but in largely perfunctory fashion so far, given that many of their leaders distrust Islamist radicalism. Many Arab countries have sidelined the Palestinian issue and are looking past Abbas to see, and try to manipulate, who will succeed him as head of Fatah and the Palestine Liberation Organization.

But for now, with so much Israeli attention on the internal strife between young Jewish and Arab citizens, Levy said, much is up in the air, and the struggle over Gaza can seem less important.

“This strife is an extremely disorienting and worrisome development and a matter of far greater concern, frankly, than Hamas,” said Heller. “The army can take care of Hamas, but we need something to take care of Israeli society, and right now we don’t have that.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

© 2021 The New York Times Company

Recommended Stories

  • Israeli ground troops carrying out strikes into Gaza Strip, IDF says

    Israeli air and ground troops have carried out strikes into the Gaza Strip, authorities said, as the latest round of fighting between Israel's military and Hamas, the Palestinian militant group ruling the Gaza Strip, continued. Israel Defense Forces tanks and artillery operating at the border fired into Gaza, Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus told ABC News.

  • Republicans' Overthrow of Liz Cheney Risks Worsening Their Headaches

    WASHINGTON — As she arrived at the Capitol on Wednesday morning to meet her fate, the soon-to-be deposed No. 3 Republican in the House hinted that she was already eyeing her next role. “The party is going to come back stronger, and I’m going to lead the effort to do it,” Rep. Liz Cheney said as she stepped into an elevator and down to her demise. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Less than an hour later, accompanied by the acclaimed photographer David Hume Kennerly, a family friend, Cheney returned to her office for an interview with NBC’s Savannah Guthrie. A sit-down with Bret Baier of Fox News was to follow. The message was unmistakable: Her colleagues may have stripped Cheney of her post as chair of the House Republican Conference, but they have effectively handed her a new platform and a new role as the leader of the small band of anti-Trump Republicans. Rep. Kevin McCarthy, the Republican minority leader, was trying to address a short-term challenge, and in a narrow sense he was successful. He will no longer have to contend with a member of his leadership team who, much to the consternation of him and his colleagues, continues to condemn former President Donald Trump’s attempt to overturn the election. By excommunicating Cheney from her position, however, Republican lawmakers have created a host of new problems for their party. They have underscored the grip that the increasingly unpopular Trump retains on their ranks; demoralized Republicans and independents who want to move on from his tenure; and, perhaps most significantly, emboldened a household-name conservative to take her case against Trumpism far beyond a Capitol conference room. House Republicans knew what they had done as soon as they emerged from their meeting. “That’s what it looks like when somebody is running for president,” Rep. Mike Rogers of Alabama muttered to colleagues as they quickly walked past Cheney during her remarks in front of the cameras. Other long-serving members, though, were more sobered by the divisions Trump is still sowing among Republicans and by the megaphone they had just handed Cheney. “I don’t think it’s a healthy moment for the party,” said Rep. Patrick McHenry of North Carolina, himself a former member of Republican leadership. “I do think it enhanced Liz’s stature and position in a way that furthers her message but to the disadvantage of the broader party.” Later Wednesday, McCarthy complicated matters, and confounded Republicans, by walking out of his first White House meeting with President Joe Biden and pronouncing, “I don’t think anybody is questioning the legitimacy of the presidential election” — a statement starkly at odds with remarks made by numerous GOP House lawmakers. The best Rep. Tom Cole of Oklahoma could say about the day was that “the election isn’t today” and “if something like this has to happen, you’d rather have it in an off-year.” These are strange times for Republicans. The traditional indicators suggest they have good reason to be optimistic about the midterm elections next year. The party that doesn’t control the White House usually picks up seats in a president’s first midterm elections, redistricting appears to favor Republicans, and a number of House Democrats are voting with their feet by retiring or running for statewide office. And in both chambers, the bar is low: Republicans need only six seats to win the House and a single seat to take back the Senate. The split screen can be agonizing for party stalwarts. “We’ll win the House, but I worry no good lessons are being learned about Jan. 6 and Trump’s ongoing effort to delegitimize the November elections,” said David Kochel, a veteran GOP strategist. Last week, when the question of whether House Republicans should oust Cheney was crescendoing, McHenry and a leading redistricting strategist held a private Zoom call for donors and delivered some much-coveted good news. Unveiling an online map with each state’s expected changes in partisan composition, McHenry and the strategist, Adam Kincaid, predicted that Republicans could reclaim the