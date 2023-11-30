Israel-Hamas war live updates: Ceasefire extended by at least a day

Palestinians bake bread by their destroyed homes in Gaza on Wednesday during the temporary ceasefire between Hamas and Israel. (Hatem Ali/AP) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Israel and Hamas extended their ceasefire Thursday by at least one more day, with Hamas agreeing to release more hostages in exchange for the freeing of Palestinian prisoners as part of the temporary truce that has now lasted a week.

The deal comes a day after Hamas freed 16 hostages, including one American , late Wednesday. The group included 10 Israeli hostages, four Thai nationals and two dual Israeli-Russian citizens — the sixth such release of hostages since a ceasefire began on Nov. 24.

The extension has renewed limited hopes of a longer halt to the fighting that began on Oct. 7, when Hamas unleashed its brutal attack on Israel, killing about 1,200 people, according to Israeli officials. More than 15,000 people have been killed in Israel’s retaliatory strikes on Gaza, including thousands of children, according to the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry.

A truck, marked with United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) logo, crosses into Egypt from Gaza, at the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and the Gaza Strip, during a temporary truce between Hamas and Israel, in Rafah, Egypt, November 30, 2023. (Mohamed Abd El Ghany/Reuters) (REUTERS)

8 American hostages are still being held by Hamas. Here's what we know. Photos of some of those taken hostage by Hamas during their recent attacks are seen on October 18, 2023 in Tel Aviv, Israel. (Leon Neal/Getty Images) (Getty Images) Israeli-American Liat Beinin, 49, was among the 16 hostages released late Wednesday as part of the truce between Israel and Hamas. President Biden confirmed that Beinin had crossed the Gaza border and was safe in Egypt. "She'll soon be home with her three children," he told reporters before boarding Air Force One to return to Washington, D.C., on Wednesday. Beinin and 4-year-old Abigail Edan are the only two Americans who have been released during the most recent Israel-Hamas truce. Two Americans were previously released in October. There are now a total of 101 hostages who have been released, including four in October, out of the roughly 240 hostages who were kidnapped by Hamas last month, when the militant group unleashed a brutal attack on Israel that killed about 1,200 people. One Israel Defense Forces soldier was also rescued by the IDF in late October. An estimated 145 hostages are still being held in Gaza, officials said. Read more from Yahoo News about what we know about the eight remaining Americans still being held by Hamas.

Harvard and NYC Education Department face federal probe over allegations of antisemitism and Islamophobia CNN reports: The U.S. Department of Education added Harvard University and the New York City Department of Education to a growing list of universities and school districts that are being investigated over alleged incidents of antisemitism and Islamophobia following the Oct. 7 attacks by Hamas against Israel. The announcement comes just days before Harvard president Claudine Gay is scheduled to testify before Congress at a hearing on antisemitism on campus, along with MIT president Sally Kornbluth and University of Pennsylvania president Liz Magill. The hearing, which is set for Tuesday, will be held by the House Committee on Education and the Workforce. There have been hundreds of protests and counterprotests on these campuses, with some of them turning violent. The faces and names of some students allegedly linked to anti-Israel statements were displayed on mobile billboards last month near the Harvard campus.

Displaced Gazans facing 'large-scale epidemics'

Senator: White House not seeking conditions on military aid to Israel, despite earlier Biden comment The Associated Press reports: National security adviser Jake Sullivan told lawmakers this week that the White House is not seeking to place conditions on U.S. military assistance to Israel, days after President Joe Biden signaled openness to the notion that was being pushed by some Democrats as the civilian death toll in Gaza from Israel's war against Hamas climbed. Sen. Chris Van Hollen, who was among the senators who met privately with Sullivan on Tuesday, told The Associated Press on Wednesday that Sullivan "made it clear that the White House is not asking for any conditionality in aid. So I want to leave that very clear.” A second person directly familiar with the meeting confirmed the account. Hamas unleashed a terrorist attack because they fear nothing more than Israelis and Palestinians living side by side in peace.



To continue down the path of terror, violence, killing, and war is to give Hamas what they seek.



We can’t do that. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 28, 2023

Palestinians cook bread by their destroyed homes in Kuza' a Gaza Strip during the temporary ceasefire between Hamas and Israel on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023. (Hatem Ali/AP Photo) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Truce extended by a day, minutes before it was set to expire The Associated Press reports: Israel and Hamas on Thursday agreed to extend a temporary truce by another day minutes before it was set to expire, said Qatar, which has been mediating between the two sides. Negotiations on extending it came down to the wire, with last-minute disagreements over the hostages to be freed by Hamas in exchange for another day of a halt in fighting. Word of the extension came just as the truce was to expire at 7 a.m. local time Thursday. The Qatari Foreign Ministry said the truce was being extended under the same terms as in the past, under which Hamas has released 10 Israeli hostages per day in exchange for the release of 30 Palestinian prisoners. The announcement followed a last-minute standoff earlier Thursday, with Hamas saying Israel had rejected a proposed list that included seven living captives and the remains of three who the group said were killed in previous Israeli airstrikes. Israel later said Hamas submitted an improved list, paving the way for the extension. Show more updates