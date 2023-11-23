Israel-Hamas hostage release, Gaza cease-fire on hold until Friday

Flags fly at Ofer Prison, an Israeli security prison, in Giva'at Ze'ev in the West Bank near Ramallah on Wednesday. Israel and Hamas agreed to a hostage deal and four-day cease fire that was supposed to begin Thursday. Officials later announced it was delayed until at least Friday. Some 50 Israeli hostages -- children and women -- and 150 Palestinian security prisoners -- women and male teenagers -- are expected to be released. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI

Nov. 22 (UPI) -- The cease-fire and hostage release that had been expected to begin Thursday has been delayed until at least Friday, Israel's National Security Council Chairman Tzachi Hanegbi said.

A source told the Times of Israel that both Israel and Hamas need to sign a document ratifying the agreement before the hostage release and four-day cease-fire can begin. Officials hope the documents will be signed in the next 24 hours.

Israel's cabinet approved the deal Wednesday to pause the fighting in Gaza for four days in exchange for 50 hostages being held by Hamas.

"Talks to release our hostages are advancing and are ongoing," officials said. "The start of the release process will take place according to the original agreement between both sides, and not before Friday."

Throughout the negotiations there have been concerns that some of those set to be released from Israeli jails include perpetrators of the Oct. 7 attacks on Israel. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the hostage deal does not include the "release of murderers."

Photos of youth being held hostage by Hamas in Gaza are seen on the side of a building in Jerusalem on Wednesday. Israel and Hamas agreed to a hostage deal and four-day cease fire that was supposed to begin Thursday. Officials later announced it was delayed until at least Friday. Some 50 Israeli hostages -- children and women -- and 150 Palestinian security prisoners -- women and male teenagers -- are expected to be released. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI

An estimated 300 Palestinian women and children are being held in Israeli prisons and some are expected to be released in exchange for dozens of Israeli hostages held by Hamas.

Officials have a working list of 10 people likely to be released from Gaza on the first day, but it's unclear if any of them are the three American hostages.

While exact details of the release remains unclear, news organizations are reporting a group of hostages will be handed off to the Red Cross, which will then take them to a designated border point, which likely will be near Egypt.