House majority in 2022 on their gains from the reapportionment process alone. “The difficulty is to get members to see the long-term advantages we have rather than the short-term struggles and nastiness,” McHenry said. Most of his colleagues concluded that as long as Cheney was highlighting Trump’s conspiracy-mongering, and their own timidity, it would prove difficult to fully capitalize on those long-term advantages. Yet it’s Trump who, well past Biden’s first-100-day mark, continues to present Republicans with their most vexing problem. At issue: how to accommodate a former president who’s beloved by their core voters, more detested than ever among the broader electorate and consumed with his defeat and campaign of retribution. “Trump is the one who keeps raising it,” said Rep. Fred Upton of Michigan, one of the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump in January. An NBC News poll last month found that Trump’s favorability rating was down to 32% among all voters and 14% among independents. Democrats can barely contain their delight over the disarray across the aisle. “Right now should be the easiest time for the party out of power to unify in opposition,” Rep. Brendan Boyle, D-Pa., said. As Cheney discovered, Republican leaders will continue to bow to Trump as long as they’re worried that their rank-and-file voters will punish them for disloyalty. This could prove ominous for Republicans in the most competitive districts and states: They may not be able to survive a primary without him, but they may prove unelectable if they’re linked too closely to him. “There’s not a lot of good options,” said Brendan Buck, a former House Republican leadership aide. Democrats offered a preview of what’s to come, particularly in more blue-leaning terrain, this week in Virginia. Republicans nominated Glenn Youngkin, a former private equity executive who has promoted “election integrity” measures and refused to say Biden won the 2020 election fairly, as their standard-bearer for governor. In his statement responding to Youngkin’s nomination, former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, the likely Democratic nominee, mentioned Trump’s name three times in the first three sentences. Given Democrats’ slim control of the House and the newly drawn seats they will have to defend, the long shadow of Trumpism still may not be enough for the party to hold the House in 2022, as even the most hardened Democratic partisans acknowledge. “They have a strong likelihood of taking the House,” Paul Begala, a Democratic strategist, said of Republicans. Yet Begala argued that the vise Trump has Republicans in — by which most of them must align with him to win a primary — could brighten Democrats’ chances in the Senate. “Republicans did not cling to Hooverism,” he said. “This is a huge mistake.” In two of the races for the most competitive Democratic-held Senate seats, Arizona and Georgia, as well as a contest for the seat Republicans may have the most difficulty holding, Pennsylvania, Republicans are worried about Trump’s potential to rally support behind a candidate who can’t win the general election. The fear for some in the party is that 2022 echoes 2010, when Republicans took back the House but fell short in the Senate because they had elevated candidates who could not prevail in November. For many Republicans, though, what’s more alarming about the Cheney-Trump feud are the implications for the party’s long-term health. Whether Cheney seeks to fight back electorally — perhaps in a symbolic long-shot White House bid in 2024 — she’s plainly comfortable with political martyrdom. In fact, after largely voting with Trump over the last four years and trying to stay out of his line of fire, she seems to welcome his hatred and the opportunity it offers to change, or at least shame, the party. “If you want leaders who will enable and spread his destructive lies, I’m not your person; you have plenty of others to choose from,” she told her colleagues during the caucus meeting, according to a Republican in the room. “But I promise you this: After today, I will be leading the fight to restore our party and our nation to conservative principles, to defeating socialism, to defending our republic, to making the GOP worthy again of being the party of Lincoln.” Trump’s most prominent defenders were not exactly worried. “She can run against the president, anyone can try to run against the president, but there’s no way he’s losing,” Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio said after the meeting. “He’s going to win the Republican primary and he’s going to be president if he decides to run.” That’s exactly what worries some longtime Republicans, including a few in the House leadership — that Cheney’s new mission will only prod Trump to run again in 2024 to prove his hold on the party. For now, however, most rank-and-file congressional Republicans are planning to do what they’ve done since Trump emerged as a candidate nearly six years ago — very little. “His policy legacy is popular, but his personality obviously continues to be controversial,” said Rep. Andy Barr of Kentucky, urging his party to focus on policy over persona before betraying a touch of self-awareness: “I’m not saying it’s easy.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Hideki Matsuyama called Masters celebration 'a bit embarrassing' after massive spotlight in Japan

    Hideki Matsuyama returns to the PGA Tour this week at the AT&T Byron Nelson.

