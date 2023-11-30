Yahoo News Photo Staff
Israel-Hamas war live updates: Ceasefire extended by at least a day
Hamas released 16 hostages, including one American, late Wednesday.
Israel and Hamas Thursday by at least one more day, with Hamas agreeing to release more hostages in exchange for the freeing of Palestinian prisoners as part of the temporary truce that has now lasted a week.
The deal comes a day after Hamas freed 16 hostages, , late Wednesday. The group included 10 Israeli hostages, four Thai nationals and two dual Israeli-Russian citizens — the sixth such release of hostages since a ceasefire began on Nov. 24.
The extension has renewed limited hopes of a longer halt to the fighting that began on Oct. 7, when Hamas unleashed its brutal attack on Israel, killing about 1,200 people, according to Israeli officials. More than 15,000 people have been killed in Israel’s retaliatory strikes on Gaza, including thousands of children, according to the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry.