  • CNN, MSNBC Guest Who Blasted Israeli ‘Ethnic Cleansing’ Forced Out of Home

    Twitter/@JalalAK_jojoMohammed El-Kurd, a Palestinian writer and activist who has passionately spoken out against Israel’s forced evictions, was forcibly removed from his Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood by Israeli forces on Wednesday—a day after he appeared on CNN and MSNBC and accused Israel of “ethnically cleansing” Palestinians in East Jerusalem. Cross-border fighting along the Gaza Strip quickly escalated this week after Israeli law enforcement stormed Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa mosque, wounding over 300 Palestinians. The incident came amidst growing protests over a court case that could see dozens of Palestinians evicted from their East Jerusalem homes. To address the ongoing violence, El-Kurd granted interviews to several Western media outlets, two of which soon went viral on social media.During his appearance on CNN International, El-Kurd quickly pushed back on the anchor for saying his “family home was slated for eviction,” stating that this was “not an eviction” and instead was “forced ethnic displacement.” He added that, per international law, Israel doesn’t have legitimate jurisdiction over occupied East Jerusalem, and does not have the legal authority to evict Palestinians from the area.“Do you support the protests, the violent protests, that have erupted in solidarity with you and other families in your position right now?” the anchor asked at one point.“Do you support the violent dispossession of me and my family?” El-Kurd shot back.Meanwhile, a barrage of rocket fire from Hamas forces in Gaza over the past few days has left at least five Israelis dead, Israeli airstrikes have killed at least 65 Palestinians, including children. Numerous residential and business properties have been decimated in the Gaza Strip, and the Israeli military has said it has killed at least two key Hamas military figures in the strikes.In another interview with MSNBC anchor Ayman Mohelydin, who is of Palestinian descent and once lived in Gaza, El-Kurd heavily criticized the Israeli assertion that the issue is nothing more than a “private land dispute.”“Today the difference we have is that they no longer use their artillery to steal our homes except when they do come and steal their homes,” he declared. “Now they use a supremacist, colonial judicial system that colludes with organizations to take our homes. Just because it’s legal doesn’t mean it’s moral or correct or historically just. What’s happening to us is ethnic cleansing.”Immediately following El-Kurd’s appearance, Mohyeldin welcomed on Mark Regev, a former Israeli ambassador and current adviser to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. During the contentious interview, which featured Mohyeldin challenging Regev on whether or not Israel was responsible for “war crimes” against the Palestinians, the ex-ambassador called out El-Kurd specifically.“He basically said Israel had no right to exist. He said my country was built on stealing other people’s land,” Regev exclaimed. “So you have different opinions on both sides, very strong opinions on both sides.”Less than 24 hours after these interviews, armed Israeli soldiers marched El-Kurd and his family out of the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood. At one point, one soldier pushed aside a woman who tried to hold El-Kurd’s hand.After escorting him through the streets, the soldiers aggressively shoved him outside the steel barricades marking the boundaries of the neighborhood. “Hit me! Hit me! Hit me!” El-Kurd shouted at the soldiers in Arabic in response.Sheikhb Jarrah resident @m7mdkurd was just attacked and kicked out of his entire neighbourhood by Israeli forces! pic.twitter.com/8IY0KblCh8— Jalal (@JalalAK_jojo) May 12, 2021 El-Kurd's sister was also kicked out of the neighborhood by the Israeli forces and repeatedly pushed back by soldiers when she tried to re-enter the barricaded entrance.In a statement on Twitter, El-Kurd said he was “fine & unintimidated,” adding, “our protest was nonviolent, this was probably targeted (not that nonviolence is superior). the settlers, who are allowed in while we’re kicked out, are armed w knives & guns. the soldiers tonight were animalistic, howling & glaring. they’re big mad.”A spokesperson for the Israeli Defense Forces did not immediately respond when asked for comment about the expelling of El-Kurd from his neighborhood. Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Jerry West offended after not making Jeanie Buss' list of top-5 Lakers

    Jerry West played 14 seasons with the Lakers and was an All-Star every single year.

  • Udonis Haslem gets ejected 3 minutes into season debut via run-in with Dwight Howard

    Three minutes, four points, one rebound and an ejection. What a legend.

  • Here's how 'Friends' fans can spend the night at Monica and Rachel's apartment

    The sitcom originally aired for 10 seasons, from 1994 to 2004.

  • 'A great day for America,' Biden says, touting CDC's eased mask guidance

    President Joe Biden on Thursday celebrated the federal government’s new guidance on mask-wearing as "a great milestone." "I think it’s a great milestone, a great day," Biden said during remarks after walking out into the White House Rose Garden not wearing a mask. Biden spoke shortly after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new guidance saying fully vaccinated people no longer needed to wear a mask indoors or outdoors.

  • Maryland’s four HBCUs awarded $577 million in underfunding lawsuit

    A federal judge has brought a 15-year underfunding lawsuit to a close-by awarding Maryland’s four historically Black colleges and universities $577 million in settlement money.

  • Myanmar will free Japanese journalist as gesture to Tokyo

    A Japanese freelance journalist in Myanmar who was jailed on charges of spreading false news or information will be freed by the country’s ruling junta as a gesture of friendship with Japan, Myanmar state media said Thursday. The announcement on the army-run Myawaddy TV said Yuki Kitazumi had been arrested on April 18 for “inciting” the country’s anti-military civil disobedience movement and riots. “Although the journalist is a lawbreaker, the case will be closed and he will be released at the request of the Special Envoy of the Japanese Government for National Reconciliation in Myanmar, in view of the close ties and future relations between Myanmar and Japan," said a news reader, quoting an official statement from the junta, formally called the State Administrative Council.

  • Greene tries to confront AOC, asks why she supports ‘terrorists and antifa’: report

    Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., tried to “aggressively confront” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Wednesday, shouting questions about why the New York Democrat supports “terrorists and antifa,” according to a report.

  • Pink on being pitted against Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera early on: 'None of us wanted that'

    Pink reveals the best advice she got about the faux rivalry with her female pop star peers.

  • How Hamas pierced Israel's famous Iron Dome shield

    Israel's military was facing questions on Wednesday as to whether its Iron Dome missile defence system needed an upgrade, after five Israeli civilians were killed by rocket strikes. The system, which Israeli officials say has a 90 per cent interception rate, has already avoided heavy loss of life in Tel Aviv, Ashkelon and other cities which became a focal point for Hamas as it sought to overwhelm air defences. But on Wednesday, Israeli analysts said that for some time intelligence sources had been warning that Hamas had significantly improved its weaponry, to the extent that it could "pierce the Iron Dome shield." “Iron Dome always had a weakness,” the Jerusalem Post’s intelligence, terrorism and legal analyst Yonah Jeremy Bob wrote in an article on Wednesday, referring to the system’s success rate. Mr Bob stressed that this did not mean that the Iron Dome was no longer effective.

  • 'A Perpetual Motion Machine': How Disinformation Drives Voting Laws

    When state Rep. Bobby Kaufmann of Iowa spoke in February in support of a restrictive voting bill he was sponsoring, he made what might once have been a startling acknowledgment: He could not point to any problems with November’s election that demonstrated a need for new rules. But many Iowans believed there had been problems, he said. And that was reason enough to allow less early voting, shorten Election Day polling hours, put new limits on absentee balloting and forbid counties to have more than one ballot drop box. “The ultimate voter suppression is a very large swath of the electorate not having faith in our election systems,” Kaufmann, a Republican, said in defense of his bill, which was signed into law in March. “And for whatever reason, political or not, there are thousands upon thousands of Iowans that do not have faith in our election systems.” Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Former President Donald Trump’s monthslong campaign to delegitimize the 2020 election didn’t overturn the results. But his unfounded claims gutted his supporters’ trust in the electoral system, laying the foundation for numerous Republican-led bills pushing more restrictive voter rules. The bills demonstrate how disinformation can take on a life of its own, forming a feedback loop that shapes policy for years to come. When promoted with sufficient intensity, falsehoods — whether about election security or the coronavirus or other topics — can shape voters’ attitudes toward policies, and lawmakers can cite those attitudes as the basis for major changes. The embrace of the falsehoods also showcases the continuing power of Trump inside the Republican Party, which has widely adopted and weaponized his election claims. Many Republicans, eager to gain his support, have raced to champion the new voting laws. Those who have stood up to his falsehoods have paid the price. Rep. Liz Cheney was ousted from her House leadership post on Wednesday after repudiating what she called the “big lie.” Lawmakers in at least 33 states have cited low public confidence in election integrity in their public comments as a justification for bills to restrict voting, according to a tally by The New York Times. In several states — including Arizona, Florida, Georgia and Iowa — the bills have already been signed into law, and legislation in Texas is very close to passage. Voter fraud is extremely rare in the United States, and officials in every state and at the federal level affirmed that the 2020 election was secure. “It’s like a perpetual motion machine — you create the fear of fraud out of vapors and then cut down on people’s votes because of the fog you’ve created,” said Michael Waldman, the president of the Brennan Center for Justice at New York University. “Politicians, for partisan purposes, lied to supporters about widespread fraud. The supporters believe the lies, and then that belief creates this rationale for the politicians to say, ‘Well, I know it’s not really true, but look how worried everybody is.’” Calls to change election laws because of public perceptions are not new: Reports in 2001, 2005 and 2008, for example, warned of the potential repercussions of voter distrust. In 2008, the Supreme Court upheld Indiana’s voter ID law based partly on the argument that it would increase confidence in the state’s elections. And confidence tends to fall at least somewhat after every election among voters in the losing party, according to Charles Stewart III, a director of the Election Data and Science Lab at MIT. But there are some key differences this year, voting rights and disinformation experts say. First, the scale of the legislative efforts — as measured both by the number of bills introduced and the extent of the restrictions they propose — is greater than in past election cycles. Second, the falling confidence in the electoral system is directly traceable to a disinformation campaign. And the drop in confidence among Republicans is far steeper than anything seen in past cycles. Robin Vos, the Republican speaker of the Wisconsin State Assembly, told reporters in January, “We have to improve the process when literally hundreds of thousands of people in Wisconsin doubt that the election was held in a way that didn’t have substantial charges of fraud.” State Sen. Judy Ward of Pennsylvania, a Republican, wrote in a memo that a bill she had introduced would free elections “from the shadow of doubt that has been cast over the democratic process.” State Sen. Ralph Hise of North Carolina, also a Republican, said in March, “Even if there is no cause for that suspicion, perception impacts trust, and that’s something to take seriously.” In an email to The Times, Hise said it would be wrong to suggest “that Republicans are ‘evolving’ their arguments in bad faith to try to suppress votes.” “Lack of voter confidence is real; the rhetoric surrounding the 2020 election certainly contributes to that, but it existed for many years before 2020 and impacts voters from both parties,” he said. “Elected officials have a responsibility to respond to declining voter confidence, and failure to do so is dangerous to the health of our republic.” Ward, when asked whether she considered low voter confidence a sufficient basis for new laws, said, “We must work in a bipartisan way to restore confidence in our elections or, I fear, many people will walk away from the process because they no longer believe in the integrity of our election system.” A spokesman for Vos did not respond to a request for comment. Neither did Kaufmann, the Iowa representative. Arguments about the public’s flagging confidence in elections have made their way into the official text of bills, including in Georgia, which enacted a sweeping law limiting drop boxes and provisional balloting, requiring identification for absentee voting and making it illegal to give food or water to people waiting in line to vote, among other changes. The legislation, 98 pages long, was an opening salvo in a Republican effort that has resulted in new restrictions in several swing states and is still continuing. It put Georgia at the center of a national storm, with Major League Baseball moving the All-Star Game and big employers like Delta Air Lines and Coca-Cola denouncing the restrictions under public pressure. And its supporters’ stated rationale, as outlined in a lengthy introduction to the bill, was almost entirely about voter confidence. “Following the 2018 and 2020 elections, there was a significant lack of confidence in Georgia election systems, with many electors concerned about allegations of rampant voter suppression and many electors concerned about allegations of rampant voter fraud,” the bill said. “The changes made in this legislation in 2021 are designed to address the lack of elector confidence in the election system on all sides of the political spectrum, to reduce the burden on election officials, and to streamline the process of conducting elections in Georgia by promoting uniformity in voting.” The “all sides” framing belied the fact that the bill was supported only by Republican lawmakers and that, while it contained some provisions expanding voting access, it was geared mostly toward mollifying those who believed “allegations of rampant voter fraud” — without ever saying those allegations, which are false — were true. These sorts of arguments are unsurprising after a disinformation campaign like Trump’s, experts said, and they tend to insulate legislative efforts from challenges based on the facts of how rare fraud is. “We are not going to fact-check our way out of problems of trust,” said Renée DiResta, a disinformation researcher at the Stanford Internet Observatory. “People believe these claims because they trust the people who are making these claims, and they’ve also been conditioned to believe that anyone not making these claims and anyone on the other side is inherently untrustworthy.” Disinformation experts said improving voter confidence in elections was a sensible legislative goal. But they denounced the circularity of the current push and the extent to which it was premised on disinformation. “It is absolutely legitimate to be concerned about election integrity,” said David J. Becker, the executive director of the Center for Election Innovation & Research. “Even though fraud isn’t widespread, it’s good for voters to know there are protections in place against it. What’s not OK is to invent fake threats and to ignore the evidence and to act in a way that’s clearly designed to result in a partisan outcome.” The best way to combat a lack of voter confidence is “not to manufacture a false narrative and then prescribe a solution that would presumably fix the false narrative,” but “to correct the false narrative,” Becker said. “Say out loud, ‘The 2020 election was secure.’” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Some workers finally have the upper hand in the job market

    Workers aren't returning in droves, with some becoming pickier for better-paying jobs and forcing companies to offer higher wages and sign-on bonuses to hire staff.

  • What Voters in Wyoming Say About Liz Cheney's Lonely Stand

    CHEYENNE, Wyo. — On a prairie hill on the rolling highway into Wyoming’s capital city looms a billboard with the beaming face of the state’s lone congressional representative, Liz Cheney. In huge letters it declares: “Thank you Rep. Cheney for defending the Constitution.” Some local Republicans see Cheney’s lonesome stand against former President Donald Trump’s lies about a stolen election, and her refusal to back down, as an example of true Wyoming grit and independence. But many others are quick to point out that the billboard was put up by an out-of-state dark money group, a sign of outsiders meddling. And among locals in this state that voted in a landslide for Trump, few are thankful for much of anything Cheney has done lately, and have vowed to vote her out of office. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times “She broke our trust, I won’t vote for her again,” said James Crestwell as he sat on the front steps of his small Craftsman house in the central part of town on Wednesday. He wore a frayed Army hat marking the time he served on a tank crew in Iraq. An American flag flapped in the spring sunshine. Wyoming is rich in coal and other fossil fuels, and mining and drilling are a major source of jobs and tax revenue. Trump championed those industries and loosened mineral leasing regulations. Under President Joe Biden, who temporarily paused oil and mineral leases on federal land and has vowed to move the nation away from fossil fuels, the industry faces a more uncertain future. It’s hard for many locals to stomach criticism of a president who they say stood up for their values. Crestwell, 50, who works at the local veterans’ hospital, voted for both Trump and Cheney, and said it was a mistake for her to criticize the former president. “Trump’s been good for us in Wyoming. Supported coal and oil,” he said. “She seems like she’s more for Washington than Wyoming — like she’s trying to impress her powerful friends there.” When asked about the president’s false claims that the election had been rigged, Crestwell said, “Show me the proof. We don’t have the black and white of what really happened yet.” On the high plains of Wyoming, a state with fewer than 600,000 residents, conservative politics are as reliable as the stiff western winds. Registered Republicans outnumber Democrats four to one and control every part of state government. But Trump’s polarizing actions after the election, which have caused a rift in the national Republican Party, are felt even more deeply here. Cheney’s strident stand against Trump has forced local Republicans to choose between the popular hometown girl and the president who won nearly 70% of the vote in the state. So far, the most visible party members are roaring for Trump. The state Republican Party overwhelmingly voted to censure Cheney in February after she voted to impeach the former president. Six local residents have announced they will run against her in 2022. Statements of support from Republican officeholders in Wyoming have been notably scant. Cheney was once considered something close to political royalty in Wyoming, and a tough candidate to beat. Her family has been in the state for three generations on her mother’s side. Her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, who graduated from high school and college here, represented the state in Congress for 10 years. But in Cheyenne, during the same week that Cheney was stripped of her leadership position in Congress, local politicians privately predicted her days in office were numbered. Several leveled one of the more serious insults in these parts — that Cheney, who owns a house in the ski town of Jackson but has spent much of her life in Washington, wasn’t really from Wyoming. Other longtime residents said they were proud to see their congresswoman take a stand. “Trump lied, and she had the guts to call it out. I respect her for sticking to her guns,” said Gene Wolden, who was leaning against a corner of the bar at a saloon in downtown Cheyenne, sipping a Bud Light, in a bushy gray mustache and a snap-button shirt. Next to him at the bar, Brian Brockman, who had done construction around coal mines in the state for decades, interrupted. “I don’t get it,” he said. “She’s telling the truth, and she gets castigated for it. I mean, if you can’t be honest, what kind of politicians are we going to end up with?” Johnny Gipson, who works at an oil refinery on the edge of town that is converting to biofuel and shrinking its workforce, jumped in. “She messed up. She went against the whole team. Of course everyone’s mad at her.” “Yeah, but she told the truth!” Wolden said. “Hey, I’m in oil,” Gipson said, putting up his hands. “I’m always going to be for Trump. I’ll just say this, the only people happy with what she did are Democrats.” The local split over Cheney is an offshoot of the larger philosophical split in the Republican Party over the legacy of Trump, and whether political success lies with breaking with him or boosting him, said James King, who teaches political science at the University of Wyoming. “This is the struggle we are seeing all over the country between Republicans who are more supportive of the party’s traditional values,” he said, “and Republicans who are more supportive of Trump.” He noted that before Trump’s second impeachment, Cheney voted with the president on nearly every issue and was one of the most conservative members of Congress. That may insulate her from political damage. “I think this will all shake out, because she has supported mining and agriculture, and the values of her voting are still very much the values of the state,” he said. Cheney’s current political troubles in Washington may not translate to an election loss next year, King said, because in Wyoming, where the Republican primary almost always decides the election, residents of any political affiliation can register as Republicans on primary day, which means Cheney could draw significant numbers of independents and Democrats. The large number of challengers may also work in her favor, he said, because Wyoming has no runoff elections, so the challengers could split the vote, and Cheney could win with even a slim plurality. “She might just survive,” he said. “Right now, everyone is keeping their heads down because they don’t want to end up in the same position. But I think she has more support out there than people think.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • ‘You got Dana White privilege’: Tony Ferguson steals show at UFC 262 press conference

    Tony Ferguson was on fire as he took aim at Michael Chandler, Khabib Nurmagomedov and his opponent, Beneil Dariush.

  • A Turkish prince says he had to pay to visit his family's palace, which was turned into a tourist attraction after they were exiled

    Naz Osmanoglu is a British comedian and TikTok star. Most of his fans don't realise that he's also a prince.

  • Tax Day is Monday: How do I file a tax extension for 2021?

    Tax Day is around the corner. If you haven't filed yet, don’t panic. You could opt for an extension. But there are a few things to keep in mind.

  • New Zealand PM sets out plans to re-connect with post-pandemic world

    New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Thursday her government will explore more travel "bubbles" and lead trade delegations later this year to re-connect with a post-pandemic world after more than a year of border closures. Tough lockdowns and its geographical location has helped New Zealand eliminate the novel coronavirus within its borders, but left the country of 5 million isolated from the rest of the world. Ardern said New Zealand started rebuilding contact by opening quarantine-free travel with neighbouring Australia and the South Pacific's Cook Islands, and is considering more such travel bubble options.